Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Worth USD 4.2 billion by 2026

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is expected to reach over 4.2 USD billion by 2026 and is expected to grow at CAGR 11.6% from 2019 to 2026.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market (By Drug Class: Tyrosine Inhibitors, MAPK Inhibitors, Autotaxin Inhibitors; By End User: Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.



Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1538

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of the respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population across the globe, and huge population pool in developing countries, and technological advancements. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), every year over 30,000 - 40,000 new cases of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are diagnosed and over 0.1 Million people are affected in U.S. with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. On the other hand, lack of awareness among the people, and high cost of the products may slow the growth of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market.

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is segmented by drug class, and end users.

On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into tyrosine inhibitors, MAPK inhibitors, and autotaxin inhibitors. MAPK Inhibitor drug class segment is expected to have a significant share in the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market. Esbriet, MAPK Inhibitor launched by F. Hoffman La Roche are the only drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment. Owing to the presence of limited drugs the market is expected to possess a huge opportunity in the market.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-treatment-market

Based on end users market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and others.

Geographically, the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and The Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America is likely to account for the largest share of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market followed by Europe in the forecast period 2019–2026. The growth of this region is majorly attributing to huge population suffering from the respiratory diseases, increasing awareness about the health, and presence of huge geriatric population. Availability of huge funds granted by government, increasing R&D activities, and high spending have fuelled the growth of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market.

Europe accounts for the second leading position in the market for the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment. The growth of the market is majorly attributed due to the increasing provenance of the cardiovascular diseases, rising the incidence acute, rising diabetic population, and chronic kidney diseases, and availability of the funds for the research and development. Furthermore growing health care sector, availability of skilled personnel, and low development costs, are the factors supporting the growth of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market in Europe during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as respiratory disease, and diabetes is driving the growth in this idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis region. Germany is expected to have the fastest growth in the Europe idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market owing to huge patient population, well developed healthcare technology, increasing demand for the treatment and high spending on the healthcare. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the presence of rapidly growing economies such as India and China, huge population, changing lifestyle huge patient population, and continually increasing healthcare expenditure.

Browse all official Market Research Reports Press Releases@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases

Explore Our Market Blog@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/blogs

On the other hand, LAMEA is expected to witness a considerable growth in the market during the forecast period. The significant growth in the regional market is attributed due to increasing prevalence of renal diseases, high spending in Middle East countries. Growing urbanization, high disposable income and improving healthcare infrastructure, are projected to drive the growth to some extent.

Some of the key players in the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market include F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd; FibroGen, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Prometic Life Sciences Inc.; Novartis AG; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Galapagos; Merck & Co., Inc.; MediciNova, Inc.; and Merck & Co.

Being a nascent market, many new companies many enter in the market in near future which will increase the competitive rivalry. Continuously increasing demand for the high efficient drug products favored the international players to withstand in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market. Additionally, price reduction strategies and introduction of technologically advanced products undertaken by key players will fuel the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market growth and competition in the market.

Acumen Research and Consulting Enters Partnership with MARKETWATCH, Click Here

Request for Customization @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1538

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1538

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.