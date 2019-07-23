DNB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: DNBF), today reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared with $2.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the same quarter, last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $5.2 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared with $4.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the same period, last year.



DNB Financial Corporation (the “Company” or “DNB”) is the parent of DNB First, National Association, one of the first nationally-chartered community banks to serve the greater Philadelphia region.

Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 included $519,000 of transaction expenses for the recently announced merger with S&T Bancorp, Inc. (“S&T”) (NASDAQ: STBA). On June 5, 2019, DNB entered into a definitive agreement whereby S&T will acquire DNB in an all-stock transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, after satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the approval of the shareholders of DNB.

William J. Hieb, President and CEO stated, “We are pleased with our continued strong and consistent financial performance, especially in this challenging interest rate environment.” Mr. Hieb added, “Our primary goal of delivering shareholder value remains steadfast as demonstrated by our recent merger announcement. We look forward to our affiliation with S&T and the strength of our combined franchise.”

Highlights

Asset quality remained strong as net charge-offs were only 0.06% (annualized) of total average loans for the second quarter of 2019. Non-performing loans were 0.66% of total loans at June 30, 2019.





Despite the flat yield curve that challenges all banks, the net interest margin increased to 3.45% for the quarter ending June 30, 2019, from 3.43% for the quarter ending March 31, 2019.





The strategy of growing relationship-based deposits helped produce an $11.6 million, or 7.0% (not annualized) increase in non-interest bearing deposits over the past three months.





Non-interest bearing deposits represented 18.3% of total deposits as of June 30, 2019. As of the same date, core deposits were 72.7% of total deposits.





Wealth management assets under care were $290.2 million as of June 30, 2019, compared with $253.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Wealth management fees represented nearly 39% of total fee income for the second quarter of 2019.





The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on June 18, 2019.

Income Statement Summary

Net income of $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 generated a return on average assets (“ROAA”) and return on average tangible equity (“ROTE”) (a non-GAAP measure) of 0.90% and 10.2%, respectively. A discussion of non-GAAP measures in this release is included below and a reconciliation of this and other GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included on page 10.

Net interest income for the three months ending June 30, 2019 was $9.5 million, which represented a $117,000 increase from the quarter ending March 31, 2019, and a $447,000 increase from the quarter ending June 30, 2018. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 3.45%, which represented a two basis point increase on a sequential quarter basis. The net interest margin was stable on a year-over-year basis as the 25 basis point increase in the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets was offset by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities and a $57,000 net reduction in purchase accounting marks. For the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, the weighted average yields on total interest-earning assets were 4.53% and 4.28%, respectively, which included purchase accounting marks.

Total interest expense was $3.0 million for both the three months ending June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, compared with $2.2 million for the three months ending June 30, 2018. The weighted average rate paid for interest-bearing liabilities was 1.17%, 1.16%, and 0.90% for the quarters ending June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. The rise in the weighted average rate was primarily due to an overall increase in market interest rates.

The provision for credit losses was $100,000 for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $200,000 for the first quarter of 2019, and $375,000 for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, the allowance for credit losses was $6.7 million and represented 0.72% of total loans.

Total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2019 remained fairly stable at $1.3 million, compared with both the first quarter of 2019, and the quarter ending June 30, 2018. Wealth management fees were $529,000 for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $445,000 for the first quarter of 2019, and $512,000 for the second quarter of 2018. Wealth management fees represented nearly 39% of total fee income for the most recent quarter.

Non-interest expense was approximately $7.5 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2019, compared with $7.3 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, and $7.5 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. Non-interest expense for the most recent quarter included $519,000 of transaction expenses related to the aforementioned merger with S&T. The efficiency ratio was approximately 68% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Income tax expense was $660,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2019 compared with $607,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2019, and $436,000 for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate for the most recent quarter was 20.3%, compared with 17.5%, for the same quarter, last year. The effective tax rate increased due to certain transaction costs, which are non-deductible for federal tax purposes.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of June 30, 2019, total assets were $1.2 billion. Since December 31, 2018, total average loans increased $14.2 million, or 1.5%, which was partially offset by a $10.8 million, or 5.7% decrease in total average investment securities and other interest-earning assets. Total average deposits increased $5.5 million, or less than one percent since December 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, total shareholders’ equity was $118.2 million, compared with $111.8 million as of December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $23.63 as of June 30, 2019, compared with $22.21 as of December 31, 2018. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10.

