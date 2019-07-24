Danforth Advisors Appoints Christopher Connors as Company’s First President

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, the life science industry’s leading resource for operational accounting, finance support, CFO services and strategic advisory, today announced the appointment of Christopher Connors to the newly created position of President. In this role, Chris will lead Danforth’s internal operations team and oversee the growth and expansion of the company and its service offerings.



“With knowledge derived from supporting hundreds of life science companies, we have built a team and range of services to meet our clients’ needs in an expert, cost-efficient way,” said Gregg Beloff, Co-founder and Managing Director, Danforth Advisors. “With Chris on board, we are preparing to deliver additional value – both in new geographies and with new service programs designed to help our clients achieve their goals.”

“Life science companies face a unique set of challenges, whether in the start-up phase or commercially operating, and Danforth offers the insight and capabilities to navigate wide-ranging scenarios,” said Chris. “With the availability of new services and talent, our clients can leverage an even greater range of skill-sets precisely as needed – avoiding the fixed costs of building these capabilities in house. I look forward to putting these high-quality programs in place, delivered by industry-best talent.”

Prior to joining Danforth, Chris spent nearly 15 years in senior leadership positions at Vistaprint, where he was instrumental to the company’s growth from start-up operations to achieving over $1 billion in revenue. Among his responsibilities, he led the strategic direction and roll-out of new customer support services, as well as the infrastructure design and personnel needs required for their operation. He most recently served as the company’s Senior Vice President of Technology and Transformation, overseeing all aspects of software development and people operations. Prior to joining Vistaprint, Chris spent seven years as a senior technical consultant at Envisa and Accenture. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from Babson College.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth is the financial backbone to hundreds of life science companies, providing integrated and scalable consulting teams ranging from staff accountant through CFO. The company’s services span the full breadth of a finance organization’s needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation and post-public SEC compliance. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 400 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts with additional operations in the emerging life science clusters of metropolitan New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Colorado and Texas. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.

