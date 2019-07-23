Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Quarterly C&I Loan Closings, Loan Pipeline Increased to $424 Million at Quarter End
/EIN News/ -- SECOND QUARTER 20191 HIGHLIGHTS
- GAAP diluted EPS was $0.37, up 48.0% QoQ and down 22.9% YoY
- Core diluted EPS was $0.42, up 27.3% QoQ and down 14.3% YoY
- Record C&I closings totaled $158.3 million
- Loan closings increased 50% QoQ
- Loan pipeline totaled $423.9 million, largest since 1Q16
- Net interest margin was 2.45%, down 12bps QoQ and 32bps YoY
- Core net interest margin was 2.40%, down 12bps QoQ and 26bps YoY
- GAAP net interest income of $40.0 million, down 4.3% QoQ and 6.2% YoY
- Core net interest income of $40.8 million, down 3.8% QoQ and 4.3% YoY
- GAAP and core ROAE were 7.5% and 8.6%, respectively, compared with 5.1% and 6.8%, respectively in 1Q19
- GAAP and core ROAA were 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively, compared with 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively in 1Q19
- Provision for loan losses of $1.5 million, or $0.04 after-tax per diluted common share, driven mainly by charge-offs of one commercial business loan relationships and growth in the C&I portfolio
UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report quarterly earnings growth as diluted earnings per share rose 48% from 1Q19, while core earnings rose 27%. Both results were down from 2Q18, as net interest margin pressure returned, driven by the inversion of the yield curve, coupled with increased competitive pressure on our deposit business.”
“During the quarter, we experienced more robust loan growth as closings increased 50% from 1Q19. Total loan closings for the quarter amounted to $296 million. In addition, the loan pipeline increased over 50% to $424 million during the same period, our largest pipeline since the first quarter of 2016. The mortgage pipeline has an average yield of 4.63%, which is 21bps greater than the 2Q19 core yield of total loans. Due to the size of the pipeline and our strong track record of closing loans in the pipeline, we anticipate loan growth will accelerate in the second half of 2019, resulting in full year loan growth in the mid-single digit range.”
“We continued to diversify the loan portfolio during the quarter, as we produced record C&I closings of $158 million, representing 53% of 2Q19 loan closings. These loans are generally floating rate loans and represented 18% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 15% at June 30, 2018. We also recognized improved closing levels for our mortgage loans as they increased $71 million QoQ.”
“The net interest margin compressed 12bps QoQ, with both sides of the balance sheet contributing to the compression. We continue to experience pricing pressure due to the inverted yield curve at the pricing point for our loan tenor. In the past, we have articulated our strategy of focusing on rate over volume. During 2Q19, we modified our position and rates due to market conditions. The increase in the cost of funds was primarily driven by pricing pressure on our retail and municipal deposits, as competition from traditional bank and non-bank competitors remains very strong. Although the rates paid on retail and municipal deposits have increased, they remain less expensive than alternative funding sources, including wholesale funding. Given an inverted yield curve, we continue to proactively mitigate the NIM compression through the closing of C&I floating rate loans and our swap strategy. In June 2019, we entered into an additional $100 million of swaps on borrowings bringing total swaps on borrowings to $542 million at the end of 2Q19. Our long-term goal is to move towards being more interest rate neutral which allows us to perform better in all interest rate environments.”
Mr. Buran continued, “We remain focused on preserving strong risk management practices, including conservative underwriting standards and improving yields to achieve improved risk-adjusted returns. We continue to focus on increasing the amount of direct loan business, as approximately 63% of 2Q19 loan closings were non-brokered loans.”
- Multi-family (excluding underlying co-operative mortgages), commercial real estate, and one-to-four family mixed-use property mortgage loans originated during 2Q19 had a yield of 4.60%, which is above our core yield of total loans for the same period, a decrease of 41bps from 5.01% for 1Q19 and an increase of 33bps from 4.27% for 2Q18. As noted, the decrease in the yield of 2Q19 originations was due to the inverted yield curve. We maintained our asset quality as these loans had an average loan-to-value ratio of 38% and an average debt coverage ratio of 192%.
- We remain committed to our strategy of focusing on C&I loans, commercial real estate loans and multi-family. In the 2Q19, these loan closings represented 53%, 14%, and 19%, respectively, of all originations, which were made while maintaining conservative loan-to-value and debt coverage ratios.
Mr. Buran concluded, “Overall, we remain well capitalized and well positioned to deliver profitable growth and long-term value to our shareholders as we continue to execute our strategic objectives.”
Summary of Strategic Objectives
- Manage cost of funds and continue to improve funding mix
- Increase interest income by leveraging loan pricing opportunities and portfolio mix
- Enhance core earnings power by improving scalability and efficiency
- Manage credit risk
- Maintain well capitalized levels under all stress test scenarios
Earnings Summary:
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for 2Q19 was $40.0 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 6.1% YoY (2Q19 compared to 2Q18) and $1.8 million, or 4.3% QoQ (2Q19 compared to 1Q19).
