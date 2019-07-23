Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Quarterly C&I Loan Closings, Loan Pipeline Increased to $424 Million at Quarter End

/EIN News/ -- SECOND QUARTER 2019 1 HIGHLIGHTS



GAAP diluted EPS was $0.37, up 48.0% QoQ and down 22.9% YoY

Core diluted EPS was $0.42, up 27.3% QoQ and down 14.3% YoY

Record C&I closings totaled $158.3 million

Loan closings increased 50% QoQ

Loan pipeline totaled $423.9 million, largest since 1Q16

Net interest margin was 2.45%, down 12bps QoQ and 32bps YoY

Core net interest margin was 2.40%, down 12bps QoQ and 26bps YoY

GAAP net interest income of $40.0 million, down 4.3% QoQ and 6.2% YoY

Core net interest income of $40.8 million, down 3.8% QoQ and 4.3% YoY

GAAP and core ROAE were 7.5% and 8.6%, respectively, compared with 5.1% and 6.8%, respectively in 1Q19

GAAP and core ROAA were 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively, compared with 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively in 1Q19

Provision for loan losses of $1.5 million, or $0.04 after-tax per diluted common share, driven mainly by charge-offs of one commercial business loan relationships and growth in the C&I portfolio

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report quarterly earnings growth as diluted earnings per share rose 48% from 1Q19, while core earnings rose 27%. Both results were down from 2Q18, as net interest margin pressure returned, driven by the inversion of the yield curve, coupled with increased competitive pressure on our deposit business.”

“During the quarter, we experienced more robust loan growth as closings increased 50% from 1Q19. Total loan closings for the quarter amounted to $296 million. In addition, the loan pipeline increased over 50% to $424 million during the same period, our largest pipeline since the first quarter of 2016. The mortgage pipeline has an average yield of 4.63%, which is 21bps greater than the 2Q19 core yield of total loans. Due to the size of the pipeline and our strong track record of closing loans in the pipeline, we anticipate loan growth will accelerate in the second half of 2019, resulting in full year loan growth in the mid-single digit range.”

“We continued to diversify the loan portfolio during the quarter, as we produced record C&I closings of $158 million, representing 53% of 2Q19 loan closings. These loans are generally floating rate loans and represented 18% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 15% at June 30, 2018. We also recognized improved closing levels for our mortgage loans as they increased $71 million QoQ.”

“The net interest margin compressed 12bps QoQ, with both sides of the balance sheet contributing to the compression. We continue to experience pricing pressure due to the inverted yield curve at the pricing point for our loan tenor. In the past, we have articulated our strategy of focusing on rate over volume. During 2Q19, we modified our position and rates due to market conditions. The increase in the cost of funds was primarily driven by pricing pressure on our retail and municipal deposits, as competition from traditional bank and non-bank competitors remains very strong. Although the rates paid on retail and municipal deposits have increased, they remain less expensive than alternative funding sources, including wholesale funding. Given an inverted yield curve, we continue to proactively mitigate the NIM compression through the closing of C&I floating rate loans and our swap strategy. In June 2019, we entered into an additional $100 million of swaps on borrowings bringing total swaps on borrowings to $542 million at the end of 2Q19. Our long-term goal is to move towards being more interest rate neutral which allows us to perform better in all interest rate environments.”

Mr. Buran continued, “We remain focused on preserving strong risk management practices, including conservative underwriting standards and improving yields to achieve improved risk-adjusted returns. We continue to focus on increasing the amount of direct loan business, as approximately 63% of 2Q19 loan closings were non-brokered loans.”

Multi-family (excluding underlying co-operative mortgages), commercial real estate, and one-to-four family mixed-use property mortgage loans originated during 2Q19 had a yield of 4.60%, which is above our core yield of total loans for the same period, a decrease of 41bps from 5.01% for 1Q19 and an increase of 33bps from 4.27% for 2Q18. As noted, the decrease in the yield of 2Q19 originations was due to the inverted yield curve. We maintained our asset quality as these loans had an average loan-to-value ratio of 38% and an average debt coverage ratio of 192%.

We remain committed to our strategy of focusing on C&I loans, commercial real estate loans and multi-family. In the 2Q19, these loan closings represented 53%, 14%, and 19%, respectively, of all originations, which were made while maintaining conservative loan-to-value and debt coverage ratios.

