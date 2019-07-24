Miragen Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on August 7th

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7th, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.



Participants may access the call by dialing 877-407-0789 in the U.S. or 201-689-8563 outside the U.S. and providing the conference ID number: 13692701. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.miragen.com . A replay of this conference call will be available on miRagen’s website approximately one hour after the event.

About miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. miRagen has three clinical stage product candidates, cobomarsen, remlarsen, and MRG-110. miRagen’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, cobomarsen, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in malignant cells of several blood cancers. miRagen’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, remlarsen, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in a number of pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, pulmonary and ocular fibrosis, as well as in systemic sclerosis. MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92, is being developed under a license and collaboration agreement with Servier for the treatment of heart failure and other ischemic disease. In addition to these programs, miRagen is developing a pipeline of preclinical product candidates. The goal of miRagen’s translational medicine strategy is to progress rapidly to first-in-human studies once it has established the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamic, safety, and manufacturability of the product candidate in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.miragen.com.

Investor/Media Contact:

Adam Levy

Chief Business Officer

(720) 407-4595

alevy@miragen.com