- Net interest margin of 2.45%, decreased 32bps YoY and 12bps QoQ
- Net interest spread of 2.23%, decreased 38bps YoY and 13bps QoQ
- Yield on average interest-earning assets of 4.26%, increased 15bps YoY but decreased 3bps QoQ
- Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of 2.03%, increased 53bps YoY and 10bps QoQ
- Cost of funds of 1.90%, increased 50bps YoY and 10bps QoQ, driven by increases in rates paid on deposits and short-term borrowings resulting from increases in the Fed Funds rate
- Average balance of total interest-earning assets of $6,540.1 million, increased $358.9 million, or 5.8%, YoY and $19.0 million, or 0.3%, QoQ
- Net interest income includes prepayment penalty income from loans and securities totaling $1.1 million in 2Q19, $0.8 million in 1Q19 and $1.6 million in 2Q18; recovered interest from delinquent loans of $0.5 million in 2Q19, $0.7 million in 1Q19 and $0.2 million in 2Q18; and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges totaling $0.8 million in 2Q19, $0.6 million in 1Q19 and none in 2Q18
- Absent all above items noted in the preceding bullet, the yield on interest-earning assets was 4.21% in 2Q19, a decrease of 3bps from 1Q19 and 22bps from 2Q18 and the net interest margin was 2.40% in 2Q19, which decreased 12bps from 1Q19 and 26bps from 2Q18
Provision for loan losses
The Company recorded a provision of $1.5 million compared to $1.0 million in 1Q19 and none in 2Q18.
- 2Q19 includes charge-offs from one commercial business loan relationship, after charge-off the remaining book balance for this relationship was $0.2 million, equaling the value of the underlying collateral
- Recorded net charge-offs of $1.0 million in 2Q19, $0.9 million in 1Q19, and $0.3 million in 2Q18
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for 2Q19 was $2.5 million, a decrease of $0.7 million YoY, but an increase of $1.5 million QoQ
- Non-interest income included net gain on sale of assets of $0.8 million in 2Q19, net gain on sale of loans of $0.1 million in each of 2Q19 and 1Q19 and $0.4 million in 2Q18
- Additionally, non-interest income included net losses from fair value adjustments of $2.0 million in 2Q19, $2.1 million in 1Q19, and $0.3 million in 2Q18
- Absent all above items, non-interest income was $3.5 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 16.9%, YoY, and $0.6 million, or 19.0%, QoQ, resulting primarily from a capital gain of $0.5 million recorded in 2Q19 from the redemption of $1.2 million in assets held in a rabbi trust
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for 2Q19 was $27.2 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 0.9% YoY, and $5.3 million, or 16.2% QoQ.
- Non-interest expense improved QoQ, primarily due to 1Q19 including seasonal and one-time expenses
- The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets improved to 1.58% in 2Q19 compared to 1.89% in 1Q19 and 1.69% in 2Q18
- The efficiency ratio was 61.1% in 2Q19 compared to 70.4% in 1Q19 and 59.6% in 2Q18
Provision for Income Taxes
The provision for income taxes in 2Q19 was $3.3 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 27.1% YoY but an increase of $1.0 million, or 43.1% QoQ.
- Pre-tax income decreased by $4.6 million, or 24.9% YoY but increased by $4.5 million, or 47.8% QoQ
- The effective tax rates were 23.7% in 2Q19, 24.5% in 1Q19 and 24.4% in 2Q18
Financial Condition Summary:
Loans:
- Net loans held for investment were $5,616.9 million reflecting an increase of 0.9% QoQ (not annualized) and 5.7% from June 30, 2018, as we continue to focus on the origination of multi-family, commercial real estate and commercial business loans with a full relationship
- Loan closings of multi-family, commercial real estate and commercial business loans totaled $254.4 million for 2Q19, or 85.8% of loan production
- Loan pipeline was $423.9 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $274.8 million at March 31, 2019 and $322.9 million at June 30, 2018
- The loan-to-value ratio on our portfolio of real estate dependent loans as of June 30, 2019 totaled 38.4%
The following table shows the weighted average rate received from loan closings for the periods indicated:
|For the three months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|Loan type
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Mortgage loans
|4.75%
|5.14%
|4.40%
|Non-mortgage loans
|5.01%
|4.96%
|4.90%
|Total loans
|4.89%
|5.02%
|4.57%
Credit Quality:
- Non-performing loans totaled $15.7 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.4%, from $16.3 million at December 31, 2018
- Non-performing assets totaled $16.0 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 1.9%, from $16.3 million at December 31, 2018
- Classified assets totaled $31.9 million, a decrease of $14.6 million, or 31.4%, from $46.5 million at December 31, 2018
- Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $6.3 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 24.8%, from $8.4 million at December 31, 2018
- We anticipate continued low loss content in the portfolio, as our strong underwriting standards coupled with our practice of obtaining updated appraisals and recording charge-offs early in the delinquency process has resulted in a 35.4% average loan-to-value for non-performing loans collateralized by real estate
- Net charge-offs totaled $1.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019
Capital Management:
- The Company and Bank, at June 30, 2019, were both well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
- Through 2Q19, stockholders’ equity increased $15.9 million, or 2.9%, to $565.4 million due to net income of $17.6 million and an improvement in the fair value of the securities portfolio, partially offset by the declaration and payment of dividends on the Company’s common stock
- During 2Q19, the Company did not repurchase any shares; as of June 30, 2019, up to 467,211 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
- Book value per common share increased to $20.06 at June 30, 2019, from $19.64 at December 31, 2018 and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $19.50 at June 30, 2019, from $19.07 at December 31, 2018
Conference Call Information:
- John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s strategy and results for the second quarter
- Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836
- Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic190724.html
- Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529
- Replay Access Code: 10129655
- The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived through 5:00 PM (ET) on July 24, 2020
About Flushing Financial Corporation
Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.
Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com.
“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
1 See the tables entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.”
- Statistical Tables Follow -
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
|March 31
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest and Dividend Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|62,273
|$
|62,330
|$
|57,322
|$
|124,603
|$
|112,339
|Interest and dividends on securities:
|Interest
|6,811
|6,909
|5,616
|13,720
|11,084
|Dividends
|19
|19
|17
|38
|31
|Other interest income
|472
|555
|338
|1,027
|625
|Total interest and dividend income
|69,575
|69,813
|63,293
|139,388
|124,079
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|22,827
|21,469
|14,788
|44,296
|26,898
|Other interest expense
|6,739
|6,541
|5,865
|13,280
|11,932
|Total interest expense
|29,566
|28,010
|20,653
|57,576
|38,830
|Net Interest Income
|40,009
|41,803
|42,640
|81,812
|85,249
|Provision for loan losses
|1,474
|972
|-
|2,446
|153
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|38,535
|40,831
|42,640
|79,366
|85,096
|Non-interest Income
|Banking services fee income
|1,059
|973
|1,000
|2,032
|1,948
|Net loss on sale of securities
|(15
|)
|-
|-
|(15
|)
|-
|Net gain on sale of loans
|114
|63
|421
|177
|158
|Net gain on sale of assets
|770
|-
|-
|770
|-
|Net loss from fair value adjustments
|(1,956
|)
|(2,080
|)
|(267
|)
|(4,036
|)
|(367
|)
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends
|826
|903
|881
|1,729
|1,757
|Life insurance proceeds
|-
|43
|-
|43
|776
|Bank owned life insurance
|810
|740
|776
|1,550
|1,538
|Other income
|843
|301
|357
|1,144
|558
|Total non-interest income
|2,451
|943
|3,168
|3,394
|6,368
|Non-interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|15,668
|19,166
|15,291
|34,834
|33,746
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,742
|2,789
|2,476
|5,531
|5,053
|Professional services
|1,806
|2,265
|2,439
|4,071
|4,624
|FDIC deposit insurance
|667
|485
|547
|1,152
|1,047
|Data processing
|1,420
|1,492
|1,426
|2,912
|2,827
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,497
|1,518
|1,455
|3,015
|2,844
|Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense
|20
|77
|40
|97
|136
|Net gain from sales of real estate owned
|-
|-
|(27
|)
|-
|(27
|)
|Other operating expenses
|3,338
|4,627
|3,749
|7,965
|8,440
|Total non-interest expense
|27,158
|32,419
|27,396
|59,577
|58,690
|Income Before Income Taxes
|13,828
|9,355
|18,412
|23,183
|32,774
|Provision for Income Taxes
|Federal
|2,981
|1,943
|3,311
|4,924
|5,918
|State and local
|291
|344
|1,178
|635
|1,521
|Total taxes
|3,272
|2,287
|4,489
|5,559
|7,439
|Net Income
|$
|10,556
|$
|7,068
|$
|13,923
|$
|17,624
|$
|25,335
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.88
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.88
|Dividends per common share
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.40
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|56,484
|$
|58,677
|$
|118,561
|Securities held-to-maturity:
|Mortgage-backed securities
|7,944
|7,949
|7,953
|Other securities
|52,242
|22,532
|24,065
|Securities available for sale:
|Mortgage-backed securities
|554,481
|579,185
|557,953
|Other securities
|254,172
|266,839
|264,702
|Loans:
|Multi-family residential
|2,263,875
|2,256,447
|2,269,048
|Commercial real estate
|1,524,693
|1,529,001
|1,542,547
|One-to-four family ― mixed-use property
|582,264
|582,049
|577,741
|One-to-four family ― residential
|184,024
|188,615
|190,350
|Co-operative apartments
|8,137
|7,903
|8,498
|Construction
|58,503
|54,933
|50,600
|Small Business Administration
|14,511
|15,188
|15,210
|Taxi medallion
|3,555
|3,891
|4,539
|Commercial business and other
|983,573
|935,297
|877,763
|Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees
|15,278
|15,422
|15,188
|Allowance for loan losses
|(21,510
|)
|(21,015
|)
|(20,945
|)
|Net loans
|5,616,903
|5,567,731
|5,530,539
|Interest and dividends receivable
|26,552
|27,226
|25,485
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|28,623
|29,798
|30,418
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
|63,029
|51,182
|57,282
|Bank owned life insurance
|157,604
|131,794
|131,788
|Goodwill
|16,127
|16,127
|16,127
|Other real estate owned, net
|239
|-
|-
|Right of Use Asset
|42,557
|44,033
|-
|Other assets
|68,677
|64,377
|69,303
|Total assets
|$
|6,945,634
|$
|6,867,450
|$
|6,834,176
