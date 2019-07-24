Vitamin D Testing Products Market to Reach US$ 841.8 Mn by 2026; DiaSorin S.p.A.’s Attractive Product Offerings Will Help Market Gain Momentum, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Vitamin D Testing Products Market Research report include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Inc., RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Immunodiagnostic Systems, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Vitamin D Testing Products Market will derive from the advent of non-invasive Vitamin-D testing products. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Vitamin D Testing Products Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 605.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 841.8 Mn by the end of 2026, and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%.

The growing emphasis on constant innovations and up-gradation of products by leading companies around the world. Companies are looking to better their products with regard to efficiency and testing outcomes. Increasing awareness regarding health disorders as well as several chronic diseases associated with vitamin D deficiency will fuel the demand for vitamin D test kits. Ongoing researches, focusing on the introduction of newer ways to include Vitamin-D in foods will create the need for Vitamin-D test kits.

Market to Benefit from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Latest Product Launch of Vitamin D Test Testing Product

Increasing regulatory approvals have had a positive impact on the global Vitamin D Testing Products Market in recent years. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading global biotechnology company, announced the launch of Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer, the first all-in-one clinical analyzer with LC-MS/MS technology. The company has a strong market brand and Fortune Business Insights has predicted that Thermo Fisher Scientific’s latest business strategies will have a positive global impact. The increasing awareness regarding the effects of vitamin D on health has created the need for efficient medical devices capable of providing accurate readings within no time. The report provides an insight into the latest industry developments and it further analyzes the products that have been cleared by regulatory approvals such as the FDA. Additionally, the report gauges the impact of these products on the global Vitamin D Testing Products Market in the forthcoming years.

DiaSorin S.p.A to Emerge as the Leading Player

The report includes insights into several factors that have had a positive influence on the growth of the global Vitamin D Testing Products Market. Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the leading companies and their impact on the global market. In addition to leading companies, the report includes market activities such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, technological innovations. Furthermore, the report has identified increasing regulatory approvals as one of the most important factors that have accounted for the growth of the global Vitamin D Testing Products Market. Among all companies, Fortune Business Insights states that DiaSorin S.p.A has emerged as the leading company in the global market, in 2018. DiaSorin’s attractive product portfolio, combined with a strong brand presence, has contributed to the commercial success in recent years. Furthermore, companies such as EverlyWell Inc. will witness considerable growth in the coming years, due to its latest product offerings and a series of new launches.

Some of the other companies that have made significant growth contributions to the global Vitamin D Testing Products Market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Inc., RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Immunodiagnostic Systems.

Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency - for Key Countries, 2018 Vitamin D Testing Volumes - For Key Countries/Regions, 2018 and 2026 Distribution of the Global Vitamin D Testing Products Market (in revenues) by Technology (ELISA; LC-MS/MS; CLIA, RIA), 2018 and 2026 Technological Evolution in Vitamin D Testing Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Key Growth Indicators of Vitamin D Testing Market





Global Vitamin D Testing Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product 25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing 25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Clinical Testing Research Testing



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals & Clinics Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



