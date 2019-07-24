Qatar participates in International Partners Meeting to follow up Political Situation in Sudan

The State of Qatar took part in a meeting chaired by the European Union in Brussels for a broad group of international partners to follow up the political situation in Sudan.

HE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Combating Terrorism and Mediation in Dispute Resolution Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani headed the delegation of the State of Qatar to the meeting.

The meeting was attended by representatives of several countries friendly to Sudan as well as representatives of the key international financial institutions.

The meeting discussed the current efforts to support a peaceful resolution to Sudans current challenges. The participants affirmed their commitment to support the civilian-led transition and look forward to the swift establishment of transitional authorities with clear and transparent responsibilities as well as a genuine ability to deliver on the aspirations of the Sudanese people for peace, stability and economic recovery.

They considered the political declaration signed between the parties on 17 July as a positive step, and underlined the importance for the parties to sign promptly the expected constitutional declaration and to begin its enormous task of delivering on the needed political and economic reforms.

They noted the importance for the Sudanese parties to ensure the proper implementation and monitoring of the transitional agreements reached, stressing readiness to support and to play a role in this context.

The meeting also underlined that the formation of a civilian-led government and the principle of progress on commitments agreed by the Sudanese parties remain essential in facilitating the provision of economic and technical support to Sudan.

The group also shared a common commitment to follow a coordinated approach in order to ensure an effective and transparent support to the transition as well as full accountability towards the Sudanese population.