|LIABILITIES
|Due to depositors:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|413,813
|$
|401,064
|$
|413,747
|Certificate of deposit accounts
|1,544,117
|1,511,770
|1,563,310
|Savings accounts
|196,820
|201,811
|210,022
|Money market accounts
|1,302,153
|1,352,843
|1,427,992
|NOW accounts
|1,368,813
|1,542,606
|1,300,852
|Total deposits
|4,825,716
|5,010,094
|4,915,923
|Mortgagors' escrow deposits
|52,201
|70,115
|44,861
|Borrowed funds
|1,371,890
|1,116,416
|1,250,843
|Operating Lease Liability
|50,898
|52,510
|-
|Other liabilities
|79,539
|58,756
|73,085
|Total liabilities
|6,380,244
|6,307,891
|6,284,712
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,530,595 shares
|issued at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 28,187,922
|shares, 28,187,184 shares and 27,983,637 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019,
|March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)
|315
|315
|315
|Additional paid-in capital
|224,231
|222,859
|222,720
|Treasury stock (3,342,673 shares, 3,343,411 shares and 3,546,958 shares at
|June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)
|(70,913
|)
|(70,929
|)
|(75,146
|)
|Retained earnings
|422,373
|417,856
|414,327
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|(10,616
|)
|(10,542
|)
|(12,752
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|565,390
|559,559
|549,464
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,945,634
|$
|6,867,450
|$
|6,834,176
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|At or for the three months ended
|At or for the six months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Per Share Data
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.88
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.88
|Average number of shares outstanding for:
|Basic earnings per common share computation
|28,760,816
|28,621,018
|28,844,829
|28,691,303
|28,909,135
|Diluted earnings per common share computation
|28,760,816
|28,621,030
|28,845,611
|28,691,309
|28,910,034
|Shares outstanding
|28,187,922
|28,187,184
|28,319,213
|28,187,922
|28,319,213
|Book value per common share (1)
|$
|20.06
|$
|19.85
|$
|19.00
|$
|20.06
|$
|19.00
|Tangible book value per common share (2)
|$
|19.50
|$
|19.29
|$
|18.44
|$
|19.50
|$
|18.44
|Stockholders' Equity
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|565,390
|$
|559,559
|$
|538,044
|$
|565,390
|$
|538,044
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|549,549
|543,722
|522,208
|549,549
|522,208
|Average Balances
|Total loans, net
|$
|5,565,057
|$
|5,544,667
|$
|5,316,033
|$
|5,554,919
|$
|5,273,939
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,540,134
|6,521,142
|6,181,186
|6,530,692
|6,140,173
|Total assets
|6,891,541
|6,868,140
|6,484,882
|6,879,905
|6,444,364
|Total due to depositors
|4,595,189
|4,598,305
|4,310,461
|4,596,738
|4,243,844
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,825,187
|5,811,263
|5,515,580
|5,818,263
|5,479,268
|Stockholders' equity
|560,624
|552,621
|532,027
|556,645
|530,662
|Performance Ratios (3)
|Return on average assets
|0.61
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.79
|%
|Return on average equity
|7.53
|5.12
|10.47
|6.33
|9.55
|Yield on average interest-earning assets (4)
|4.26
|4.29
|4.11
|4.28
|4.06
|Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|2.03
|1.93
|1.50
|1.98
|1.42
|Cost of funds
|1.90
|1.80
|1.40
|1.85
|1.33
|Interest rate spread during period (4)
|2.23
|2.36
|2.61
|2.30
|2.64
|Net interest margin (4)
|2.45
|2.57
|2.77
|2.51
|2.79
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|1.58
|1.89
|1.69
|1.73
|1.82
|Efficiency ratio (5)
|61.06
|70.37
|59.58
|67.36
|64.41
|Average interest-earning assets to average
|interest-bearing liabilities
|1.12
|X
|1.12
|X
|1.12
|X
|1.12
|X
|1.12
|X
|(1)
|Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
|(2)
|Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
|(3)
|Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
|(4)
|Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
|(5)
|Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding accelerated employee benefits upon officers death, OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of net interest income (excluding net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges) and non-interest income (excluding net gains and losses from the sale of securities, assets and fair value adjustments and life insurance proceeds).
