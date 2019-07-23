Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
- Q2’19 GAAP earnings per share grew 6% and Non-GAAP earnings per share grew 12% from Q2’18
- Semiconductor Test revenue up 4% from Q2’18
- Industrial Automation revenue up 20% from Q2’18
|Q2’19
|Q2’18
|Q1’19
|Revenue (mil)
|$564
|$527
|$494
|GAAP EPS
|$0.55
|$0.52
|$0.62
|Non-GAAP EPS
|$0.66
|$0.59
|$0.54
|==========================================
/EIN News/ -- NORTH READING, Mass., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $564 million for the second quarter of 2019 of which $375 million was in Semiconductor Test, $75 million in Industrial Automation, $73 million in System Test, and $41 million in Wireless Test. GAAP net income for the second quarter was $97.4 million or $0.55 per share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the second quarter was $113.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other, non-cash convertible debt interest, discrete income tax adjustments, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.
“We exceeded our revenue and profit guidance for the second quarter on stronger than expected results in semiconductor test as continued growth in 5G infrastructure, networking and memory test spending more than offset lower demand from automotive and industrial device makers,” said Teradyne President and CEO Mark Jagiela. “In Industrial Automation, our Universal Robots and MiR collaborative robots business grew 20% in the quarter, highlighting their compelling value even in a challenging global industrial investment environment.”
Guidance for the third quarter of 2019 is revenue of $540 million to $580 million, with GAAP net income of $0.53 to $0.63 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.64 to $0.74 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, restructuring and other, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.
Webcast
A conference call to discuss the second quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 10 a.m. ET, Wednesday, July 24. Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 10 a.m. ET. A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at teradyne.com/investors.
Non-GAAP Results
In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, pension actuarial gains and losses, discrete income tax adjustments, fair value inventory step-up, and restructuring and other, and include the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes fair value inventory step-up. GAAP requires that this item be included in determining gross margin. Non-GAAP gross margin dollar amount and percentage are non-GAAP performance measures that management believes provide useful supplemental information for management and the investor. Management uses non-GAAP gross margin as a performance measure for Teradyne’s current core business and future outlook and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical gross margin results and the gross margin results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investors” and then selecting the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.
About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2018, Teradyne had revenue of $2.1 billion and today employs 5,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, use of proceeds and potential dilution from the senior convertible notes offering, and the impact of the U.S. tax reform, export and tariff laws. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, or the impact of the U.S. tax reform, export and tariff laws. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Additionally, the current dividend and share repurchase programs may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time. On May 16, 2019, Huawei and 68 of its affiliates, including HiSilicon, were added to the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List under U.S. Export Administration Regulations (the “EAR”). This action by the U.S. Department of Commerce imposes new export licensing requirements on exports, re-exports, and in-country transfers of all U.S. - regulated products, software and technology to the designated Huawei entities. While most of our products are not subject to the EAR and therefore not affected by the Entity List restrictions, certain of our products are currently manufactured in the U.S. and thus subject to the Entity List restrictions. Compliance with the Entity List restrictions has not significantly impacted our sales, but could limit sales in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, or payment of the senior convertible notes to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in the company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed in the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions, including the addition of Huawei and HiSilicon to the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” section of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.
|TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2019
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|July 1, 2018
|June 30, 2019
|July 1, 2018
|Net revenues
|$
|564,178
|$
|494,099
|$
|526,929
|$
|1,058,277
|$
|1,014,396
|Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1)
|240,260
|206,464
|219,595
|446,724
|437,230
|Gross profit
|323,918
|287,635
|307,334
|611,553
|577,166
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and administrative
|108,811
|102,013
|99,410
|210,824
|189,916
|Engineering and development
|81,434
|76,791
|75,342
|158,225
|149,750
|Acquired intangible assets amortization
|10,083
|10,634
|9,793
|20,717
|17,491
|Restructuring and other (2)
|(10,404
|)
|5,112
|2,389
|(5,292
|)
|2,076
|Operating expenses
|189,924
|194,550
|186,934
|384,474
|359,233
|Income from operations
|133,994
|93,085
|120,400
|227,079
|217,933
|Interest and other (income) expense (3)
|2,817
|(894
|)
|388
|1,923
|2,102
|Income before income taxes
|131,177
|93,979
|120,012
|225,156
|215,831
|Income tax provision (benefit) (4)
|33,780
|(15,159
|)
|18,975
|18,621
|27,821
|Net income
|$
|97,397
|$
|109,138
|$
|101,037
|$
|206,535
|$
|188,010
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.53
|$
|1.20
|$
|0.97
|Diluted
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.52
|$
|1.16
|$
|0.94
|Weighted average common shares - basic
|171,241
|173,532
|190,730
|172,387
|192,992
|Weighted average common shares - diluted (5)
|178,590
|176,972
|194,909
|177,781
|199,197
|Cash dividend declared per common share
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
|(1)
|Cost of revenues includes:
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|July 1, 2018
|June 30, 2019
|July 1, 2018
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|$
|3,402
|$
|2,397
|$
|2,653
|$
|5,799
|$
|6,175
|Sale of previously written down inventory
|(363
|)
|(778
|)
|(1,922
|)
|(1,141
|)
|(4,165
|)
|Inventory step-up
|383
|-
|372
|383
|372
|$
|3,422
|$
|1,619
|$
|1,103
|$
|5,041
|$
|2,382
|(2)
|Restructuring and other consists of:
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|July 1, 2018
|June 30, 2019
|July 1, 2018
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|$
|(11,671
|)
|$
|2,970
|$
|(3,500
|)
|$
|(8,701
|)
|$
|(8,468
|)
|Employee severance
|803
|799
|2,398
|1,602
|6,279
|Acquisition related expenses and compensation
|464
|1,343
|2,544
|1,807
|3,318
|Other
|-
|-
|947
|-
|947
|$
|(10,404
|)
|$
|5,112
|$
|2,389
|$
|(5,292
|)
|$
|2,076
|(3)
|Interest and other includes:
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|July 1, 2018
|June 30, 2019
|July 1, 2018
|Non-cash convertible debt interest
|$
|3,410
|$
|3,368
|$
|3,245
|$
|6,778
|$
|6,451
|Pension actuarial loss (gain)
|448
|-
|(71
|)
|448
|(71
|)
|$
|3,858
|$
|3,368
|$
|3,174
|$
|7,226
|$
|6,380
|(4)
|For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, income tax provision (benefit) includes a $15 million tax provision related to the finalization of our toll tax charge. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, income tax provision (benefit) includes a $26 million tax benefit from the release of uncertain tax position reserves due to the IRS completion of its audit of Teradyne's 2015 Federal tax return.
|(5)
|Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and July 1, 2018, 4.4 million, 2.2 million and 2.6 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018, 3.3 million and 3.5 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, diluted shares also included 1.8 million shares from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018, diluted shares included 0.9 million shares from the convertible note hedge transaction.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)
|June 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|495,107
|$
|926,752
|Marketable securities
|400,227
|190,096
|Accounts receivable, net
|372,199
|291,267
|Inventories, net
|164,461
|153,541
|Prepayments and other current assets
|184,832
|170,826
|Total current assets
|1,616,826
|1,732,482
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|295,895
|279,821
