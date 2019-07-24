The Habit Burger Names Innocean USA as Agency of Record as the Brand Ramps up Digital Marketing Efforts

-Brandon LaChance Joins Habit as the Company’s First Vice President of Digital Marketing-

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Restaurants (Nasdaq:HABT) today announced the company has selected Innocean USA as its first Agency of Record to handle creative and media for the fast-growing better burger restaurant chain.



Based in Huntington Beach, CA, Innocean will assist The Habit in further refining the brand voice and creative positioning to effectively reach today’s changing consumer. A major part of this effort will focus on buzzworthy communications and digital strategies to connect with The Habit’s existing and new guests.

“After an exhaustive search for a partnering agency to help us reinforce our brand development efforts, we selected Innocean for their inventive approach to brand building and smart creative, as well as their impressive data capabilities. We’re excited to work closely with the Innocean team, and we believe that together we can connect the brand with our guests in new and meaningful ways,” said Iwona Alter, The Habit Restaurant’s Chief Brand Officer.

“When we started talking with The Habit team, we immediately recognized the tremendous potential to build on the strong connection the brand already has with its guests, which matches our philosophy,” said Steve Jun, Innocean USA Chief Executive Officer and President. “We look forward to this opportunity to help The Habit move the brand forward with exciting new strategies and innovation.”

The Habit also created a new position of Vice President of Digital Marketing and announced the addition of Brandon LaChance for that role. LaChance brings deep restaurant industry experience having held leadership roles in marketing at the Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s and Burger King brands. Most recently, he served as Senior VP of Digital at Edelman and prior to that he held various positions at top tier agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis and DDB. LaChance will lead marketing communications strategy including media and creative as well as oversee digital guest experience.

“Investing in people and marketing capabilities will contribute to amplifying what makes our brand unique, and we believe these are important levers to driving our business. We are very excited to welcome Brandon to The Habit team and look forward to adding his expertise as another layer to growing our brand,” added Alter.

The Habit has been also strategically investing in marketing and digital platforms such as mobile app and self-service kiosks to leverage the company’s points of differentiation.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was recently named Best Regional Fast Food in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 265 restaurants in 12 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as six international locations.



About INNOCEAN USA

Founded in 2009, INNOCEAN USA is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, with offices in New York, Chicago, and Dallas. With 400 employees, INNOCEAN USA is part of the INNOCEAN Worldwide network and currently serves as lead agency for Hyundai Motor America and Genesis Motor America, as well as partners with KIA Motors America and Hankook Tire. In 2019, INNOCEAN USA was named agency of record for The Habit Burger Grill.