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|At or for the six
|At or for the year
|At or for the six
|ended
|ended
|months ended
|June 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|June 30, 2018
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
|Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Financial Corporation):
|Tier 1 capital
|$
|600,730
|$
|586,582
|$
|572,189
|Common equity Tier 1 capital
|558,848
|546,230
|534,036
|Total risk-based capital
|697,240
|682,527
|667,409
|Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
|8.72
|%
|8.74
|%
|8.79
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
|10.60
|10.98
|11.07
|Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)
|11.39
|11.79
|11.87
|Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)
|13.22
|13.72
|13.84
|Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Bank only):
|Tier 1 capital
|$
|667,882
|$
|660,782
|$
|644,880
|Common equity Tier 1 capital
|667,882
|660,782
|644,880
|Total risk-based capital
|689,392
|681,727
|665,100
|Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
|9.69
|%
|9.85
|%
|9.90
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
|12.66
|13.28
|13.37
|Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)
|12.66
|13.28
|13.37
|Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)
|13.07
|13.70
|13.79
|Capital ratios:
|Average equity to average assets
|8.09
|%
|8.22
|%
|8.23
|%
|Equity to total assets
|8.14
|8.04
|8.32
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|7.93
|7.83
|8.09
|Asset quality:
|Non-accrual loans (2)
|$
|15,702
|$
|16,253
|$
|14,059
|Non-performing loans
|15,702
|16,253
|14,789
|Non-performing assets
|15,976
|16,288
|14,824
|Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)
|1,881
|(19
|)
|284
|Asset quality ratios:
|Non-performing loans to gross loans
|0.28
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.28
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.23
|0.24
|0.23
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
|0.38
|0.38
|0.38
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
|134.64
|128.60
|136.40
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|136.99
|128.87
|136.72
|Full-service customer facilities
|19
|19
|18
|(1) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
|(2) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning Assets:
|Mortgage loans, net
|$
|4,590,429
|$
|50,206
|4.37
|%
|$
|4,619,587
|$
|50,845
|4.40
|%
|$
|4,509,778
|$
|47,673
|4.23
|%
|Other loans, net
|974,628
|12,067
|4.95
|925,080
|11,485
|4.97
|806,255
|9,649
|4.79
|Total loans, net (1) (2)
|5,565,057
|62,273
|4.48
|5,544,667
|62,330
|4.50
|5,316,033
|57,322
|4.31
|Taxable securities:
|Mortgage-backed
|securities
|585,892
|4,225
|2.88
|573,397
|4,248
|2.96
|533,088
|3,754
|2.82
|Other securities
|242,560
|2,135
|3.52
|241,863
|2,211
|3.66
|122,601
|1,023
|3.34
|Total taxable securities
|828,452
|6,360
|3.07
|815,260
|6,459
|3.17
|655,689
|4,777
|2.91
|Tax-exempt securities: (3)
|Other securities
|56,064
|595
|4.25
|58,173
|594
|4.08
|124,058
|1,084
|3.50
|Total tax-exempt securities
|56,064
|595
|4.25
|58,173
|594
|4.08
|124,058
|1,084
|3.50
|Interest-earning deposits
|and federal funds sold
|90,561
|472
|2.08
|103,042
|555
|2.15
|85,406
|338
|1.58
|Total interest-earning
|assets
|6,540,134
|69,700
|4.26
|6,521,142
|69,938
|4.29
|6,181,186
|63,521
|4.11
|Other assets
|351,407
|346,998
|303,696
|Total assets
|$
|6,891,541
|$
|6,868,140
|$
|6,484,882
|Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Savings accounts
|$
|200,349
|348
|0.69
|$
|205,775
|361
|0.70
|$
|235,564
|285
|0.48
|NOW accounts
|1,541,956
|6,641
|1.72
|1,488,859
|6,031
|1.62
|1,444,889
|3,364
|0.93
|Money market accounts
|1,336,526
|6,974
|2.09
|1,380,172
|6,821
|1.98
|1,110,690
|3,983
|1.43
|Certificate of deposit
|accounts
|1,516,358
|8,802
|2.32
|1,523,499
|8,203
|2.15
|1,519,348
|7,118
|1.87
|Total due to depositors
|4,595,189
|22,765
|1.98
|4,598,305
|21,416
|1.86
|4,310,491
|14,750
|1.37
|Mortgagors' escrow
|accounts
|83,799
|62
|0.30
|62,174
|53
|0.34
|77,343
|38
|0.20
|Total interest-bearing
|deposits
|4,678,988
|22,827
|1.95
|4,660,479
|21,469
|1.84
|4,387,834
|14,788
|1.35
|Borrowings
|1,146,199
|6,739
|2.35
|1,150,784
|6,541
|2.27
|1,127,746
|5,865
|2.08
|Total interest-bearing
|liabilities
|5,825,187
|29,566
|2.03
|5,811,263
|28,010
|1.93
|5,515,580
|20,653
|1.50
|Non interest-bearing
|demand deposits
|394,642
|398,829
|370,790
|Other liabilities
|111,088
|105,427
|66,485
|Total liabilities
|6,330,917
|6,315,519
|5,952,855
|Equity
|560,624
|552,621
|532,027
|Total liabilities and
|equity
|$
|6,891,541
|$
|6,868,140
|$
|6,484,882
|Net interest income /
|net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (3)
|$
|40,134
|2.23
|%
|$
|41,928
|2.36
|%
|$
|42,868
|2.61
|%
|Net interest-earning assets /
|net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|$
|714,947
|2.45
|%
|$
|709,879
|2.57
|%
|$
|665,606
|2.77
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning
|assets to interest-bearing
|liabilities
|1.12
|X
|1.12
|X
|1.12
|X
|(1)
|Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $0.4 million, $0.5 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.