As of June 30, 2019, total loans were $930.5 million, or 80.6% of total assets. At the same date, commercial loans totaled $777.4 million and represented 83.5% of total loans. Total loan growth was impacted by a relatively high level of payoffs due to property sales and the completion of several construction projects. The Company views commercial lending as the highest and best use of its capital as these loans generally have higher yields and shorter durations. Over the past six months, commercial business loans grew $13.0 million or 7.8%, and commercial construction loans increased $757,000 or 1.0%. That growth, however, was offset by a $14.7 million, or 2.7%, decrease in commercial mortgage loans. Consumer loans also declined in the first six months of 2019. Loan originations have been prudent and conservative underwriting standards have been maintained.

Total core deposits have been fairly stable since December 31, 2018, and were 72.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $13.7 million or 8.3% over the past six months, and represented 18.3% of total deposits as of June 30, 2019. The $20.8 million, or 19.1%, decrease in brokered deposits was due in large part to our increased emphasis on establishing and maintaining deposit relationship accounts, rather than transactional accounts. As of June 30, 2019, the loan-to-deposit ratio was 95.4%.

Capital ratios continue to exceed all regulatory guidelines. As of June 30, 2019, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.89%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.31%, the common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.33%, and the total risk based capital ratio was 14.15%. As of the same date, the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 8.99%. Intangible assets and goodwill totaled $15.9 million as of June 30, 2019. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10.

Asset Quality Summary

Asset quality remained strong as net charge-offs were 0.06% (annualized) of total average loans for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. Total non-performing assets, including loans and other real estate property, were $9.0 million as of June 30, 2019, compared with $10.8 million as of December 31, 2018, and $11.9 million as of June 30, 2018. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.66% as of June 30, 2019, versus 0.62% as of December 31, 2018.

Interest Rate Risk Management



DNB's strategy has been to seek shorter duration over yield in its lending and investing activities and lengthen duration in its financing activities to minimize interest rate risk. The Company also strives to offer products and services that develop strong relationships to retain core deposits. The Bank has an Asset Liability Management Committee that actively monitors and manages the Bank's interest rate exposure using simulation models and gap analysis. The Committee's primary objective is to minimize the adverse impact of changes in interest rates on net interest income, while maximizing earnings. Simulation model results show moderate risk in both a declining and rising rate environment in the 100, 200, 300 and 400 basis point shock scenarios. Rate changes ramped in over 24 months also show moderate risk.

Non-GAAP Based Financial Measures

The income statement summary and selected financial data contains non-GAAP financial measures calculated using non-GAAP amounts. These measures are tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible equity and tangible equity to tangible assets. Tangible book value per share adjusts the numerator by the amount of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (reduction of Shareholders' Equity). Return on average tangible equity adjusts the denominator by the amount of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (reduction of Shareholders’ Equity). Tangible common equity to tangible assets adjusts the numerator by the amount of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (reduction of Shareholders’ Equity) and adjust the denominator by the amount of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (reduction of Total Assets). Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing our financial results and use of equity. Disclosures of this type should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.