Mr. Buran concluded, “Overall, we remain well capitalized and well positioned to deliver profitable growth and long-term value to our shareholders as we continue to execute our strategic objectives.”

Summary of Strategic Objectives

Manage cost of funds and continue to improve funding mix

Increase interest income by leveraging loan pricing opportunities and portfolio mix

Enhance core earnings power by improving scalability and efficiency

Manage credit risk

Maintain well capitalized levels under all stress test scenarios

Earnings Summary:

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for 2Q19 was $40.0 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 6.1% YoY (2Q19 compared to 2Q18) and $1.8 million, or 4.3% QoQ (2Q19 compared to 1Q19).

Net interest margin of 2.45%, decreased 32bps YoY and 12bps QoQ

Net interest spread of 2.23%, decreased 38bps YoY and 13bps QoQ

Yield on average interest-earning assets of 4.26%, increased 15bps YoY but decreased 3bps QoQ

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of 2.03%, increased 53bps YoY and 10bps QoQ

Cost of funds of 1.90%, increased 50bps YoY and 10bps QoQ, driven by increases in rates paid on deposits and short-term borrowings resulting from increases in the Fed Funds rate

Average balance of total interest-earning assets of $6,540.1 million, increased $358.9 million, or 5.8%, YoY and $19.0 million, or 0.3%, QoQ

Net interest income includes prepayment penalty income from loans and securities totaling $1.1 million in 2Q19, $0.8 million in 1Q19 and $1.6 million in 2Q18; recovered interest from delinquent loans of $0.5 million in 2Q19, $0.7 million in 1Q19 and $0.2 million in 2Q18; and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges totaling $0.8 million in 2Q19, $0.6 million in 1Q19 and none in 2Q18

Absent all above items noted in the preceding bullet, the yield on interest-earning assets was 4.21% in 2Q19, a decrease of 3bps from 1Q19 and 22bps from 2Q18 and the net interest margin was 2.40% in 2Q19, which decreased 12bps from 1Q19 and 26bps from 2Q18

Provision for loan losses

The Company recorded a provision of $1.5 million compared to $1.0 million in 1Q19 and none in 2Q18.

2Q19 includes charge-offs from one commercial business loan relationship, after charge-off the remaining book balance for this relationship was $0.2 million, equaling the value of the underlying collateral

Recorded net charge-offs of $1.0 million in 2Q19, $0.9 million in 1Q19, and $0.3 million in 2Q18

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for 2Q19 was $2.5 million, a decrease of $0.7 million YoY, but an increase of $1.5 million QoQ

Non-interest income included net gain on sale of assets of $0.8 million in 2Q19, net gain on sale of loans of $0.1 million in each of 2Q19 and 1Q19 and $0.4 million in 2Q18

Additionally, non-interest income included net losses from fair value adjustments of $2.0 million in 2Q19, $2.1 million in 1Q19, and $0.3 million in 2Q18

Absent all above items, non-interest income was $3.5 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 16.9%, YoY, and $0.6 million, or 19.0%, QoQ, resulting primarily from a capital gain of $0.5 million recorded in 2Q19 from the redemption of $1.2 million in assets held in a rabbi trust

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for 2Q19 was $27.2 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 0.9% YoY, and $5.3 million, or 16.2% QoQ.

Non-interest expense improved QoQ, primarily due to 1Q19 including seasonal and one-time expenses

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets improved to 1.58% in 2Q19 compared to 1.89% in 1Q19 and 1.69% in 2Q18

The efficiency ratio was 61.1% in 2Q19 compared to 70.4% in 1Q19 and 59.6% in 2Q18

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes in 2Q19 was $3.3 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 27.1% YoY but an increase of $1.0 million, or 43.1% QoQ.