|(2)
|Loan interest income includes net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $0.8 million, $0.6 million and none for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.
|(3)
|Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 totaling $125,000, $125,000 and $228,000, respectively.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|For the six months ended
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Interest-earning Assets:
|Mortgage loans, net
|$
|4,604,928
|$
|101,051
|4.39
|%
|$
|4,476,509
|$
|93,785
|4.19
|%
|Other loans, net
|949,991
|23,552
|4.96
|797,430
|18,554
|4.65
|Total loans, net (1) (2)
|5,554,919
|124,603
|4.49
|5,273,939
|112,339
|4.26
|Taxable securities:
|Mortgage-backed
|securities
|579,679
|8,473
|2.92
|528,922
|7,261
|2.75
|Other securities
|242,214
|4,346
|3.59
|126,816
|2,144
|3.38
|Total taxable securities
|821,893
|12,819
|3.12
|655,738
|9,405
|2.87
|Tax-exempt securities: (3)
|Other securities
|57,113
|1,189
|4.16
|124,091
|2,165
|3.49
|Total tax-exempt securities
|57,113
|1,189
|4.16
|124,091
|2,165
|3.49
|Interest-earning deposits
|and federal funds sold
|96,767
|1,027
|2.12
|86,405
|625
|1.45
|Total interest-earning
|assets
|6,530,692
|139,638
|4.28
|6,140,173
|124,534
|4.06
|Other assets
|349,213
|304,191
|Total assets
|$
|6,879,905
|$
|6,444,364
|Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Savings accounts
|$
|203,047
|709
|0.70
|$
|250,646
|674
|0.54
|NOW accounts
|1,515,554
|12,672
|1.67
|1,492,413
|6,512
|0.87
|Money market accounts
|1,358,228
|13,795
|2.03
|1,068,443
|7,058
|1.32
|Certificate of deposit
|accounts
|1,519,909
|17,005
|2.24
|1,432,342
|12,581
|1.76
|Total due to depositors
|4,596,738
|44,181
|1.92
|4,243,844
|26,825
|1.26
|Mortgagors' escrow
|accounts
|73,046
|115
|0.31
|68,202
|73
|0.21
|Total interest-bearing
|deposits
|4,669,784
|44,296
|1.90
|4,312,046
|26,898
|1.25
|Borrowings
|1,148,479
|13,280
|2.31
|1,167,222
|11,932
|2.04
|Total interest-bearing
|liabilities
|5,818,263
|57,576
|1.98
|5,479,268
|38,830
|1.42
|Non interest-bearing
|demand deposits
|396,724
|367,903
|Other liabilities
|108,273
|66,531
|Total liabilities
|6,323,260
|5,913,702
|Equity
|556,645
|530,662
|Total liabilities and
|equity
|$
|6,879,905
|$
|6,444,364
|Net interest income /
|net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (3)
|$
|82,062
|2.30
|%
|$
|85,704
|2.64
|%
|Net interest-earning assets /
|net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|$
|712,429
|2.51
|%
|$
|660,905
|2.79
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning
|assets to interest-bearing
|liabilities
|1.12
|X
|1.12
|X
|(1)
|Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $0.9 million and $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|(2)
|Loan interest income includes net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $1.5 million and none for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.
|(3)
|Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 totaling $250,000 and $455,000, respectively.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
|June 2019 vs.
|June 2019 vs.
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 2018
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2018
|2018
|% Change
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|413,813
|$
|401,064
|$
|413,747
|0.0%
|$
|398,606
|$
|388,467
|6.5%
|Interest bearing:
|Certificate of deposit
|accounts
|1,544,117
|1,511,770
|1,563,310
|-1.2%
|1,562,962
|1,452,016
|6.3%
|Savings accounts
|196,820
|201,811
|210,022
|-6.3%
|216,976
|225,815
|-12.8%
|Money market accounts
|1,302,153
|1,352,843
|1,427,992
|-8.8%
|1,223,640
|1,069,835
|21.7%
|NOW accounts
|1,368,813
|1,542,606
|1,300,852
|5.2%
|1,255,464
|1,422,745
|-3.8%
|Total interest-bearing
|deposits
|4,411,903
|4,609,030
|4,502,176
|-2.0%
|4,259,042
|4,170,411
|5.8%
|Total deposits
|$
|4,825,716
|$
|5,010,094
|$
|4,915,923
|-1.8%
|$
|4,657,648
|$
|4,558,878
|5.9%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOANS
(Unaudited)
Loan Closings
|For the three months
|For the six months ended
|June 30,
|March 31
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Multi-family residential
|$
|55,629
|$
|27,214
|$
|70,972
|$
|82,843
|$
|152,153
|Commercial real estate
|42,700
|13,941
|64,890
|56,641
|136,444
|One-to-four family – mixed-use property
|12,885
|16,423
|12,294
|29,308
|28,362
|One-to-four family – residential
|7,884
|3,886
|6,974
|11,770
|23,942
|Co-operative apartments
|300
|-
|1,500
|300
|1,500
|Construction
|18,715
|5,901
|9,940
|24,616
|24,619
|Small Business Administration
|2,255
|329
|228
|2,584
|2,195
|Commercial business and other
|156,029
|130,330
|88,612
|286,359
|228,019
|Total
|$
|296,397
|$
|198,024
|$
|255,410
|$
|494,421
|$
|597,234
Loan Composition
|June 2019 vs.
|June 2019 vs.
