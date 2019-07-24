HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM), a diagnostic company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market close on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Tuesday, August 6 Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time Toll Free: 877-407-0789 International: 201-689-8562 Conference ID: 13692789 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135458

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: (617) 535-7742

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com







