Northrop Grumman Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has released its second quarter 2019 financial results. A copy of the earnings release has been furnished in the company’s Form 8-K filing and is also available on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com .



As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings conference call at noon Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on http://investor.northropgrumman.com . To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews , for more information.

Contact: Tim Paynter (Media) 703-280-2720 ﻿timothy.paynter@ngc.com ﻿

Steve Movius (Investors) 703-280-4575 ﻿steve.movius@ngc.com