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 2018
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2018
|2018
|% Change
|Loans held for investment:
|Multi-family residential
|$
|2,263,875
|$
|2,256,447
|$
|2,269,048
|-0.2%
|$
|2,235,370
|$
|2,247,852
|0.7%
|Commercial real estate
|1,524,693
|1,529,001
|1,542,547
|-1.2%
|1,460,555
|1,471,894
|3.6%
|One-to-four family ―
|mixed-use property
|582,264
|582,049
|577,741
|0.8%
|565,302
|564,474
|3.2%
|One-to-four family ― residential
|184,024
|188,615
|190,350
|-3.3%
|188,975
|187,741
|-2.0%
|Co-operative apartments
|8,137
|7,903
|8,498
|-4.2%
|7,771
|7,839
|3.8%
|Construction
|58,503
|54,933
|50,600
|15.6%
|40,239
|33,826
|73.0%
|Small Business Administration
|14,511
|15,188
|15,210
|-4.6%
|14,322
|14,405
|0.7%
|Taxi medallion
|3,555
|3,891
|4,539
|-21.7%
|6,078
|6,225
|-42.9%
|Commercial business and other
|983,573
|935,297
|877,763
|12.1%
|846,224
|783,904
|25.5%
|Net unamortized premiums
|and unearned loan fees
|15,278
|15,422
|15,188
|0.6%
|15,226
|15,647
|-2.4%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(21,510
|)
|(21,015
|)
|(20,945
|)
|2.7%
|(20,309
|)
|(20,220
|)
|6.4%
|Net loans
|$
|5,616,903
|$
|5,567,731
|$
|5,530,539
|1.6%
|$
|5,359,753
|$
|5,313,587
|5.7%
Net Loans Activity
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Loans originated and purchased
|$
|296,397
|$
|198,024
|$
|344,732
|$
|308,825
|$
|255,410
|Principal reductions
|(243,263
|)
|(158,815
|)
|(173,061
|)
|(257,902
|)
|(226,030
|)
|Loans sold
|(1,970
|)
|(1,043
|)
|-
|(4,027
|)
|(7,273
|)
|Loan charged-offs
|(1,114
|)
|(1,138
|)
|(211
|)
|(220
|)
|(416
|)
|Foreclosures
|(239
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net change in deferred fees and costs
|(144
|)
|234
|(38
|)
|(421
|)
|(748
|)
|Net change in the allowance for loan losses
|(495
|)
|(70
|)
|(636
|)
|(89
|)
|322
|Total loan activity
|$
|49,172
|$
|37,192
|$
|170,786
|$
|46,166
|$
|21,265
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS and NET CHARGE-OFFS
(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due
|and Still Accruing:
|Commercial real estate
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|111
|$
|-
|Construction
|-
|-
|-
|-
|730
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|111
|730
|Non-accrual Loans:
|Multi-family residential
|2,008
|2,009
|2,410
|862
|2,165
|Commercial real estate
|1,488
|1,050
|1,379
|1,398
|1,448
|One-to-four family - mixed-use property
|1,752
|1,305
|928
|795
|2,157
|One-to-four family - residential
|5,411
|5,708
|6,144
|6,610
|6,969
|Co-operative apartments
|-
|-
|-
|-
|575
|Construction
|-
|950
|-
|-
|-
|Small Business Administration
|1,224
|1,227
|1,267
|1,395
|-
|Taxi medallion(1)
|1,361
|1,372
|613
|712
|743
|Commercial business and other
|2,458
|2,114
|3,512
|761
|2
|Total
|15,702
|15,735
|16,253
|12,533
|14,059
|Total Non-performing Loans
|15,702
|15,735
|16,253
|12,644
|14,789
|Other Non-performing Assets:
|Real estate acquired through foreclosure
|239
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other asset acquired through foreclosure
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|Total
|274
|35
|35
|35
|35
|Total Non-performing Assets
|$
|15,976
|$
|15,770
|$
|16,288
|$
|12,679
|$
|14,824
|Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
|0.23
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.23
|%
|Allowance For Loan Losses to Non-performing Loans
|137.0
|%
|133.6
|%
|128.9
|%
|160.6
|%
|136.7
|%
|(1)
|Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $2.2 million in 2Q19, $2.5 million in 1Q19, $3.9 million in 4Q18, $5.4 million in 3Q18 and $5.5 million in 2Q18.
