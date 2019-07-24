New Foreign Affairs spokespersons

Karl Lagatie is the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. Since July 8th, he took over from Matthieu Branders who will soon be starting his new assignment as Consul General in São Paulo. As of today, Nadia Benini joins the team as deputy spokesperson.

The contact details of the spokespersons of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development cooperation are as follows:

Karl Lagatie, spokesperson + 32 2 501 49 59 + 32 477 40 32 12 (cell) Karl.Lagatie@diplobel.fed.be (link sends e-mail) @KarlLagatie (link is external)

Nadia Benini, deputy spokesperson + 32 2 501 30 57 + 32 471 44 06 04 (cell) Nadia.Benini@diplobel.fed.be (link sends e-mail) @BeniniNadia (link is external)

Prior to his new role, Karl Lagatie was deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was previously posted to the Belgian Embassy in Washington and the Permanent Representation in New York (UN). He also worked in Paris (OECD) and Brussels (EU).

Until recently, Nadia Benini served at the Belgian Embassy in Kinshasa, after successive experiences in Shanghai, Brasilia and Lubumbashi. Prior to that, she worked at Home Affairs and was a policy advisor for a Belgian Member of the European Parliament.

Karl Lagatie and Nadia Benini are also the spokespersons for B-Fast and the National Security Authority. These are collegial bodies which are composed of several federal ministries, including Foreign Affairs.

The activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation can be followed on Twitter (link is external), Facebook (link is external), Instagram (link is external) and LinkedIn (link is external). We have a picture gallery on Flickr (link is external) and our videos are on YouTube (link is external).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.