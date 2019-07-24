Check Point Introduces Record Breaking Security Gateways

Two new 16000 model and 26000 turbo security gateways break our records of over 300 Gbps of Firewall throughput and 30 Gbps of Gen V advanced threat prevention, scalable to over terabit performance with HyperScale technology.

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced two new high-end appliances optimized for data center and Telco environments.



High-end appliances will enable cloud transformation

Check Point announces three new security gateway appliance models: 16000 Base, 16000 Plus and the record breaking 26000 Turbo are extensions of Check Point’s new gateway appliance series 16000 and 26000 which were introduced in June, presenting a complete line of high-end appliances with up to 64 networking interface, 16 100 GbE (Giga-bit-Ethernet) or 40 GbE.

Powered by the Check Point Infinity architecture, the 16000 and 26000 Security Gateways incorporate Check Point’s ThreatCloud and award-winning SandBlast™ Zero-Day Protection. These modular gateways come in base, plus and turbo models, delivering up to 30 Gbps of Gen V Threat Prevention security throughput.

“As more traffic from Datacenter and Headquarters shift to multiple cloud environments and services, which expose the organization to Gen V (5th generation) multi-vector cyber attacks, these new appliances will allow organizations to safely and efficiently adopt cloud technologies as part of their digital transformation,” said Gil Shwed, CEO and Founder of Check Point Software Technologies.

The details of the new security gateway appliance models are as follows:

26000 Turbo – Top performance 3U Check Point appliance with 30 Gbps Gen V threat prevention, 316 Gbps firewall throughput and a fully redundant power supply and storage configuration

– Top performance 3U Check Point appliance with 30 Gbps Gen V threat prevention, 316 Gbps firewall throughput and a fully redundant power supply and storage configuration 16000 Plus – 2U Check Point appliance with 12 Gbps Gen V threat prevention, 159 Gbps firewall throughput and a fully redundant power supply and storage configuration

– 2U Check Point appliance with 12 Gbps Gen V threat prevention, 159 Gbps firewall throughput and a fully redundant power supply and storage configuration 16000 Base – Same form factors and performance as the 16000 Plus. This appliance provides the flexibility to tailor the network, storage and power supply configurations

Over 1 TBps of Threat Prevention with Maestro Unique Hyper-Scale Technology

Check Point Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator, the industry’s leading hyperscale network security solution, enables a single Check Point gateway to expand capacity and performance to 52 gateways in minutes.

Shwed added, “The new Infinity enabled appliances with HyperScale technology will enable our customers to get the highest levels of security with the highest levels of performance.”

Availability

New 16000 Base and Plus, and the 26000 Turbo can be ordered immediately and are scheduled to be shipped by September 2019. The 16000 Turbo, 26000 Base and Plus Appliances are already available in the market as of June 2019 from our global network of partners . The Maestro Software, which enables the Hyperscale for the 16000 and 26000 appliances, is planned to be available in October 2019.

For product specifications or to learn more about functionality, please visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/products/data-center-enterprise-security

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends an enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

MEDIA CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT: Ekram Ahmed

Check Point Software Technologies

+1 650-628-2040

press@us.checkpoint.com

Kip E. Meintzer

Check Point Software Technologies

+1 650.628.2040

ir@us.checkpoint.com









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.