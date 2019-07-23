D-BOX Announces Resignation of CFO, Appointment of Interim CFO

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO), a world leader in motion immersive entertainment experiences, announces that Mr. Jean-François Lacroix, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, has tendered his resignation in order to pursue another opportunity.



Claude Mc Master and the Board of Directors sincerely thank Jean-François Lacroix for his valued contribution and loyalty to D-BOX over the last two years and wish him the very best in his new position.



“I have enjoyed working at D-BOX, and I wish the best to the Company. I believe the Company is well-positioned for the future. I remain fully committed to helping Claude Mc Master and the D-BOX team ensure a seamless transition over the next several weeks,” said Mr. Lacroix.

The resignation of Mr. Lacroix takes effect on August 8,2019. The Board of Directors has appointed Sébastien Mailhot, CPA, Chief Operating Officer of D-BOX, as Interim Chief Financial Officer and D-BOX has initiated the process of finding a new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lacroix will work closely with Mr. Mailhot during the coming weeks to ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities.

About D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates hyper-realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. This expertise is one of the reasons why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX has the technology and experience to make sure you feel it all.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: DBO). The head office is located in Montreal and offices are based in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China.

