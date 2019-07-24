The Gift Set Collection by Logomark

/EIN News/ -- TUSTIN, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gift Set Collection from Logomark just launched at the Chicago ASI show on July 9th and received incredible feedback and interest. The collection includes 48 different gift sets that have discounted set pricing, no setup charges, no insertion fees, targeted categories and branded packaging. They benefit a wide variety of industries as the categories include Picnic, Fitness, Safety, Technology, Thank You, Tradeshow, Welcome and Wellness.



In addition to a variety of themes, each gift set comes in several color options. The Charm 4-Piece Welcome Gift Set, for example, is available in blue, black, green, red and orange. This set has a water bottle, a badge holder with a clip, stereo earbud headphones with color accents and a plunge-action ballpoint pen with a translucent color barrel. The Analytics 4-Piece Technology Gift Set is available in black, lime, blue, purple, red and orange. It has a unique set of items including an 18 oz. stainless steel tumbler with a polypropylene liner and a sliding-sipper lid, a wireless charging pad, a silicone phone wallet that holds several credit cards and silicone stereo earbud headphones with color accents.

The custom branded packaging of these gift sets makes them exclusive. The packaging department at Logomark is proud to offer custom packaging for each gift set. “A product’s packaging can increase perceived value for a product and in turn increase your profit,” stated senior packaging developer, Genevie Valenzuela. A PPAI study showed that packaging the same exact chocolate with different packaging influenced what consumers tasted. When the chocolate was “packaged in a way that create[d] a high perceived value, or if it [was] [advertised] [in] some flashy (but really meaningless) bonus like ‘boldness,’” consumers thought that the chocolate was “in fact, very bold and very good” (Menapace 2019).

According to “The Power of Packaging You Probably Did Not Know About,” 70% of consumers make an impression on a product or brand based on the packaging and 52% are willing to pay extra for products if they like the packaging (Lin 2017).

Logomark is leading the industry in packaging and offers a range of materials including laminate coating, matte laminate and soft touch as well as pre-designed artwork.

To learn more about Logomark’s gift sets or new product developments, please visit logomark.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT LOGOMARK: Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry’s exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark offers a complete line of products, an easy-to-use mobile app, an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry's leading search platform. For more information on the company's broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789-4438 or visit www.logomark.com .

