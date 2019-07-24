Pretty Clean Shop, the source of sustainable living products in Toronto. Clean care without compromise.

Flagship store grand opening event in Toronto’s West End The Junction, August 15, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded by Miriam Juarez in January 2019, Pretty Clean Shop soft opened its doors on May 2019 in The Junction as the source for shopping a sustainable living collection with the best in local and non-toxic cleaning, personal care and home decor products. “The one-stop shop, for attaining clean care without compromise for your home, your family and yourself” is how Miriam describes her purpose-driven enterprise.



“Though I’ve always been health and eco-conscious, it was only after having my first child that I became more concerned with everything that came into our house and our bodies. So began my journey of “cleansing” my life and our family home of harmful chemicals. After many years daydreaming about running my own business and following my passion, in 2018, with the unconditional support from my husband and my family, l left my corporate sales job and delved into the process of founding this company.”

Showcasing a wide array of wonderful brands of beauty and cleaning products, many of which are produced locally, Pretty Clean Shop is committed to bringing safe, effective, and low-waste products to more people, therefore making it easier for anybody to “go green”.

A marketplace of consciously curated collections, effective products and beautiful, functional accessories for the home, body and personal care.

Products are made with non-toxic, biodegradable, naturally-derived ingredients, safe for the environment, humans and animals.

Minimal packaging favouring glass, bamboo, pure aluminum, stainless steel.

Refills available in store, in order to help kick the single-use plastic habit.

Wide array of collections, including home cleaning, bath, body, hair, grooming, baby, essential oils and DIY ingredients.

All of the homecare, body, hair, skin and makeup products are proudly Canadian.

Introducing a selection of ethically sourced gifts, handcrafted by artisans from Mexico (the founder’s home country) and from around the world.

Zero-waste accessories that help in leading a sustainable life in an urban environment.

Online orders and Canada-wide shipping.

Pretty Clean Shop Ltd., is proudly 100% female founded and owned.

3072 Dundas St. West, Toronto, ON M6P3H6

www.prettycleanshop.com Instagram: @prettycleanshop info@prettycleanshop.com Facebook: Pretty Clean Shop

Press contact: Claudia Gomez marketing@prettycleanshop.com Tel: 416-766-9633



