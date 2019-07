Estes Truckload Management Provides Fleet Capacity in Kuebix

/EIN News/ --

Kuebix users can now access fleet capacity from a name they know and trust, Estes Truckload Management

MAYNARD, Mass., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix , creator of the industry’s fastest growing transportation management system (TMS) and connected shipping community, today announced the addition of fleet capacity to Kuebix TMS. Kuebix users searching for truckload capacity can compare spot quotes in Community Load Match from a vast network including brokers, carriers and freight marketplaces. Now, through Estes Truckload Management, fleet capacity has been added to the available truckload options in Community Load Match.

“Although a large percentage of fleets often run empty, fleet capacity has not been easily accessible to shippers, until now,” stated Dan Clark, Founder and President of Kuebix. “The addition of fleet capacity to Community Load Match through Estes Truckload Management increases the available spot quote options, allowing shippers to cover all truckloads with a cost effective and reliable carrier.”

Fleet capacity in Kuebix is managed by Estes Truckload Management, one of the most trusted names in the industry. Now shippers gain easy access to a vast network of fleet capacity in Kuebix from a brand they know and trust.

“The combination of Kuebix and Estes Truckload Management has created a win-win by allowing fleets to fill empty miles and shippers to gain a new source of truckload capacity,” commented Bobby Speight, Corporate Vice President, Estes Level2 Logistics, and Manager, Estes Truckload Management LLC.

Shippers simply enter the specifics of their truckload shipment in Kuebix and post it to Community Load Match . Within minutes, shippers begin receiving truckload rates, including fleet spot quotes from Estes Truckload Management, and then can book and manage their shipments directly within Kuebix. Shippers retain control with Kuebix by choosing the best provider for every truckload shipment. Once a service provider is selected, shipments can be tendered and tracked within the TMS, making the process of truckload shipment management highly efficient.



Community Load Match is available at no additional cost to all Kuebix users including Free Shipper , the industry’s fastest growing free TMS. Now, any size company with truckload freight to ship can easily find more capacity and get better pricing.

About Kuebix

Kuebix offers a transportation management system (TMS) that enables companies to capitalize on supply chain opportunities through control, visibility and the use of predictive analytics. Kuebix is democratizing the rating, booking and tracking of freight with its free TMS, Kuebix Free Shipper, which can be ready to use in minutes. Companies looking for advanced analytics, financial management and other premium features can upgrade to Kuebix Business Pro and Kuebix Enterprise and then modularly add Premier Applications and Integrations. All Kuebix users can leverage Kuebix Community Load Match, a truckload spot market that connects thousands of shippers with truckload capacity. Kuebix also offers unique Managed Service Programs to shippers looking to partially or fully outsource their transportation management. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com .

About Estes

Headquartered in Virginia, Estes is a leading, full-service freight transportation provider offering a complete range of shipping solutions including LTL, time critical, volume & truckload, global and custom solutions. Founded in 1931 by W.W. Estes and still family-owned, Estes is the largest privately held carrier in the nation. The company is now one of the most respected total-solutions providers in the industry with direct service throughout all of the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico through more than 230 terminals, as well as door-to-door service to and from Mexico and a global freight-forwarding service footprint.

Media Contacts:

Veronica Turk

Product Marketing Manager

Kuebix

vturk@kuebix.com

978-298-2170



Sarah Clark

Director of Marketing

Kuebix

sclark@kuebix.com

978-298-2157



Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.