Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Provides Update on Real Estate App Address™ Development

/EIN News/ -- ANNOUNCES [TERM LOAN] FINANCING TO FUND APP DEVELOPMENT



~ To Rebrand as Applicate Inc. Following Regulatory Approval ~

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Nexus Energy Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: IBGR) (“Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Doing Business As Applicate Inc." or the "Company”) today announced a number of endeavors which are expected to enable future growth.

Ron Minsky, Chief Executive Officer of Applicate Inc. stated, “Over the last two months, we presented a prototype of our Real Estate App, Address™ to a number of focus groups with real estate brokers and agents. The response so far has been positive, and the feedbacks from focus groups have helped us improve the App significantly already. We are continuing with its development and expect to provide a launch date later this year.”

The Company is currently in production of the Real Estate App, Address™. This app will be an instrumental tool to the daily routines of a real estate broker and agent. Address™ will also incorporate features that will allow for easy transparency between brokers, agents, their clients and the general public. The agile methodology will be used to develop Address™ through the use of iterations. In each iteration, the Company will design new features, code, test, and deploy. The Company has begun its second iteration. In the first iteration, features were developed that were thought to be essential tools for real estate agents and brokers and their daily routines. The new iteration incorporates feedback gathered from focus groups, which drove the creation of features agents want to see. Once the App has been developed, the Company expects Address™ to be the primary driver of its revenues. Additional Apps are also currently planned for later development as potential drivers for future growth.

The Company has received funding via a convertible note, which matures June 17, 2020. The Company expects no stock dilution from the funding, unless the Company decides to convert the note upon maturity.

Mr. Minsky continued, “We are thrilled to have completed a major step toward our growth plan by securing a $45k convertible note to fund our operations for the near term. This critical financing was necessary to secure while we are still early in the Company’s development.”

The Company’s goal is to enable growth and develop a strong and stable company while providing value to shareholders. This fresh capital should enable the Company to continue to make innovative advancements with its Address™ App.

To clarify the Company’s position related to www.voteinorout.com/ , management has met with the company, but presently has no formal agreement with www.voteinorout.com.

Contact

Bill Maxcy

Chief Operating Officer

1 (800)-277-3813

info@applicateinc.com

www.applicateinc.com

About Nexus Energy Services, Inc. and Applicate Inc.

At Applicate Inc., we create interactive software that will change the world. We develop apps that will strive to transform the way we perform tasks in our daily lives. Our innovations will tailor to the needs of the individual and strive to deliver groundbreaking products to help facilitate continued growth for our shareholders.

Applicate Inc. will aim for success and perfection in its first year of operation. During the upcoming year we look to produce a number of apps spanning a variety of markets. This includes working on apps that we create for our own financial stability and on projects with other companies and individuals.

Our first major goal will be the production and release of a real estate app called Address™. This app is designed to shock the real estate market by providing a platform that is not currently present to agents, brokers and the general public. As the year progresses Applicate Inc. will target the specific needs or solutions to problems for schools, youth sports, youth dance, fitness and the fashion industry.

Nexus Energy Services, Inc. is in the process of changing its name and stock symbol to Applicate, Inc., with the new stock symbol to be announced after FINRA approval. This is to reflect the company’s new business direction. The old company website, http://nexusenergyservices.com, has been changed to https://applicateinc.com . You can follow us on Twitter at Applicate, Inc. @ApplicateInc.

