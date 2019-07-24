Timewise Extends Exclusive ATM Service Agreement with Cardtronics

Cardtronics to continue providing turnkey ATM service for all Timewise locations throughout Texas

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timewise Food Stores , a leading convenience store chain based in Houston, Texas, and Cardtronics , the world’s largest retail ATM operator, have extended their long-standing partnership. Cardtronics will continue to provide complete turnkey ATM services to the entire portfolio of over 220 Timewise stores. Started in 1982, Timewise Food Stores, a division of Landmark Industries, is the largest convenience store chain in the greater Houston area.



Cardtronics provides a comprehensive ATM solution for Timewise, enabling the retailer to focus on its core business while Cardtronics maximizes the consumer convenience and economic impact of the ATM channel. As part of its turnkey ATM program, Cardtronics owns and operates bank-grade ATMs in each Timewise store, providing a single-source solution that includes cash provisioning and delivery, transaction processing, maintenance, customer support and marketing at the ATM. Cardtronics drives a robust ATM program that maximizes ATM availability and cardholder security, ensuring a safe and enjoyable customer experience.

“As our ATM category partner since 2013, Cardtronics has delivered a best-in-class ATM program that drives customer traffic to our stores,” said Randy Krause, Marketing Director for Timewise. “Cardtronics makes the entire ATM operation easy and seamless, delivering a profitable source of revenue and ensuring Timewise customers receive a great ATM experience.”

Concurrent with the extension of its ATM placement agreement with Timewise, Cardtronics also entered into an agreement with PNC Bank , N.A. to place its brand on all Timewise ATMs in the greater Houston area, more than 200 in total. The ATM branding program is expected to drive incremental store traffic for Timewise as cardholders seek out these ATMs.

“As two leading companies, both native to the Houston-area, Timewise and Cardtronics are natural partners, and I am excited that the renewal of our turnkey ATM services agreement will continue that relationship for years to come,” said Brian Bailey, Cardtronics EVP and Managing Director, North America. “By design, a Cardtronics ATM program does much more than just dispense cash… it drives sustainable store traffic and overall profitability for our retail partner, Timewise, while delivering convenience and peace-of-mind for consumers.”

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 229,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

