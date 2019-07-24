USAID and Ain Shams University Launch New Career Development Center

In partnership with the Ministry of Education and the American University in Cairo, on July 22 the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Ain Shams University inaugurated the third career center at the university. The new career center adds to the existing support provided by the U.S. government for the future of education and employment in Egypt.

The new center at the Faculty of Commerce links students with potential employers, offers career mentoring services, and provides training in critical thinking, problem solving, and leadership to increase their chances for employment.

“These career centers help students network, build professional skills, and represent their skills in interviews – leading them to find jobs faster,” said USAID Acting Deputy Mission Director Nancy Fisher-Gormley. “The United States is committed to helping Egypt’s youth turn their academic achievements into successful careers and make important contributions to Egypt’s bright future.”

This new Center for Career Development at Ain Shams University is one of 20 career centers planned through the USAID-led partnership. This model was successfully piloted on five campuses, including Ain Shams, and is being scaled up to 12 locations throughout Egypt, reaching 70% of public university students through this $20.8 million initiative. The University Centers for Career Development facilitate students’ transition from university to the workforce, helping them prepare for – and get – jobs.

USAID’s support of career development centers is part of the $30 billion that the American people have invested in Egypt through USAID since 1978. To find out more about USAID’s work in Egypt, please see https://www.usaid.gov/egypt, and follow on Facebook and Twitter at @USAIDEgypt.