Pre-tax income decreased by $4.6 million, or 24.9% YoY but increased by $4.5 million, or 47.8% QoQ

The effective tax rates were 23.7% in 2Q19, 24.5% in 1Q19 and 24.4% in 2Q18

Financial Condition Summary:

Loans:

Net loans held for investment were $5,616.9 million reflecting an increase of 0.9% QoQ (not annualized) and 5.7% from June 30, 2018, as we continue to focus on the origination of multi-family, commercial real estate and commercial business loans with a full relationship

Loan closings of multi-family, commercial real estate and commercial business loans totaled $254.4 million for 2Q19, or 85.8% of loan production

Loan pipeline was $423.9 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $274.8 million at March 31, 2019 and $322.9 million at June 30, 2018

The loan-to-value ratio on our portfolio of real estate dependent loans as of June 30, 2019 totaled 38.4%

The following table shows the weighted average rate received from loan closings for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Loan type 2019 2019 2018 Mortgage loans 4.75% 5.14% 4.40% Non-mortgage loans 5.01% 4.96% 4.90% Total loans 4.89% 5.02% 4.57%

Credit Quality:



Non-performing loans totaled $15.7 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.4%, from $16.3 million at December 31, 2018

Non-performing assets totaled $16.0 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 1.9%, from $16.3 million at December 31, 2018

Classified assets totaled $31.9 million, a decrease of $14.6 million, or 31.4%, from $46.5 million at December 31, 2018

Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $6.3 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 24.8%, from $8.4 million at December 31, 2018

We anticipate continued low loss content in the portfolio, as our strong underwriting standards coupled with our practice of obtaining updated appraisals and recording charge-offs early in the delinquency process has resulted in a 35.4% average loan-to-value for non-performing loans collateralized by real estate

Net charge-offs totaled $1.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019

Capital Management:

The Company and Bank, at June 30, 2019, were both well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements

Through 2Q19, stockholders’ equity increased $15.9 million, or 2.9%, to $565.4 million due to net income of $17.6 million and an improvement in the fair value of the securities portfolio, partially offset by the declaration and payment of dividends on the Company’s common stock

During 2Q19, the Company did not repurchase any shares; as of June 30, 2019, up to 467,211 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

Book value per common share increased to $20.06 at June 30, 2019, from $19.64 at December 31, 2018 and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $19.50 at June 30, 2019, from $19.07 at December 31, 2018

Conference Call Information:

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s strategy and results for the second quarter

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic190724.html

Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code: 10129655

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived through 5:00 PM (ET) on July 24, 2020

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

1 See the tables entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.”

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, March 31 June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 62,273 $ 62,330 $ 57,322 $ 124,603 $ 112,339 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 6,811 6,909 5,616 13,720 11,084 Dividends 19 19 17 38 31 Other interest income 472 555 338 1,027 625 Total interest and dividend income 69,575 69,813 63,293 139,388 124,079 Interest Expense Deposits 22,827 21,469 14,788 44,296 26,898 Other interest expense 6,739 6,541 5,865 13,280 11,932 Total interest expense 29,566 28,010 20,653 57,576 38,830 Net Interest Income 40,009 41,803 42,640 81,812 85,249 Provision for loan losses 1,474 972 - 2,446 153 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 38,535 40,831 42,640 79,366 85,096 Non-interest Income Banking services fee income 1,059 973 1,000 2,032 1,948 Net loss on sale of securities (15 ) - - (15 ) - Net gain on sale of loans 114 63 421 177 158 Net gain on sale of assets 770 - - 770 - Net loss from fair value adjustments (1,956 ) (2,080 ) (267 ) (4,036 ) (367 ) Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 826 903 881 1,729 1,757 Life insurance proceeds - 43 - 43 776 Bank owned life insurance 810 740 776 1,550 1,538 Other income 843 301 357 1,144 558 Total non-interest income 2,451 943 3,168 3,394 6,368 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,668 19,166 15,291 34,834 33,746 Occupancy and equipment 2,742 2,789 2,476 5,531 5,053 Professional services 1,806 2,265 2,439 4,071 4,624 FDIC deposit insurance 667 485 547 1,152 1,047 Data processing 1,420 1,492 1,426 2,912 2,827 Depreciation and amortization 1,497 1,518 1,455 3,015 2,844 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense 20 77 40 97 136 Net gain from sales of real estate owned - - (27 ) - (27 ) Other operating expenses 3,338 4,627 3,749 7,965 8,440 Total non-interest expense 27,158 32,419 27,396 59,577 58,690 Income Before Income Taxes 13,828 9,355 18,412 23,183 32,774 Provision for Income Taxes Federal 2,981 1,943 3,311 4,924 5,918 State and local 291 344 1,178 635 1,521 Total taxes 3,272 2,287 4,489 5,559 7,439 Net Income $ 10,556 $ 7,068 $ 13,923 $ 17,624 $ 25,335 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 0.48 $ 0.61 $ 0.88 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 0.48 $ 0.61 $ 0.88 Dividends per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.42 $ 0.40





