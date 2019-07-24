2019 Content Marketing Award Winners & Top Finalists Revealed

Content Marketing Institute announces winners in 2019 Content Marketing Awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced the 85 category winners as well as the finalists for the top seven prizes in the prestigious 2019 Content Marketing Awards. The Content Marketing Awards, produced by the Content Marketing Institute, is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.



You can see a full list of the 2019 winners and finalists in all 85 categories on the Content Marketing Awards website: http://cmi.media/winners19

This year’s panel of all-star judges reviewed nearly 1,100 entries to choose the best of the best in content marketing excellence, recognizing all aspects of content marketing, from strategy to distribution, and from editorial to design.

“All I can say is WOW,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “The content marketing excellence showcased by this year’s winners and finalists is remarkable. It’s not just the level of creativity and innovation that’s so exciting to see, but the success brands and agencies are having with their distribution, strategy and ROI says so much about how the industry has matured and grown over the years.”

Additionally, CMI revealed the finalists for the top seven Content Marketing Award prizes (see below). The winners will be announced and celebrated at a live awards ceremony during Content Marketing World, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Content Marketing Project of the Year finalists include 6 of the 85 category winners :

Ask Troy (Marcus Thomas LLC)

CDW Content Marketing Program - CDW (Manifest)

Preprosto - Lidl Slovenija (PM, poslovni mediji)

Project XY - Nulon (Edge)

Searching for Salai - SAP America, Inc.

The Well by Northwell - Northwell Health (Revmade)

Best B2B Branded Content Campaign finalists include:

Business Chemistry Book Launch and Media Campaign - Deloitte Greenhouse™ Experience Group

Honeywell Threat Data Exposes Industrial USB Risks - Honeywell Process Solutions (Thought Marketing)

Semcon: Add Perspectives - Semcon

Synchrony’s State of Pay Content Program - Synchrony

The YouTube Add of the Year 2018 - YouTube Advertising (Methods+Mastery)

Best B2C Branded Content Campaign finalists include :

Bank of America’s B2C Program - Bank of America

Coffee Cup Coastal Bliss Break - San Diego Tourism Authority (MeringCarson)

Let’s ask Life For Those We Love - Zavarovalnica Triglav (PM, poslovni mediji)

One Year in The Dark - Western Union

Project XY - Nulon (Edge)

Agency of the Year finalists for agencies with LESS than 100 employee s:

256 Media

Imprint

Mahlab

Stein IAS

Storyation

Zahra Media Group

Agency of the Year finalists for agencies with MORE than 100 employees:

Manifest

Marcus Thomas LLC.

MSP-C, a division of MSP Communications

Pace

Yesler

B2B Content Marketer of the Year finalists include:

Laura Hamlyn, Director, Global Content Team, Red Hat

Corrado Paolucci, Content Strategy and Newsroom Manager, ENI

Heike Young, Senior Manager, Senior Manager for Content & Research, Salesforce

B2C Content Marketer of the Year finalists include:

Ryan Reynolds, Owner, Aviation American Gin

Jen Rubio, President & Chief Brand Officer, Away

Neil Wertheimer, Deputy Editor, AARP

Content Marketing World 2019 will be held September 3-6, 2019, in Cleveland, Ohio. This year’s event expects to draw 4,000 attendees from more than 70 countries. There is still time to register! For more information check out the Content Marketing World website: http://www.contentmarketingworld.com/

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every September in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com .

