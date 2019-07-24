Anexinet Introduces Mobile App Refresh Kickstart

New Kickstart Program Eliminates App Crashes & Bad Reviews While Increasing Adoption with Award-Winning Design & Development Team

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced its new Mobile App Refresh Kickstart. As the newest addition to Anexinet’s family of Kickstart programs, the Mobile App Refresh Kickstart brings together the company’s award-winning strategy, design, and development teams to assess and update the customer’s mobile application and deliver a release-management plan to ensure reliable performance, the latest technology, and great user experiences.



“Canopy Health was truly looking to be a differentiator compared to traditional health plan and provider portals that are not inherently consumer-centric. We wanted to provide members with easy to use health tools that didn’t look or feel stale, meeting and exceeding consumer expectations across other industries,” said Aman Bhasin, Chief Information Officer, Canopy Health.

According to Localytics, mobile application users are more intolerant than ever. 25% app abandonment after a single session is up from 21% in 2018. Evidence points to a failure to provide user-value quickly enough following app launch.

“The strategies for mobile application success are constantly changing, along with the necessary metrics to successfully measure it—a great first impression is a must,” said Eric Carlson, Vice President of Solutions, Anexinet. “Organizations must reassess the mobile business & technical strategy regularly to prevent crashes, leverage the latest features, and conform to current design best-practices in order to retain users. Oftentimes organizations do not have the right mix of user experience and architecture expertise in mobile applications to properly address these issues. Anexinet’s Mobile App Refresh Kickstart addresses these challenges through a repeatable methodology to boost user adoption and retention.”

In four key steps (typically performed over a three-week period), Anexinet’s new Mobile App Refresh Kickstart delivers a:

Business Context Document to redefine the organization's vision for mobile use, qualitative and quantitative business drivers, and user adoption strategy. Usability Analysis and User Feedback that assesses and ranks the present mobile app against top competitor apps, based on key features and capabilities. Mobile App Functionality Roadmap that identifies, groups, and prioritizes functional use cases and app enhancements, to establish viability based on alignment with business drivers, organizational readiness and ease of implementation. Architecture, Design & Usability Assessment to evaluate the mobile app’s UI/UX design, usability, features, performance, and architecture to identify key user experience and technical recommendations. Mobile Prototype to re-envision the user experience highlighting the Anexinet recommendations & to-be experience. Release Management Plan & Budget to build the plan forward and ensure a smooth delivery.

Anexinet’s services aren’t limited to refreshing mobile apps—the company's expert designers, strategists, and developers will also update the customer’s entire suite of digital offerings, including designing, building, and updating those websites, customer web-portals and enterprise dashboards. These updates complement the refreshed mobile apps to ensure a complete digital experience by encompassing the user’s end-to-end digital journey.

About Anexinet

Everyone deserves a great digital experience. Anexinet (www.anexinet.com) customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. We call this the Complete Digital Experience. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there’s Anexinet.