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 56,484 $ 58,677 $ 118,561 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,944 7,949 7,953 Other securities 52,242 22,532 24,065 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 554,481 579,185 557,953 Other securities 254,172 266,839 264,702 Loans: Multi-family residential 2,263,875 2,256,447 2,269,048 Commercial real estate 1,524,693 1,529,001 1,542,547 One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 582,264 582,049 577,741 One-to-four family ― residential 184,024 188,615 190,350 Co-operative apartments 8,137 7,903 8,498 Construction 58,503 54,933 50,600 Small Business Administration 14,511 15,188 15,210 Taxi medallion 3,555 3,891 4,539 Commercial business and other 983,573 935,297 877,763 Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees 15,278 15,422 15,188 Allowance for loan losses (21,510 ) (21,015 ) (20,945 ) Net loans 5,616,903 5,567,731 5,530,539 Interest and dividends receivable 26,552 27,226 25,485 Bank premises and equipment, net 28,623 29,798 30,418 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 63,029 51,182 57,282 Bank owned life insurance 157,604 131,794 131,788 Goodwill 16,127 16,127 16,127 Other real estate owned, net 239 - - Right of Use Asset 42,557 44,033 - Other assets 68,677 64,377 69,303 Total assets $ 6,945,634 $ 6,867,450 $ 6,834,176 LIABILITIES Due to depositors: Non-interest bearing $ 413,813 $ 401,064 $ 413,747 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,544,117 1,511,770 1,563,310 Savings accounts 196,820 201,811 210,022 Money market accounts 1,302,153 1,352,843 1,427,992 NOW accounts 1,368,813 1,542,606 1,300,852 Total deposits 4,825,716 5,010,094 4,915,923 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 52,201 70,115 44,861 Borrowed funds 1,371,890 1,116,416 1,250,843 Operating Lease Liability 50,898 52,510 - Other liabilities 79,539 58,756 73,085 Total liabilities 6,380,244 6,307,891 6,284,712 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) - - - Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,530,595 shares issued at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 28,187,922 shares, 28,187,184 shares and 27,983,637 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 315 315 315 Additional paid-in capital 224,231 222,859 222,720 Treasury stock (3,342,673 shares, 3,343,411 shares and 3,546,958 shares at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) (70,913 ) (70,929 ) (75,146 ) Retained earnings 422,373 417,856 414,327 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (10,616 ) (10,542 ) (12,752 ) Total stockholders' equity 565,390 559,559 549,464 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,945,634 $ 6,867,450 $ 6,834,176

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended At or for the six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 0.48 $ 0.61 $ 0.88 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 0.48 $ 0.61 $ 0.88 Average number of shares outstanding for: Basic earnings per common share computation 28,760,816 28,621,018 28,844,829 28,691,303 28,909,135 Diluted earnings per common share computation 28,760,816 28,621,030 28,845,611 28,691,309 28,910,034 Shares outstanding 28,187,922 28,187,184 28,319,213 28,187,922 28,319,213 Book value per common share (1) $ 20.06 $ 19.85 $ 19.00 $ 20.06 $ 19.00 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 19.50 $ 19.29 $ 18.44 $ 19.50 $ 18.44 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 565,390 $ 559,559 $ 538,044 $ 565,390 $ 538,044 Tangible stockholders' equity 549,549 543,722 522,208 549,549 522,208 Average Balances Total loans, net $ 5,565,057 $ 5,544,667 $ 5,316,033 $ 5,554,919 $ 5,273,939 Total interest-earning assets 6,540,134 6,521,142 6,181,186 6,530,692 6,140,173 Total assets 6,891,541 6,868,140 6,484,882 6,879,905 6,444,364 Total due to depositors 4,595,189 4,598,305 4,310,461 4,596,738 4,243,844 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,825,187 5,811,263 5,515,580 5,818,263 5,479,268 Stockholders' equity 560,624 552,621 532,027 556,645 530,662 Performance Ratios (3) Return on average assets 0.61 % 0.41 % 0.86 % 0.51 % 0.79 % Return on average equity 7.53 5.12 10.47 6.33 9.55 Yield on average interest-earning assets (4) 4.26 4.29 4.11 4.28 4.06 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2.03 1.93 1.50 1.98 1.42 Cost of funds 1.90 1.80 1.40 1.85 1.33 Interest rate spread during period (4) 2.23 2.36 2.61 2.30 2.64 Net interest margin (4) 2.45 2.57 2.77 2.51 2.79 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.58 1.89 1.69 1.73 1.82 Efficiency ratio (5) 61.06 70.37 59.58 67.36 64.41 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.12 X 1.12 X 1.12 X 1.12 X 1.12 X