General Information

DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose bank subsidiary, DNB First, National Association, is a community bank headquartered in Downingtown, Pennsylvania with 14 locations. DNB First, which was founded in 1860, provides a broad array of consumer and business banking products, and offers brokerage and insurance services through DNB Investments & Insurance, and investment management services through DNB Investment Management & Trust. DNB Financial Corporation's shares are traded on NASDAQ’s Capital Market under the symbol: DNBF. We invite our customers and shareholders to visit our website at https://www.dnbfirst.com . DNB's Investor Relations site can be found at http://investors.dnbfirst.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to DNB’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond DNB’s control). The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by DNB with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and those identified elsewhere in this document, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking statements or historical performance and there can be no assurances that: the proposed merger with S&T will close when expected or the expected returns and other benefits of the proposed merger to shareholders will be achieved: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which DNB conducts its operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the downgrade, and any future downgrades, in the credit rating of the U.S. Government and federal agencies; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the timely development of and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of users to substitute competitors’ products and services for DNB’s products and services; the success of DNB in gaining regulatory approval of its products and services, when required; the impact of changes in laws and regulations applicable to financial institutions (including laws concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance); technological changes; additional acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms; that expected benefits of the merger with S&T may not materialize in the time frames expected or at all, or may be more costly to achieve; that the merger transaction may not be timely completed, if at all; that prior to completion of the merger transaction or thereafter, the parties’ respective businesses may not perform as expected due to transaction-related uncertainties or other factors; that the parties are unable to implement successful integration strategies; that the required regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals, or other closing conditions are not satisfied in a timely manner, or at all; reputational risks and the reaction of the parties’ customers to the merger transaction; diversion of management time to merger-related issues; and the success of DNB at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Further, DNB’s expectations with respect to the effects of the new tax law could be affected by future clarifications, amendments, and interpretations of such law. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers presented herein are presented for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

DNB cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers are also cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by DNB on its website or otherwise. DNB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of DNB to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

DNB Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 EARNINGS: Interest income $ 12,519 $ 11,289 $ 24,879 $ 22,202 Interest expense 3,004 2,221 5,966 4,107 Net interest income 9,515 9,068 18,913 18,095 Provision for credit losses 100 375 300 750 Non-interest income 1,343 1,322 2,614 2,595 Gain on sale of investment securities 1 - 4 - Gain on sale of SBA loans - 10 - 10 Loss on sale / write-down of OREO and ORA 37 140 150 140 Transaction costs 519 - 519 - Non-interest expense 6,956 7,400 14,121 14,130 Income before income taxes(1) 3,247 2,485 6,441 5,680 Income tax expense 660 436 1,267 1,018 Net income $ 2,587 $ 2,049 $ 5,174 $ 4,662 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.47 $ 1.19 $ 1.08 (1) Net income before taxes includes net accretion of purchase accounting fair value adjustments of $161,000 and $347,000 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared with $216,000 and $477,000 for the same periods last year. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 FINANCIAL POSITION: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,398 $ 17,321 Investment securities 129,880 158,669 Loans held for sale 501 419 Loans 930,521 934,971 Allowance for credit losses (6,672 ) (6,675 ) Net loans 923,849 928,296 Premises and equipment, net 7,231 7,636 Restricted stock 5,734 5,616 Other assets 40,816 40,278 Total assets $ 1,154,409 $ 1,158,235 Deposits $ 975,863 $ 984,566 FHLB advances 31,203 32,935 Other borrowings 9,551 12,584 Subordinated debt 9,750 9,750 Other liabilities 9,886 6,554 Stockholders' equity 118,156 111,846 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,154,409 $ 1,158,235





DNB Financial Corporation Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Quarterly 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