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|56,315
|-
|Marketable securities
|99,001
|87,731
|Deferred tax assets
|67,886
|70,848
|Other assets
|25,712
|11,509
|Retirement plans assets
|16,449
|16,883
|Acquired intangible assets, net
|109,494
|125,482
|Goodwill
|383,936
|381,850
|Total assets
|$
|2,671,514
|$
|2,706,606
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|103,449
|$
|100,688
|Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings
|121,940
|148,566
|Deferred revenue and customer advances
|89,837
|77,711
|Other accrued liabilities
|77,053
|78,272
|Operating lease liabilities
|18,041
|-
|Contingent consideration
|11,753
|34,865
|Income taxes payable
|44,927
|36,185
|Total current liabilities
|467,000
|476,287
|Retirement plans liabilities
|122,596
|117,456
|Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances
|37,365
|32,750
|Deferred tax liabilities
|17,800
|20,662
|Long-term other accrued liabilities
|9,660
|37,547
|Long-term contingent consideration
|15,094
|35,678
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|46,460
|-
|Long-term income taxes payable
|88,884
|83,891
|Long-term debt
|387,243
|379,981
|Total liabilities
|1,192,102
|1,184,252
|Shareholders' equity
|1,479,412
|1,522,354
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,671,514
|$
|2,706,606
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|July 1, 2018
|June 30, 2019
|July 1, 2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|97,397
|$
|101,037
|$
|206,535
|$
|188,010
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|17,231
|16,820
|33,882
|33,156
|Amortization
|12,034
|10,973
|24,976
|20,177
|Deferred taxes
|(691
|)
|8,616
|515
|17,312
|Stock-based compensation
|8,635
|8,081
|18,109
|17,625
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|3,402
|2,653
|5,799
|6,175
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|(11,671
|)
|(3,500
|)
|(8,701
|)
|(8,468
|)
|Retirement plan actuarial loss (gain)
|448
|(71
|)
|448
|(71
|)
|(Gains) losses on marketable securities
|(913
|)
|(479
|)
|(3,741
|)
|762
|Other
|210
|254
|429
|406
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:
|Accounts receivable
|(37,772
|)
|(40,332
|)
|(79,478
|)
|(179,403
|)
|Inventories
|470
|(266
|)
|(2,447
|)
|(21,283
|)
|Prepayments and other assets
|1,581
|2,320
|(17,067
|)
|1,641
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|38,887
|38,551
|(14,436
|)
|(8,155
|)
|Deferred revenue and customer advances
|9,371
|874
|15,826
|10,518
|Retirement plans contributions
|(1,204
|)
|(1,153
|)
|(2,414
|)
|(2,173
|)
|Income taxes
|7,831
|(14,203
|)
|(14,973
|)
|(26,308
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|145,246
|130,175
|163,262
|49,921
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(33,245
|)
|(27,866
|)
|(58,956
|)
|(62,663
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(108,997
|)
|(156,747
|)
|(484,181
|)
|(647,071
|)
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|37,014
|28,382
|42,454
|829,053
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|91,992
|257,164
|233,193
|469,862
|Proceeds from life insurance
|-
|-
|273
|-
|Purchase of investments and acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(15,000
|)
|(145,276
|)
|(21,970
|)
|(170,632
|)
|Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities
|(28,236
|)
|(44,343
|)
|(289,187
|)
|418,549
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans
|833
|27
|15,101
|10,681
|Repurchase of common stock
|(90,754
|)
|(226,519
|)
|(247,222
|)
|(360,795
|)
|Dividend payments
|(15,392
|)
|(17,094
|)
|(31,019
|)
|(34,682
|)
|Payment related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards
|(128
|)
|(122
|)
|(14,446
|)
|(19,751
|)
|Payment of contingent consideration
|-
|-
|(27,615
|)
|(13,571
|)
|Net cash used for financing activities
|(105,441
|)
|(243,708
|)
|(305,201
|)
|(418,118
|)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(190
|)
|387
|(519
|)
|189
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|11,379
|(157,489
|)
|(431,645
|)
|50,541
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|483,728
|637,873
|926,752
|429,843