(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”. (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented. (5) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding accelerated employee benefits upon officers death, OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of net interest income (excluding net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges) and non-interest income (excluding net gains and losses from the sale of securities, assets and fair value adjustments and life insurance proceeds).

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

At or for the six At or for the year At or for the six ended ended months ended June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Financial Corporation): Tier 1 capital $ 600,730 $ 586,582 $ 572,189 Common equity Tier 1 capital 558,848 546,230 534,036 Total risk-based capital 697,240 682,527 667,409 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 8.72 % 8.74 % 8.79 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.60 10.98 11.07 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 11.39 11.79 11.87 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 13.22 13.72 13.84 Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Bank only): Tier 1 capital $ 667,882 $ 660,782 $ 644,880 Common equity Tier 1 capital 667,882 660,782 644,880 Total risk-based capital 689,392 681,727 665,100 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 9.69 % 9.85 % 9.90 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 12.66 13.28 13.37 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 12.66 13.28 13.37 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 13.07 13.70 13.79 Capital ratios: Average equity to average assets 8.09 % 8.22 % 8.23 % Equity to total assets 8.14 8.04 8.32 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.93 7.83 8.09 Asset quality: Non-accrual loans (2) $ 15,702 $ 16,253 $ 14,059 Non-performing loans 15,702 16,253 14,789 Non-performing assets 15,976 16,288 14,824 Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) 1,881 (19 ) 284 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.28 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.23 0.24 0.23 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.38 0.38 0.38 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 134.64 128.60 136.40 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 136.99 128.87 136.72 Full-service customer facilities 19 19 18 (1) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”. (2) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 4,590,429 $ 50,206 4.37 % $ 4,619,587 $ 50,845 4.40 % $ 4,509,778 $ 47,673 4.23 % Other loans, net 974,628 12,067 4.95 925,080 11,485 4.97 806,255 9,649 4.79 Total loans, net (1) (2) 5,565,057 62,273 4.48 5,544,667 62,330 4.50 5,316,033 57,322 4.31 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 585,892 4,225 2.88 573,397 4,248 2.96 533,088 3,754 2.82 Other securities 242,560 2,135 3.52 241,863 2,211 3.66 122,601 1,023 3.34 Total taxable securities 828,452 6,360 3.07 815,260 6,459 3.17 655,689 4,777 2.91 Tax-exempt securities: (3) Other securities 56,064 595 4.25 58,173 594 4.08 124,058 1,084 3.50 Total tax-exempt securities 56,064 595 4.25 58,173 594 4.08 124,058 1,084 3.50 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 90,561 472 2.08 103,042 555 2.15 85,406 338 1.58 Total interest-earning assets 6,540,134 69,700 4.26 6,521,142 69,938 4.29 6,181,186 63,521 4.11 Other assets 351,407 346,998 303,696 Total assets $ 6,891,541 $ 6,868,140 $ 6,484,882 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 200,349 348 0.69 $ 205,775 361 0.70 $ 235,564 285 0.48 NOW accounts 1,541,956 6,641 1.72 1,488,859 6,031 1.62 1,444,889 3,364 0.93 Money market accounts 1,336,526 6,974 2.09 1,380,172 6,821 1.98 1,110,690 3,983 1.43 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,516,358 8,802 2.32 1,523,499 8,203 2.15 1,519,348 7,118 1.87 Total due to depositors 4,595,189 22,765 1.98 4,598,305 21,416 1.86 4,310,491 14,750 1.37 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 83,799 62 0.30 62,174 53 0.34 77,343 38 0.20 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,678,988 22,827 1.95 4,660,479 21,469 1.84 4,387,834 14,788 1.35 Borrowings 1,146,199 6,739 2.35 1,150,784 6,541 2.27 1,127,746 5,865 2.08 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,825,187 29,566 2.03 5,811,263 28,010 1.93 5,515,580 20,653 1.50 Non interest-bearing demand deposits 394,642 398,829 370,790 Other liabilities 111,088 105,427 66,485 Total liabilities 6,330,917 6,315,519 5,952,855 Equity 560,624 552,621 532,027 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,891,541 $ 6,868,140 $ 6,484,882 Net interest income / net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (3) $ 40,134 2.23 % $ 41,928 2.36 % $ 42,868 2.61 % Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 714,947 2.45 % $ 709,879 2.57 % $ 665,606 2.77 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.12 X 1.12 X 1.12 X





