Independence Gold Announces Grades of Up to 9.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold and 341 Grams Per Ton Silver at Surface on the Merit Property, British Columbia

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) ) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial sample results from its newly optioned Merit Property, with grades up to 9.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 341 g/t silver from hand-trenched samples and exposed quartz veins along a 4 km long trend.

Current Work Program

Independence Gold contracted SGDS Hive to complete the program at the Merit Property, with work commencing in May, 2019 and due to be completed in early August 2019. Plans include extensive mapping, infill soil sampling, property scale ground magnetic surveys, hand trenching and grab sampling. The results discussed in this release represent the first 35 sample results from the program. Further samples collected since are still pending at the lab.

Sullivan Ridge Target, Merit Property

The Sullivan Ridge target is a 750m by 1,000m dome-shaped hill that has a series of quartz veins exposed at surface. These veins were excavated by hand and a total of 14 grab samples taken of vein material over a 50-meter strike length. Assays ranged from trace to 9.5g/t Au and trace to 10.84 g/t Ag for samples within this area. Samples from Sullivan Ridge consist of chalcedonic quartz with dark sulphide bands along the vein wall, initially resembling a “ginguro-style” of epithermal mineralization. Further studies will help to define and understand the model and direct future exploration work.

Possible South Western Extension

Other samples collected along-trend to the southwest of Sullivan Ridge also returned encouraging results. Sample X981526 is located approximately 400m southwest of the ridge and returned 1.8 g/t gold and 341 g/t silver from a 50 cm wide quartz vein exposed at surface. Sample X981521 is in the southwestern corner of the property, 3.9 km away from Sullivan Ridge, and returned 5.36 g/t gold and 26.6 g/t silver, again from a quartz vein exposed at surface. The Company will complete a ground magnetic survey in late July to early August to help define geological structures and compliment surface mapping at Merit, and to better determine how these sample locations may be geologically related.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V:IGO) is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s holdings range from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

