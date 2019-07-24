Gina Mackenzie Joins TAB Bank’s Business Development Team

/EIN News/ -- OGDEN, Utah, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Gina Mackenzie (973-589-0497, gina.mackenzie@tabbank.com ) to their business development team as Vice President and Business Development Officer. Gina will be based in New York City and will be responsible for sourcing new business opportunities by providing asset-based and factoring working capital facilities to commercial entities in the Northeastern United States with annual revenues of $2 million to $150 million.



Gina is a seasoned industry professional with substantial experiences in the financial services arena. Gina has worked for many years to help small and medium-sized businesses secure the working capital they need to grow. Prior to her experience in the working capital space, Gina served in various roles at investment banking and commercial lending firms such as Credit Suisse First Boston, CIBC World Markets, and Prudential Finance. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and communications from Lehigh University and a Master of Finance degree from New York University. She is an active member of the IFA, TMA, and CFA and currently chairs the newly launched mentor program for the CFA.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