(1) Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $0.4 million, $0.5 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. (2) Loan interest income includes net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $0.8 million, $0.6 million and none for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. (3) Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 totaling $125,000, $125,000 and $228,000, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 4,604,928 $ 101,051 4.39 % $ 4,476,509 $ 93,785 4.19 % Other loans, net 949,991 23,552 4.96 797,430 18,554 4.65 Total loans, net (1) (2) 5,554,919 124,603 4.49 5,273,939 112,339 4.26 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 579,679 8,473 2.92 528,922 7,261 2.75 Other securities 242,214 4,346 3.59 126,816 2,144 3.38 Total taxable securities 821,893 12,819 3.12 655,738 9,405 2.87 Tax-exempt securities: (3) Other securities 57,113 1,189 4.16 124,091 2,165 3.49 Total tax-exempt securities 57,113 1,189 4.16 124,091 2,165 3.49 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 96,767 1,027 2.12 86,405 625 1.45 Total interest-earning assets 6,530,692 139,638 4.28 6,140,173 124,534 4.06 Other assets 349,213 304,191 Total assets $ 6,879,905 $ 6,444,364 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 203,047 709 0.70 $ 250,646 674 0.54 NOW accounts 1,515,554 12,672 1.67 1,492,413 6,512 0.87 Money market accounts 1,358,228 13,795 2.03 1,068,443 7,058 1.32 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,519,909 17,005 2.24 1,432,342 12,581 1.76 Total due to depositors 4,596,738 44,181 1.92 4,243,844 26,825 1.26 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 73,046 115 0.31 68,202 73 0.21 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,669,784 44,296 1.90 4,312,046 26,898 1.25 Borrowings 1,148,479 13,280 2.31 1,167,222 11,932 2.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,818,263 57,576 1.98 5,479,268 38,830 1.42 Non interest-bearing demand deposits 396,724 367,903 Other liabilities 108,273 66,531 Total liabilities 6,323,260 5,913,702 Equity 556,645 530,662 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,879,905 $ 6,444,364 Net interest income / net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (3) $ 82,062 2.30 % $ 85,704 2.64 % Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 712,429 2.51 % $ 660,905 2.79 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.12 X 1.12 X





(1) Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $0.9 million and $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Loan interest income includes net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $1.5 million and none for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. (3) Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 totaling $250,000 and $455,000, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

June 2019 vs. June 2019 vs. June 30, March 31, December 31, December 2018 September 30, June 30, June 2018 (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 % Change 2018 2018 % Change Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 413,813 $ 401,064 $ 413,747 0.0% $ 398,606 $ 388,467 6.5% Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 1,544,117 1,511,770 1,563,310 -1.2% 1,562,962 1,452,016 6.3% Savings accounts 196,820 201,811 210,022 -6.3% 216,976 225,815 -12.8% Money market accounts 1,302,153 1,352,843 1,427,992 -8.8% 1,223,640 1,069,835 21.7% NOW accounts 1,368,813 1,542,606 1,300,852 5.2% 1,255,464 1,422,745 -3.8% Total interest-bearing deposits 4,411,903 4,609,030 4,502,176 -2.0% 4,259,042 4,170,411 5.8% Total deposits $ 4,825,716 $ 5,010,094 $ 4,915,923 -1.8% $ 4,657,648 $ 4,558,878 5.9%





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months For the six months ended June 30, March 31 June 30, June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Multi-family residential $ 55,629 $ 27,214 $ 70,972 $ 82,843 $ 152,153 Commercial real estate 42,700 13,941 64,890 56,641 136,444 One-to-four family – mixed-use property 12,885 16,423 12,294 29,308 28,362 One-to-four family – residential 7,884 3,886 6,974 11,770 23,942 Co-operative apartments 300 - 1,500 300 1,500 Construction 18,715 5,901 9,940 24,616 24,619 Small Business Administration 2,255 329 228 2,584 2,195 Commercial business and other 156,029 130,330 88,612 286,359 228,019 Total $ 296,397 $ 198,024 $ 255,410 $ 494,421 $ 597,234





