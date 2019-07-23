Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for Sixth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- Proofpoint evaluated based on completeness of vision and ability to execute



SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. , (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for the sixth consecutive year.* The report provides a detailed overview of the security awareness computer-based training market and evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“Nearly all targeted attacks require human interaction to succeed and continuous security awareness training, that delivers the right education to the right people at the right time, is one of the most effective ways to reduce risk,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “We believe our position as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for six consecutive years is the result of our people-centric approach to security awareness training. We deliver curated content that allows our customers to educate their most attacked people and enable them to be both a strong last line of defense and a key source of threat intelligence.”

The larger threat landscape has shifted as cybercriminals have moved from targeting infrastructure to targeting users directly. To help organizations approach security from a people-centric perspective, Proofpoint Security Awareness Training identifies areas of employee susceptibility, delivers targeted training when and where it’s most needed, and provides detailed business intelligence about end user knowledge and behavior. The interactive training modules are built with learning science principles and include self-service customization, which improves efficacy and ensures longer-term retention of training.

Available in more than 35 languages with translated and localized regional content, Proofpoint Security Awareness Training solutions educate end users against real-world cyber attacks based on industry-leading threat intelligence and empowers them to take action. The integrated Closed-Loop Email Analysis and Response (CLEAR) solution allows employees to report suspicious emails which are then prioritized using Proofpoint threat intelligence and can be automatically remediated, reducing the time needed to neutralize an active threat from days to minutes.

For more information about Proofpoint Security Awareness Training solutions, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/product-family/security-awareness-training. To download Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/analyst-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-security-awareness-training.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, Joanna Huisman, 18 July 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*Proofpoint named as Wombat Security in previous reports as Proofpoint acquired the company in March 2018.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint to mitigate their most critical security and compliance risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