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Multi-family residential
|$
|(10
|)
|$
|(13
|)
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|18
|$
|28
|Commercial real estate
|(7
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|One-to-four family – mixed-use property
|(2
|)
|(85
|)
|(18
|)
|(36
|)
|(79
|)
|One-to-four family – residential
|110
|(4
|)
|(199
|)
|(258
|)
|(4
|)
|Small Business Administration
|(16
|)
|(4
|)
|170
|134
|18
|Taxi medallion
|(50
|)
|(84
|)
|(143
|)
|40
|353
|Commercial business and other
|954
|1,092
|(20
|)
|13
|6
|Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|979
|$
|902
|$
|(214
|)
|$
|(89
|)
|$
|322
Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Core Net Interest Income, Core Yield on Total Loans, Core Net Interest Margin and tangible book value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.
These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|GAAP income before income taxes
|$
|13,828
|$
|9,355
|$
|18,412
|$
|23,183
|$
|32,774
|Net loss from fair value adjustments
|1,956
|2,080
|267
|4,036
|367
|Net loss on sale of securities
|15
|-
|-
|15
|-
|Life insurance proceeds
|-
|(43
|)
|-
|(43
|)
|(776
|)
|Net gain on sale of assets
|(770
|)
|-
|-
|(770
|)
|-
|Net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
|818
|637
|-
|1,455
|-
|Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death
|-
|455
|-
|455
|-
|Core income before taxes
|15,847
|12,484
|18,679
|28,331
|32,365
|Provision for income taxes for core income
|3,771
|3,033
|4,573
|6,804
|7,555
|Core net income
|$
|12,076
|$
|9,451
|$
|14,106
|$
|21,527
|$
|24,810
|GAAP diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.88
|Net loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax
|0.05
|0.05
|0.01
|0.10
|0.01
|Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Life insurance proceeds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.03
|)
|Net gain on sale of assets, net of tax
|(0.02
|)
|-
|-
|(0.02
|)
|-
|Net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax
|0.02
|0.02
|-
|0.04
|-
|Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death, net of tax
|-
|0.01
|-
|0.01
|-
|Core diluted earnings per common share1
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.86
|Core net income, as calculated above
|$
|12,076
|$
|9,451
|$
|14,106
|$
|21,527
|$
|24,810
|Average assets
|6,891,541
|6,868,140
|6,484,882
|6,879,905
|6,444,364
|Average equity
|560,624
|552,621
|532,027
|556,645
|530,662
|Core return on average assets2
|0.70
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.77
|%
|Core return on average equity2
|8.62
|%
|6.84
|%
|10.61
|%
|7.73
|%
|9.35
|%
|(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
|(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
To CORE NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|GAAP net interest income
|$
|40,009
|$
|41,803
|$
|42,640
|$
|81,812
|$
|85,249
|Net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
|818
|637
|-
|1,455
|-
|Core net interest income
|$
|40,827
|$
|42,440
|$
|42,640
|$
|83,267
|$
|85,249
|GAAP interest income on total loans, net
|$
|62,273
|$
|62,330
|$
|57,322
|$
|124,603
|$
|112,339
|Net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
|818
|637
|-
|1,455
|-
|Prepayment penalties received on loans
|(1,120
|)
|(805
|)
|(1,451
|)
|(1,925
|)
|(2,364
|)
|Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans
|(519
|)
|(714
|)
|(248
|)
|(1,233
|)
|(414
|)
|Core interest income on total loans, net
|$
|61,452
|$
|61,448
|$
|55,623
|$
|122,900
|$
|109,561
|Average total loans, net
|$
|5,565,057
|$
|5,544,667
|$
|5,316,033
|$
|5,554,919
|$
|5,273,939
|Core yield on total loans
|4.42
|%
|4.43
|%
|4.19
|%
|4.42
|%
|4.15
|%
|Net interest income tax equivalent
|$
|40,134
|$
|41,928
|$
|42,868
|$
|82,062
|$
|85,704
|Net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
|818
|637
|-
|1,455
|-
|Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities
|(1,120
|)
|(805
|)
|(1,553
|)
|(1,925
|)
|(2,466
|)
|Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans
|(519
|)
|(714
|)
|(248
|)
|(1,233
|)
|(414
|)
|Net interest income used in calculation of Core net interest margin
|$
|39,313
|$
|41,046
|$
|41,067
|$
|80,359
|$
|82,824
|Total average interest-earning assets
|$
|6,540,134
|$
|6,521,142
|$
|6,181,186
|$
|6,530,692
|$
|6,140,173
|Core net interest margin
|2.40
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.46
|%
|2.70
|%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’
COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS
(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2019
|2018
|2018
|Total Equity
|$
|565,390
|$
|549,464
|$
|538,044
|Less:
|Goodwill
|(16,127
|)
|(16,127
|)
|(16,127
|)
|Intangible deferred tax liabilities
|286
|290
|291
|Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity
|$
|549,549
|$
|533,627
|$
|522,208
|Total Assets
|$
|6,945,634
|$
|6,834,176
|$
|6,467,616
|Less:
|Goodwill
|(16,127
|)
|(16,127
|)
|(16,127
|)
|Intangible deferred tax liabilities
|286
|290
|291
|Tangible Assets
|$
|6,929,793
|$
|6,818,339
|$
|6,451,780
|Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|7.93
|%
|7.83
|%
|8.09
|%
Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.