Earnings and Per Share Data Net income $ 2,587 $ 2,587 $ 3,002 $ 3,020 $ 2,049 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.47 Dividends per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 Book value per common share $ 27.28 $ 26.57 $ 25.88 $ 25.06 $ 24.49 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 23.63 $ 22.91 $ 22.21 $ 21.38 $ 20.79 Average common shares outstanding 4,331 4,327 4,317 4,307 4,298 Average diluted common shares outstanding 4,336 4,330 4,320 4,318 4,314 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.90 % 0.91 % 1.03 % 1.07 % 0.74 % Return on average equity 8.86 % 9.22 % 10.80 % 11.17 % 7.79 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 10.24 % 10.71 % 12.62 % 13.11 % 9.18 % Yield on Loans and Leases 4.89 % 4.90 % 4.85 % 4.74 % 4.70 % Cost of Deposits 1.07 % 1.04 % 0.97 % 0.86 % 0.77 % Net interest margin 3.45 % 3.43 % 3.45 % 3.39 % 3.44 % Efficiency ratio 68.31 % 66.50 % 62.45 % 63.68 % 70.39 % Wtd average yield on earning assets 4.53 % 4.51 % 4.44 % 4.30 % 4.28 % Asset Quality Ratios Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.10 % -0.12 % 0.15 % Non-performing loans/Total loans 0.66 % 0.49 % 0.62 % 0.71 % 0.76 % Non-performing assets/Total assets 0.78 % 0.69 % 0.94 % 1.02 % 1.05 % Allowance for credit loss/Total loans 0.72 % 0.72 % 0.71 % 0.72 % 0.70 % Allowance for credit loss/Non-performing loans 108.88 % 146.24 % 115.50 % 101.36 % 91.76 % Capital Ratios Total equity/Total assets 10.24 % 9.86 % 9.66 % 9.58 % 9.29 % Tangible equity/Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 8.99 % 8.61 % 8.40 % 8.29 % 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.89 % 9.65 % 9.48 % 9.48 % 9.35 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.33 % 11.00 % 10.76 % 10.91 % 10.69 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 12.31 % 11.97 % 11.74 % 11.93 % 11.72 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.15 % 13.80 % 13.57 % 13.83 % 13.59 % Wealth Management Assets Under Care(1) $ 290,230 $ 273,980 $ 253,323 $ 269,074 $ 257,797 (1) Wealth Management Assets Under Care includes assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage.





DNB Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 EARNINGS: Interest income $ 12,519 $ 12,360 $ 12,338 $ 11,635 $ 11,289 Interest expense 3,004 2,962 2,780 2,484 2,221 Net interest income 9,515 9,398 9,558 9,151 9,068 Provision for credit losses 100 200 350 100 375 Non-interest income 1,343 1,271 1,268 1,336 1,322 Gain from insurance proceeds - - - 8 - Gain on sale of investment securities 1 3 - - - Gain on sale of SBA loans - - 1 27 10 Loss on sale / write-down of OREO and ORA 37 113 20 11 140 Transaction costs 519 - - - - Non-interest expense 6,956 7,165 6,812 6,762 7,400 Income before income taxes 3,247 3,194 3,645 3,649 2,485 Income tax expense 660 607 643 629 436 Net income $ 2,587 $ 2,587 $ 3,002 $ 3,020 $ 2,049 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.47 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 FINANCIAL POSITION: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,398 $ 34,893 $ 17,321 $ 10,702 $ 33,452 Investment securities 129,880 148,122 158,669 161,230 165,574 Loans held for sale 501 449 419 - 276 Loans and leases 930,521 933,697 934,971 908,293 885,320 Allowance for credit losses (6,672 ) (6,719 ) (6,675 ) (6,559 ) (6,188 ) Net loans and leases 923,849 926,978 928,296 901,734 879,132 Premises and equipment, net 7,231 7,360 7,636 7,881 8,150 Right of use asset 3,791 3,976 - - - Goodwill 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 Restricted stock 5,734 6,389 5,616 5,864 6,950 Other assets 21,500 23,002 24,753 25,179 24,550 Total assets $ 1,154,409 $ 1,166,694 $ 1,158,235 $ 1,128,115 $ 1,133,609 Demand $ 178,454 $ 166,806 $ 164,746 $ 168,311 $ 175,561 NOW 214,806 233,077 236,071 213,707 216,261 Money market 236,707 231,524 235,023 227,797 254,061 Savings 79,489 78,748 77,979 78,996 80,044 Core deposits 709,456 710,155 713,819 688,811 725,927 Time deposits 178,530 162,939 162,096 154,021 114,766 Brokered deposits 87,877 107,163 108,651 97,049 93,422 Total deposits 975,863 980,257 984,566 939,881 934,115 FHLB advances 31,203 41,918 32,935 36,952 62,972 Repurchase agreements - - - 4,089 5,609 Subordinated debt 9,750 9,750 9,750 9,750 9,750 Other borrowings 9,551 9,568 12,584 22,833 9,615 Other liabilities 5,712 5,857 6,554 6,551 6,215 Operating lease liability 4,174 4,358 - - - Stockholders' equity 118,156 114,986 111,846 108,059 105,333 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,154,409 $ 1,166,694 $ 1,158,235 $ 1,128,115 $ 1,133,609





