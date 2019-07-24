Rimera Group opens a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates

Its main purpose is to promote Rimera Group’s (www.Rimera.com) integrated oilfield services in the global market. These include manufacture and supply of oil extraction equipment and maintenance of oil extraction equipment and OCTG.

Sergey Mikhailovsky is appointed as the CEO of RIMERA OVERSEAS. He has extensive experience in the oil and gas sector of Russia and the Middle East. Before coming to Rimera Group, Sergey Mikhailovsky occupied key positions in major Russian oilfield services and steel companies, Novomet Group and TMK GIPI.

“Opening RIMERA OVERSEAS in one of the Middle East’s centres of business and finance is a new step in our company’s export strategy,” says Mikhail Belov, General Director of Rimera Group. “The launch of this subsidiary is in line with the client-oriented business strategy carried out by ChelPipe Group. The company is getting closer to the foreign consumers in order to quickly respond to their demands and to provide goods and services of high quality”.

Rimera Group has been active in Russia since 2007. The company’s assets in Russia include the Alnas plant (Republic of Tatarstan) and IzhNefteMash (Republic of Udmurtia), as well as the Rimera-Service maintenance facility network with branches in the country’s major oil-producing regions (Volga Region, Khanty-Mansi and Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrugs).

Media Contact: Irina Alekseeva External Corporate Communications Manager Rimera Group (ChelPipe oilfield services division) Phone: +7 495 775-35-55 ext. 41 29 Mobile: +7 965 262 51 64 Email: Irina.Alekseeva@rimera.com

Background: Sergey Mikhailovsky was born in Perm in 1972. He graduated from the Perm National Research Polytechnic University, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. He has occupied key positions in major Russian oilfield services and steel companies, Novomet Group and TMK GIPI.

The Rimera Group (www.Rimera.com) is the oilfield services division of ChelPipe group, offering fuel and energy companies integrated equipment and service solutions for oilfield development. The group comprises facilities for the production of oil equipment (Alnas and IzhNefteMash plants) and a maintenance facility network (Rimera-Service) with branches in Russia’s major oil-producing regions.

The ChelPipe Group is one of Russia’s leading groups of iron and steel companies. The company produced 16.5% of all pipes manufactured by Russian companies in 2018. ChelPipe Group comprises iron and steel plants such as Chelyabinsk Pipe Plant, Pervouralsk New Pipe Plant, a complex of warehouses supplying the Group’s pipe products to Russian regions, a company specializing in sourcing and processing scrap metal (META), facilities producing pipeline equipment (SOT, ETERNO, MSA (Czech Republic)), and the Rimera Group, responsible for oilfield services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.