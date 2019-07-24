Digital Respiratory Solutions: World Market Review 2009-2019 & Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Digital Respiratory Solutions Market 2009-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study concentrates on sizing the global digital respiratory solutions market, analyzing the digital strategies of key players, discussing and evaluating trends, and providing a two-scenario outlook for the future market developments. It also provides guidance as to what is needed to create more value for patients and eventually establish daily use for digital respiratory solutions.

Asthma and COPD are one of the most dangerous global epidemics, which affect an increasingly large number of people in the world. Both diseases are responsible for a high economic burden in terms of disability, production loss, and premature mortality. Pharma, med-tech, and start-ups are now positioning themselves to be ready when the digital respiratory solutions market will take off.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were approximately 334M diagnosed asthma patients in the world in 2017, which amounted to 4.4% of the entire global population in the same year. At the same time, the estimated number of COPD-affected people amounted to 250M globally in 2017, constituting 3.3% of the global population.



The digital respiratory market is still at an emerging stage and the size of the opportunity is huge. Its key players such as Propeller Health, Adherium, Cohero Health, MIR, NuvoAir, AsthmaMD, Kaia Health Software, Tactio Health, AstraZeneca and Novartis are strengthening their positions in the digital respiratory solutions market to capture some of its enormous potential in the future. The report pays special attention to analyzing top market players, their perceived strategies, and digital respiratory offerings.



A digital respiratory solution can consist of a connected device (such as an inhaler and/or a spirometer), an app, and additional services and web portals for healthcare professionals (HCPs), patients and/or caregivers.



The global digital respiratory solutions market report provides a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative analysis of the digital respiratory market identifies major barriers that hinder the market's development and suggests how to overcome them to get on the growth track. It covers the time frame between 2009 and 2018 to illustrate both the current status and the history of the market. Based on actual market sizes and future trends, the report also gives a five-year forecast for the period from 2019 to 2023.



The report pays special attention to evaluating the trends that have shaped the industry over the last 2-3 years. It gives guidance as to what is needed to create more value for patients and eventually establish daily use for digital respiratory solutions. Finally, three principle market entry strategies are discussed and evaluated.



Key Topics Covered



1 Scope of the report



2 Management summary



3. Global digital respiratory opportunity

3.1. Asthma and COPD: global prevalence and target group for digital solutions

3.2. Target groups for digital respiratory solutions: Top-10 countries



4. Current status of the market

4.1. Digital respiratory apps: structure and growth (2016-2018)

4.2. Connected devices and apps: classification and connectivity status

4.3. Download and usage trends in the respiratory app market (2016-2018)

4.4. Revenue trends and developments in the respiratory app market (2016-2018)

4.5. Clinical trials in the mobile respiratory market: focus on adherence solutions



5. The digital respiratory market ecosystem

5.1. Digital respiratory ecosystem: Key types of players

5.2. Digital respiratory publishers: Key characteristics

5.3. Competitive landscape of respiratory app publishers



6. Leading market players: Company profiles

6.1. Reciprocal Labs (Propeller Health)

6.2. Adherium

6.3. Cohero Health

6.4. Medical International Research (MIR)

6.5. NuvoAir

6.6. AsthmaMD

6.7. Kaia Health Software GmbH

6.8. Tactio Health

6.9. AstraZeneca

6.10. Novartis



7. Digital respiratory market trends: Ten major barriers and strategies to overcome them

7.1. Ten barriers to mass adoption of digital respiratory solutions

7.2. Market entry strategies for the digital respiratory market



8. Outlook: The next five years to 2023

8.1. The global addressable target group size and active user forecast (2017-2022)

8.2. Market development scenarios: baseline and accelerated uptake

8.3. Downloads and usage of respiratory solutions (2018-2023)

8.4. Revenue from respiratory solutions by source (2017-2023)



9. Appendix

9.1. Respiratory apps market status per country in 2018

9.1.1. Germany

9.1.2. The United States

9.1.3. The United Kingdom

9.1.4. France

9.1.5. Australia

9.1.6. Canada

9.1.7. Malaysia

9.1.8. Switzerland

9.1.9. India

9.1.10. Austria

9.2. Digital respiratory solutions: Addressable target group and market size in 30 countries



