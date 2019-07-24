Medical & Surgical Robotics Market Outlook to 2027: The Rise of Minimally Invasive Surgeries is Boosting the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical and Surgical Robotics Market Forecast 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market of medical and surgical robotics shows the potential to grow at 17.2% of CAGR during the estimated period of 2019 to 2027.



With the technological advancement in robotics and its rising application in the healthcare sector, the demand for medical robots is rising. The growing need for minimally invasive surgeries and rising geriatric population across the globe attributes to the growth of the global medical and surgical robotics market. The use of time-saving Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery (MRCAS) is rising owing to its benefits, namely minimally invasive surgeries capability, reduced pain and blood loss and quick patient recovery, thereby boosting the market growth.



The global medical and surgical robotics market is segmented on the basis of types, applications and geography. Based on its applications, the market is classified as Cardiac, Gastrointestinal, Urology, Orthopedic, Neurosurgical, Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT), Prosthetic and others. The growth in the demand for laparoscopic and cardiac surgeries are driving the MRCAS market.



Regional Outlook



Geographically, the global medical & surgical robotics market is classified among regions, namely North America, Asia- Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The North America region is the key leader of the market across the globe and is expected to develop due to the rising demand for surgical robots and growing healthcare industries. Also, the growing technological advancement and government support are fueling the market growth.



On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region shows vast opportunities owing to the rising end-user healthcare industries and facilities in developing countries like India, China, Japan and others. The market in Europe is escalating as a result of rising entrepreneurs and government initiatives for the promotion of professional & personal services robot.



Competitive Outlook



The dominant players operating in the global market are namely, Irobot Corporation, Kirby Lester, Rewalk Robotics, Carefusion, Hocoma AG, Aesynt Inc., Agilent Technologies, Biotek Instruments, Hansen Medical Inc., Mazor Robotics, Intuitive Surgical, Aurora Biomed, Abbot Diagnostics, Accuracy Inc.



The key players use various strategies to establish a stronghold in the market. There are many entry-level barriers for new entrants such as high capital cost and government barriers for licensing.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Medical and Surgical Robotics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

2.1.5. Competitive Rivalry Between Existing Players

2.2. Key Insights

2.3. Parent Market Outlook

2.4. Parametric Outlook

2.5. Key Buying Outlook

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Changes in Lifestyle Due to Socio-Economic Development

2.6.2. Technological Advancement

2.6.3. Approval For Healthcare Robotics By the Government

2.6.4. Minimally-Invasive Surgeries Boosting the Medical and Surgical Robotics Market

2.6.5. Increasing Brain Strokes Driving the Market

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. High Cost of Surgery

2.7.2. High Cost and Maintenance of Robotic Equipment

2.7.3. Growing Healthcare Expenditures

2.7.4. Safety Issues

2.7.5. High Cost of Rehabilitation Robots

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Restrictions Intricate in Traditional/Conventional Surgeries

2.8.2. Increasing Research and Development in the Field of Medical and Surgical Robotics

2.8.3. Opportunity in the Healthcare Sector

2.8.4. Increasing Geriatric Patients

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Security Concerns

2.9.2. Lack of Skilled Professionals

2.9.3. Accessibility of Alternative Treatments

2.9.4. Lack of Clinical Evidence Affects the Adoption Rates of Robotic Surgeries



3. Medical and Surgical Robotics Industry Outlook - By Types

3.1. Surgical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery

3.1.1. Surgical Robots

3.1.1.1. Surgical Robots Market By Application

3.1.1.1.1. Urology By Procedures

3.1.1.1.1.1.1. Prostatectomy

3.1.1.1.1.1.2. Nephrectomy

3.1.1.1.1.1.3. Other Procedures

3.1.1.1.2. Urology By Products

3.1.1.1.2.1.1. Robotic Surgery Systems

3.1.1.1.2.1.2. Instruments and Accessories

3.1.1.1.2.1.3. Services

3.1.1.1.3. Gynecology By Products

3.1.1.1.3.1.1. Robotic Platform

3.1.1.1.3.1.2. Instruments and Accessories

3.1.1.1.3.1.3. Robotic Platform Services

3.1.1.1.4. General Surgery

3.1.1.2. Surgical Robots Market By Products and Services

3.1.1.2.1. Instruments and Accessories

3.1.1.2.2. Robotic Surgical Systems

3.1.1.2.3. Services

3.1.1.3. Economic Analysis of Robotic Surgery

3.1.1.4. Market Trends in Surgical Robots

3.1.2. Surgical Navigation Systems

3.1.3. Intelligent Operating Rooms

3.1.4. Surgical Simulators and Planners

3.2. Medical Robotics

3.2.1. Non-Invasive Radio Surgery Robots

3.2.2. Hospital and Pharmacy Automation

3.2.3. Assistive Robots

3.2.4. Rehabilitation Robots

3.2.4.1. Lower Extremity Rehabilitation Robots

3.2.4.2. Exoskeleton Rehabilitation Robots

3.2.4.3. Upper Extremity Rehabilitation Robots

3.2.5. Laboratory Robots

3.2.6. Disinfection Robots

3.2.7. Telemedicine Robots



4. Medical and Surgical Robotics Industry Outlook - By Applications

4.1. Cardiac

4.2. Gastrointestinal

4.3. Urology

4.3.1. Market Trends in Urology Market

4.4. Orthopedic

4.5. Neurosurgical

4.6. ENT

4.7. Prosthetic

4.8. Multipurpose/Others



5. Medical and Surgical Robotics Industry - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Country Analysis

5.1.1.1. The United States

5.1.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Country Analysis

5.2.1.1. the United Kingdom (UK)

5.2.1.2. France

5.2.1.3. Germany

5.2.1.4. Italy

5.2.1.5. Spain

5.2.1.6. Russia

5.2.1.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Country Analysis

5.3.1.1. India

5.3.1.2. China

5.3.1.3. Japan

5.3.1.4. South Korea

5.3.1.5. ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6. Australia and New Zealand

5.3.1.7. Rest of APAC

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Country Analysis

5.4.1.1. Brazil

5.4.1.2. Mexico

5.4.1.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

5.5.1. Country Analysis

5.5.1.1. Saudi Arabia

5.5.1.2. Turkey

5.5.1.3. United Arab Emirates

5.5.1.4. South Africa

5.5.1.5. Rest of Middle East and Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Market Share Outlook

6.2. iRobot Corporation

6.3. Aesynt Inc. (Acquired by Omnicell Inc.)

6.4. Intuitive Surgical

6.5. Kirby Lester

6.6. Agilent Technologies

6.7. Aurora Biomed

6.8. Rewalk Robotics

6.9. Biotek Instruments

6.10. Abbott Diagnostics

6.11. Carefusion (Partnered with Becton, Dickinson and Company)

6.12. Hansen Medical Inc.

6.13. Accuray Inc.

6.14. Hocoma AG

6.15. Mazor Robotics



