Pacific Ventures Group Announces New Co-Packing Agreement for the SnöBar Cocktails Product Line

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pacific Ventures Group (OTC PINK: PACV) (the "Company"), an investment group concentrating in food and beverage distribution, announced today that it is in the process of signing an agreement with a new co-packer to fulfill all orders for the SnöBar product line.

Pacific Ventures Group is a food, beverage and alcohol distribution business which, through its affiliates, owns all of the rights and holds the appropriate licenses to sell its alcohol infused frozen ice and cream based adult consumables under the trade name “SnöBar.”

A recently-completed online platform for SnöBar will enable consumers to order the SnöBar brand online. This platform will help to facilitate future growth by allowing the SnöBar brand to have nationwide presence.

“We believe that this new agreement will result in an expanded network of retail and institutional accounts for the Company, and will yield greater revenues and profits,” said Shannon Masjedi, President and CEO of Pacific Ventures Group.

The new co-packer will help SnöBar grow and distribute its brand nationally. The new co-packer will be able to process and manufacture the SnöBar product line much more efficiently.

About Pacific Ventures Group:

Pacific Ventures Group is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com . (You must be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the web site dedicated to SnöBar www.snobarcocktails.com )

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pacific Ventures Group 310-392-5606 info@pacvgroup.com