Loan Composition

June 2019 vs. June 2019 vs. June 30, March 31, December 31, December 2018 September 30, June 30, June 2018 (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 % Change 2018 2018 % Change Loans held for investment: Multi-family residential $ 2,263,875 $ 2,256,447 $ 2,269,048 -0.2% $ 2,235,370 $ 2,247,852 0.7% Commercial real estate 1,524,693 1,529,001 1,542,547 -1.2% 1,460,555 1,471,894 3.6% One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 582,264 582,049 577,741 0.8% 565,302 564,474 3.2% One-to-four family ― residential 184,024 188,615 190,350 -3.3% 188,975 187,741 -2.0% Co-operative apartments 8,137 7,903 8,498 -4.2% 7,771 7,839 3.8% Construction 58,503 54,933 50,600 15.6% 40,239 33,826 73.0% Small Business Administration 14,511 15,188 15,210 -4.6% 14,322 14,405 0.7% Taxi medallion 3,555 3,891 4,539 -21.7% 6,078 6,225 -42.9% Commercial business and other 983,573 935,297 877,763 12.1% 846,224 783,904 25.5% Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees 15,278 15,422 15,188 0.6% 15,226 15,647 -2.4% Allowance for loan losses (21,510 ) (21,015 ) (20,945 ) 2.7% (20,309 ) (20,220 ) 6.4% Net loans $ 5,616,903 $ 5,567,731 $ 5,530,539 1.6% $ 5,359,753 $ 5,313,587 5.7%

Net Loans Activity







Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Loans originated and purchased $ 296,397 $ 198,024 $ 344,732 $ 308,825 $ 255,410 Principal reductions (243,263 ) (158,815 ) (173,061 ) (257,902 ) (226,030 ) Loans sold (1,970 ) (1,043 ) - (4,027 ) (7,273 ) Loan charged-offs (1,114 ) (1,138 ) (211 ) (220 ) (416 ) Foreclosures (239 ) - - - - Net change in deferred fees and costs (144 ) 234 (38 ) (421 ) (748 ) Net change in the allowance for loan losses (495 ) (70 ) (636 ) (89 ) 322 Total loan activity $ 49,172 $ 37,192 $ 170,786 $ 46,166 $ 21,265





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS and NET CHARGE-OFFS

(Unaudited)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing: Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - $ 111 $ - Construction - - - - 730 Total - - - 111 730 Non-accrual Loans: Multi-family residential 2,008 2,009 2,410 862 2,165 Commercial real estate 1,488 1,050 1,379 1,398 1,448 One-to-four family - mixed-use property 1,752 1,305 928 795 2,157 One-to-four family - residential 5,411 5,708 6,144 6,610 6,969 Co-operative apartments - - - - 575 Construction - 950 - - - Small Business Administration 1,224 1,227 1,267 1,395 - Taxi medallion(1) 1,361 1,372 613 712 743 Commercial business and other 2,458 2,114 3,512 761 2 Total 15,702 15,735 16,253 12,533 14,059 Total Non-performing Loans 15,702 15,735 16,253 12,644 14,789 Other Non-performing Assets: Real estate acquired through foreclosure 239 - - - - Other asset acquired through foreclosure 35 35 35 35 35 Total 274 35 35 35 35 Total Non-performing Assets $ 15,976 $ 15,770 $ 16,288 $ 12,679 $ 14,824 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.19 % 0.23 % Allowance For Loan Losses to Non-performing Loans 137.0 % 133.6 % 128.9 % 160.6 % 136.7 % (1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $2.2 million in 2Q19, $2.5 million in 1Q19, $3.9 million in 4Q18, $5.4 million in 3Q18 and $5.5 million in 2Q18.

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Multi-family residential $ (10 ) $ (13 ) $ (4 ) $ 18 $ 28 Commercial real estate (7 ) - - - - One-to-four family – mixed-use property (2 ) (85 ) (18 ) (36 ) (79 ) One-to-four family – residential 110 (4 ) (199 ) (258 ) (4 ) Small Business Administration (16 ) (4 ) 170 134 18 Taxi medallion (50 ) (84 ) (143 ) 40 353 Commercial business and other 954 1,092 (20 ) 13 6 Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 979 $ 902 $ (214 ) $ (89 ) $ 322

Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Core Net Interest Income, Core Yield on Total Loans, Core Net Interest Margin and tangible book value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.



