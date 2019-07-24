Call Tracking Product Report 2019 with a Comprehensive Vendor Directory

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Call Tracking Product Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a thorough and comprehensive analysis of this niche IT sector, which is increasing in importance as a result of the digital transformation that is taking place in organizations around the world.



Companies appreciate the value of call tracking, which can help deliver significant improvements in marketing efficiency and effectiveness, quantifiable increases in sales, and high levels of customer satisfaction. Call tracking is also a step in the customer journey, providing detailed insights into customers and their responses to marketing or other campaigns.



These solutions gather important details about customers and their buying preferences and share this data with the contact center, where it can be used to optimize sales by routing calls to the most appropriate agent. Call tracking can integrate with applications like customer relationship management (CRM) systems, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and intelligent virtual agents (IVAs) to leverage customer data and deliver highly relevant and customized communications and recommendations. This results in higher conversion rates, increased revenue, improved brand loyalty, and enhanced customer experience.



The 2019 Call Tracking Product Report closely examines these highly valuable and increasingly popular solutions. The report provides a detailed analysis of 5 vendors: Convirza, Freespee, Infinity, Invoca, and Marchex. It explains how these solutions are being used, explores their benefits, and highlights best practices to help companies realize the greatest return from their investment.



Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Definition of call tracking; what it does, how it works, functional components that comprise these solutions, and omnichannel/Omni-media capabilities

Enterprise benefits of call tracking

Review of the market trends and challenges that are driving interest and investments

Review of the call tracking the competitive landscape

Overview of the 5 featured call tracking vendors, including company snapshots, product offerings, and packaged/verticalized solutions

Detailed company reports for the 5 call tracking vendors, analyzing their products, functionality and future product development plans

Call tracking market activity and market growth projections

Comprehensive functional analysis, including interactive voice response (IVR)/intelligent virtual agents (IVAs), outbound, lead/contact management, and fraud management capabilities

Detailed technical analysis, including administration/design and development environment, user interface (UI), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, integration and security, and compliance capabilities

Review of call tracking key performance indicators (KPIs), dashboards/reporting and analytics environment

Implementation and return on investment (ROI) analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, training and professional services, and maintenance and support

Call tracking pricing models

Comprehensive Vendor Directory covering all known vendors who provide call tracking functionality

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. What is Call Tracking?

3.1. How Call Tracking Works

3.2 Phone Numbers

3.3 High-Level Functional Summary

3.4 Omni-Channel/Omni-Media Capabilities



4. Benefits of Call Tracking



5. Call Tracking Market Trends



6. Call Tracking Market Challenges



7. Call Tracking Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Activity

7.2 Call Tracking Market Projections

7.3 Company Snapshot

7.4 Vendor Offerings and Products

7.5 Packaged/Verticalized Applications



8. Call Tracking Functional Analysis

8.1 IVR/IVA

8.2 Outbound Capabilities

8.3 Lead/Contact Management

8.4 Fraud Management



9. Call Tracking Technical Analysis

9.1 Administration/Design and Development Environment

9.2 User Interface

9.3 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

9.4 Integration

9.5 Security and Compliance



10. Reporting, Dashboards and Analytics

10.1 Call/Conversation Analytics

10.2 Sales Analytics



11. Implementation and ROI Analysis



12. Call Tracking Pricing Structure



13. Company Reports

13.1 Convirza

13.2 Freespee

13.3 Infinity

13.4 Invoca

13.5 Marchex, Inc.



Appendix: Call Tracking Vendor Directory



