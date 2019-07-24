Travelzoo Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):



Revenue of $28.2 million; up 3% year-over-year in constant currencies

Operating profit of $2.4 million, up 125% year-over-year

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11

Travelzoo, a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, with revenue of $28.2 million and operating profit of $2.4 million. In nominal terms, revenue increased $109,000 year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue increased by 3% year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from or generated in connection with a much larger amount of purchases made by Travelzoo® members. Net income was $1.3 million. EPS was $0.11, up from $0.04 in the prior-year period.

"Our attractive core business in North America and Europe generated an operating profit of $4.2 million, with an operating margin of 16%, of which $1.8 million was re-invested in our Asia Pacific business. We are strongly committed to driving up shareholder value by implementing a successful strategy to achieve profitable growth in Asia Pacific faster," said Holger Bartel, Global CEO of Travelzoo.

Core Business versus Development Business

Our businesses in Europe and North America (the “Core Business”) and our business in Asia Pacific (the “Development Business”) are in very different situations. The following table illustrates how the Core Business compares to the Development Business:

Core Business Development Business Q2 2019 Operating profit / loss +$4.2 million -$1.8 million Q2 2019 Operating margin 16% N/A Contribution to Q2 2019 EPS +$0.25 -$0.14 Contribution to six months EPS +$0.66 -$0.30

Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $8.7 million. In constant currencies, revenue increased 8% year-over-year. Revenue growth was primarily driven by the rollout of Travelzoo’s expanded vacations offering. Operating profit for the second quarter was $584,000, or 7% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $441,000, or 5% of revenue in the prior-year period.

North America

North America business segment revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $17.9 million. Operating profit for the second quarter was $3.6 million, or 20% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $2.1 million, or 12% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Asia Pacific

For the Asia Pacific business segment, a new management team was installed during the quarter and Travelzoo has engaged a top management consulting firm in China to conduct a strategic review of its business. Our development business in Asia Pacific, which is currently in transition, saw a decrease in revenue of 23% year-over-year to $1.6 million. In constant currencies, revenue decreased 20% year-over-year. The operating loss in Asia Pacific for the second quarter was $1.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.5 million in the prior-year period.

Members

As of June 30, 2019, Travelzoo had a worldwide unduplicated number of members of 30.2 million. In Asia Pacific, unduplicated number of members was 3.6 million as of June 30, 2019, consistent with June 30, 2018. In Europe, unduplicated number of members was 9.1 million as of June 30, 2019, up 4% from June 30, 2018. In North America, unduplicated number of members was 17.6 million as of June 30, 2019, consistent with June 30, 2018.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $953,000, compared to a $631,000 income tax expense in the prior-year period.

Asset Management

During the second quarter of 2019, Travelzoo used $1.8 million of cash in operating activities. Accounts receivable increased by $2.8 million over the prior-year period to $15.3 million. Accounts payable increased by $168,000 over the prior-year period to $14.4 million. Cash used in investing activities was $743,000, down from $3.5 million in the prior-year period. As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $14.1 million.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2019, the company repurchased 250,000 shares of its common stock. In May 2019, the company’s board of directors had authorized the repurchase of up to 1,000,000 shares of its outstanding common stock. 750,000 shares of common stock remain that are authorized to be repurchased.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss second quarter results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to:

download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call;

access the webcast.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words “expect”, “predict”, “project”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues $ 28,184 $ 28,075 $ 59,009 $ 58,959 Cost of revenues 2,757 3,016 5,703 6,401 Gross profit 25,427 25,059 53,306 52,558 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 15,357 15,628 30,963 31,170 Product development 1,799 2,386 3,502 4,897 General and administrative 5,847 5,967 11,446 11,756 Total operating expenses 23,003 23,981 45,911 47,823 Income from operations 2,424 1,078 7,395 4,735 Other income (loss), net (143 ) 30 (242 ) 191 Income before income taxes 2,281 1,108 7,153 4,926 Income tax expense 953 631 2,705 1,947 Net income $ 1,328 $ 477 $ 4,448 $ 2,979 Basic income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.37 $ 0.24 Diluted income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.36 $ 0.24 Weighted average shares: Basic 12,003 12,462 11,959 12,462 Diluted 12,278 12,780 12,251 12,622





Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,113 $ 18,017 Accounts receivable, net 15,323 12,646 Income taxes receivable 817 389 Deposits 84 167 Prepaid expenses and other 1,739 1,947 Total current assets 32,076 33,166 Deposits and other 744 685 Deferred tax assets 1,359 1,645 Restricted cash 1,331 1,444 Investment in WeekenGO 2,958 2,694 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,110 — Property and equipment, net 3,346 3,790 Total assets $ 55,924 $ 43,424 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,419 $ 17,129 Accrued expenses and other 8,720 7,853 Deferred revenue 1,165 1,339 Operating lease liabilities 5,693 — Income tax payable 395 489 Total current liabilities 30,392 26,810 Long-term tax liabilities 434 418 Long-term operating lease liabilities 10,788 — Other long-term liabilities 83 2,137 Total liabilities 41,697 29,365 Common stock 119 120 Additional paid-in capital — — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,229 ) (4,214 ) Retained earnings 18,337 18,153 Total stockholders’ equity 14,227 14,059 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 55,924 $ 43,424





Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three months Six months ended ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,328 $ 477 $ 4,448 $ 2,979 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 333 443 663 827 Stock-based compensation 319 349 482 522 Deferred income tax 4 (39 ) 345 (149 ) Loss on equity investment in WeekenGO 238 — 397 — Net foreign currency effects (5 ) 35 (26 ) (136 ) Other (51 ) 40 26 (43 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 201 100 (2,779 ) (897 ) Income tax receivable (816 ) (705 ) (428 ) (277 ) Prepaid expenses and other (186 ) 428 239 418 Accounts payable (1,688 ) (15 ) (2,788 ) (3,200 ) Accrued expenses and other (296 ) (299 ) 1,291 725 Income tax payable (1,084 ) (48 ) (96 ) 169 Other liabilities (103 ) (165 ) (174 ) (158 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,806 ) 601 1,600 780 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in WeekenGO (673 ) (3,083 ) (673 ) (3,083 ) Purchases of property and equipment (70 ) (442 ) (201 ) (507 ) Net cash used in investing activities (743 ) (3,525 ) (874 ) (3,590 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (4,869 ) — (6,460 ) — Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards 1,738 — 1,712 — Net cash used in financing activities (3,131 ) — (4,748 ) — Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (147 ) (780 ) 5 (324 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,827 ) (3,704 ) (4,017 ) (3,134 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 21,271 24,571 19,461 24,001 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 15,444 $ 20,867 $ 15,444 $ 20,867 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 2,919 $ 1,417 $ 2,859 $ 2,196





Travelzoo Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2019 Asia

Pacific Europe North

America Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 1,557 $ 9,133 $ 17,494 $ 28,184 Intersegment revenue 23 (451 ) 428 — Total net revenues 1,580 8,682 17,922 28,184 Operating income (loss) $ (1,783 ) $ 584 $ 3,623 $ 2,424 Three months ended June 30, 2018 Asia

Pacific Europe North

America Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 2,073 $ 8,527 $ 17,475 $ 28,075 Intersegment revenue (9 ) (27 ) 36 — Total net revenues 2,064 8,500 17,511 28,075 Operating income (loss) $ (1,472 ) $ 441 $ 2,109 $ 1,078





Six months ended June 30, 2019 Asia

Pacific Europe North

America Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 3,192 $ 20,187 $ 35,630 $ 59,009 Intersegment revenue 53 (932 ) 879 — Total net revenues 3,245 19,255 36,509 59,009 Operating income (loss) $ (3,418 ) $ 2,721 $ 8,092 $ 7,395 Six months ended June 30, 2018 Asia

Pacific Europe North

America Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 4,115 $ 18,859 $ 35,985 $ 58,959 Intersegment revenue (29 ) (79 ) 108 — Total net revenues 4,086 18,780 36,093 58,959 Operating income (loss) $ (3,212 ) $ 2,407 $ 5,540 $ 4,735

Investor Relations:

Lijun Qi

ir@travelzoo.com