These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP income before income taxes $ 13,828 $ 9,355 $ 18,412 $ 23,183 $ 32,774 Net loss from fair value adjustments 1,956 2,080 267 4,036 367 Net loss on sale of securities 15 - - 15 - Life insurance proceeds - (43 ) - (43 ) (776 ) Net gain on sale of assets (770 ) - - (770 ) - Net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges 818 637 - 1,455 - Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death - 455 - 455 - Core income before taxes 15,847 12,484 18,679 28,331 32,365 Provision for income taxes for core income 3,771 3,033 4,573 6,804 7,555 Core net income $ 12,076 $ 9,451 $ 14,106 $ 21,527 $ 24,810 GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 0.48 $ 0.61 $ 0.88 Net loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax 0.05 0.05 0.01 0.10 0.01 Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax - - - - - Life insurance proceeds - - - - (0.03 ) Net gain on sale of assets, net of tax (0.02 ) - - (0.02 ) - Net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax 0.02 0.02 - 0.04 - Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death, net of tax - 0.01 - 0.01 - Core diluted earnings per common share1 $ 0.42 $ 0.33 $ 0.49 $ 0.75 $ 0.86 Core net income, as calculated above $ 12,076 $ 9,451 $ 14,106 $ 21,527 $ 24,810 Average assets 6,891,541 6,868,140 6,484,882 6,879,905 6,444,364 Average equity 560,624 552,621 532,027 556,645 530,662 Core return on average assets2 0.70 % 0.55 % 0.87 % 0.63 % 0.77 % Core return on average equity2 8.62 % 6.84 % 10.61 % 7.73 % 9.35 % (1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding. (2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN

To CORE NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net interest income $ 40,009 $ 41,803 $ 42,640 $ 81,812 $ 85,249 Net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges 818 637 - 1,455 - Core net interest income $ 40,827 $ 42,440 $ 42,640 $ 83,267 $ 85,249 GAAP interest income on total loans, net $ 62,273 $ 62,330 $ 57,322 $ 124,603 $ 112,339 Net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges 818 637 - 1,455 - Prepayment penalties received on loans (1,120 ) (805 ) (1,451 ) (1,925 ) (2,364 ) Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans (519 ) (714 ) (248 ) (1,233 ) (414 ) Core interest income on total loans, net $ 61,452 $ 61,448 $ 55,623 $ 122,900 $ 109,561 Average total loans, net $ 5,565,057 $ 5,544,667 $ 5,316,033 $ 5,554,919 $ 5,273,939 Core yield on total loans 4.42 % 4.43 % 4.19 % 4.42 % 4.15 % Net interest income tax equivalent $ 40,134 $ 41,928 $ 42,868 $ 82,062 $ 85,704 Net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges 818 637 - 1,455 - Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities (1,120 ) (805 ) (1,553 ) (1,925 ) (2,466 ) Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans (519 ) (714 ) (248 ) (1,233 ) (414 ) Net interest income used in calculation of Core net interest margin $ 39,313 $ 41,046 $ 41,067 $ 80,359 $ 82,824 Total average interest-earning assets $ 6,540,134 $ 6,521,142 $ 6,181,186 $ 6,530,692 $ 6,140,173 Core net interest margin 2.40 % 2.52 % 2.66 % 2.46 % 2.70 %





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’

COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS

(Unaudited)



June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Total Equity $ 565,390 $ 549,464 $ 538,044 Less: Goodwill (16,127 ) (16,127 ) (16,127 ) Intangible deferred tax liabilities 286 290 291 Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity $ 549,549 $ 533,627 $ 522,208 Total Assets $ 6,945,634 $ 6,834,176 $ 6,467,616 Less: Goodwill (16,127 ) (16,127 ) (16,127 ) Intangible deferred tax liabilities 286 290 291 Tangible Assets $ 6,929,793 $ 6,818,339 $ 6,451,780 Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7.93 % 7.83 % 8.09 %





Susan K. Cullen

Senior Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Flushing Financial Corporation

(718) 961-5400