DNB Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition - Quarterly Average Balances (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 FINANCIAL POSITION: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,562 $ 18,390 $ 25,269 $ 21,676 $ 20,528 Investment securities 142,323 157,364 159,717 163,800 168,836 Loans held for sale 393 289 320 338 642 Loans and leases 934,156 935,169 919,985 889,113 869,166 Allowance for credit losses (6,742 ) (6,785 ) (6,550 ) (6,567 ) (6,197 ) Net loans and leases 927,414 928,384 913,435 882,546 862,969 Premises and equipment, net 7,306 7,540 7,789 8,059 8,306 Right of use asset 3,908 1,390 - - - Goodwill 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 Restricted Stock 5,818 6,138 5,759 6,262 6,836 Other assets 20,907 23,695 23,816 24,012 23,568 Total assets $ 1,157,156 $ 1,158,715 $ 1,151,630 $ 1,122,218 $ 1,107,210 Demand $ 168,818 $ 160,852 $ 168,495 $ 174,798 $ 170,885 NOW 226,823 228,907 222,638 215,055 206,341 Money market 233,614 233,101 241,777 238,679 252,825 Savings 78,689 78,713 78,069 79,695 80,696 Core deposits 707,944 701,573 710,979 708,227 710,747 Time deposits 168,098 162,715 157,944 141,794 114,091 Brokered deposits 102,573 107,639 104,161 85,690 82,957 Total deposits 978,615 971,927 973,084 935,711 907,795 FHLB advances 32,965 45,493 34,834 45,549 54,971 Repurchase agreements - - 1,168 4,644 12,042 Subordinated debt 9,750 9,750 9,750 9,750 9,750 Other borrowings 9,581 11,158 15,752 13,060 10,923 Other liabilities 4,777 5,051 6,780 6,193 6,277 Operating lease liability 4,291 1,522 - - - Stockholders' equity 117,177 113,814 110,262 107,311 105,452 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,157,156 $ 1,158,715 $ 1,151,630 $ 1,122,218 $ 1,107,210





DNB Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share to Book Value Per Common Share (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Stockholders' Equity $ 118,156 $ 114,986 $ 111,846 $ 108,059 $ 105,333 Goodwill 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 Other intangible assets 302 322 343 364 388 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 102,329 $ 99,139 $ 95,978 $ 92,170 $ 89,420 Outstanding shares 4,331,121 4,327,415 4,321,745 4,311,860 4,301,898 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 27.28 $ 26.57 $ 25.88 $ 25.06 $ 24.49 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) 23.63 22.91 22.21 21.38 20.79 Return on Average Tangible Equity (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Average Stockholders' Equity $ 117,177 $ 113,814 $ 110,262 $ 107,311 $ 105,452 Average goodwill 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 Average other intangible assets 312 333 354 376 388 Average tangible stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 101,340 $ 97,956 $ 94,383 $ 91,410 $ 89,539 Net Income $ 2,587 $ 2,587 $ 3,002 $ 3,020 $ 2,049 Return on average stockholders' equity (GAAP) 8.86 % 9.22 % 10.80 % 11.17 % 7.79 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 10.24 10.71 12.62 13.11 9.18 Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets (Dollars in thousands) June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Stockholders' Equity $ 118,156 $ 114,986 $ 111,846 $ 108,059 $ 105,333 Goodwill 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 Other intangible assets 302 322 343 364 388 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 102,329 $ 99,139 $ 95,978 $ 92,170 $ 89,420 Assets 1,154,409 1,166,694 1,158,235 1,128,115 1,133,609 Goodwill 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 Other intangible assets 302 322 343 364 388 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 1,138,582 1,150,847 1,142,367 1,112,226 1,117,696 Total equity/Total assets (GAAP) 10.24 % 9.86 % 9.66 % 9.58 % 9.29 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 8.99 8.61 8.40 8.29 8.00