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|495,107
|$
|480,384
|$
|495,107
|$
|480,384
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation
|(In millions, except per share amounts)
|Quarter Ended
|
June 30,
2019
|% of Net
Revenues
|
March 31,
2019
|% of Net
Revenues
|
July 1,
2018
|% of Net
Revenues
|Net revenues
|$
|564.2
|$
|494.1
|$
|526.9
|Gross profit GAAP
|$
|323.9
|57.4
|%
|$
|287.6
|58.2
|%
|$
|307.3
|58.3
|%
|Inventory step-up
|0.4
|0.1
|%
|-
|-
|0.4
|0.1
|%
|Gross profit non-GAAP
|$
|324.3
|57.5
|%
|$
|287.6
|58.2
|%
|$
|307.7
|58.4
|%
|Income from operations - GAAP
|$
|134.0
|23.8
|%
|$
|93.1
|18.8
|%
|$
|120.4
|22.9
|%
|Acquired intangible assets amortization
|10.1
|1.8
|%
|10.6
|2.1
|%
|9.8
|1.9
|%
|Restructuring and other (1)
|(10.4
|)
|-1.8
|%
|5.1
|1.0
|%
|2.4
|0.5
|%
|Inventory step-up
|0.4
|0.1
|%
|-
|-
|0.4
|0.1
|%
|Income from operations - non-GAAP
|$
|134.1
|23.8
|%
|$
|108.8
|22.0
|%
|$
|133.0
|25.2
|%
|
Net Income
per Common Share
|
Net Income
per Common Share
|
Net Income
per Common Share
|
June 30,
2019
|% of Net
Revenues
|Basic
|Diluted
|
March 31,
2019
|% of Net
Revenues
|Basic
|Diluted
|
July 1,
2018
|% of Net
Revenues
|Basic
|Diluted
|Net income - GAAP
|$
|97.4
|17.3
|%
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.55
|$
|109.1
|22.1
|%
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.62
|$
|101.0
|19.2
|%
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.52
|Acquired intangible assets amortization
|10.1
|1.8
|%
|0.06
|0.06
|10.6
|2.1
|%
|0.06
|0.06
|9.8
|1.9
|%
|0.05
|0.05
|Interest and other (2)
|3.4
|0.6
|%
|0.02
|0.02
|3.4
|0.7
|%
|0.02
|0.02
|3.2
|0.6
|%
|0.02
|0.02
|Restructuring and other (1)
|(10.4
|)
|-1.8
|%
|(0.06
|)
|(0.06
|)
|5.1
|1.0
|%
|0.03
|0.03
|2.4
|0.5
|%
|0.01
|0.01
|Pension mark-to-market adjustment (2)
|0.4
|0.1
|%
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.1
|)
|0.0
|%
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|Inventory step-up
|0.4
|0.1
|%
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.4
|0.1
|%
|0.00
|0.00
|Exclude discrete tax adjustments (3)
|13.9
|2.5
|%
|0.08
|0.08
|(30.1
|)
|-6.1
|%
|(0.17
|)
|(0.17
|)
|(0.5
|)
|-0.1
|%
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|Non-GAAP tax adjustments
|(2.0
|)
|-0.4
|%
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(3.5
|)
|-0.7
|%
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(3.4
|)
|-0.6
|%
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Convertible share adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|Net income - non-GAAP
|$
|113.2
|20.1
|%
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.66
|$
|94.6
|19.1
|%
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.54
|$
|112.8
|21.4
|%
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.59
|GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic
|171.2
|173.5
|190.7
|GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
|178.6
|177.0
|194.9
|Exclude dilutive shares related to convertible note transaction
|(6.2
|)
|(2.2
|)
|(2.6
|)
|Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
|172.4
|174.8
|192.3
|(1)
|Restructuring and other consists of:
|Quarter Ended
|
June 30,
2019
|
March 31,
2019
|
July 1,
2018
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|$
|(11.7
|)
|$
|3.0
|$
|(3.5
|)
|Acquisition related expenses and compensation
|0.5
|1.3
|2.5
|Employee severance
|0.8
|0.8
|2.4
|Other
|-
|-
|0.9
|$
|(10.4
|)
|$
|5.1
|$
|2.4
|(2)
|For the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and July 1, 2018, adjustment to exclude non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018, adjustment to exclude actuarial loss (gain) recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
|(3)
|For the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and July 1, 2018, adjustment to exclude discrete income tax items. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, income tax (benefit) provision includes a $15 million tax provision related to the finalization of our toll tax charge. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, income tax (benefit) provision includes a $26 million tax benefit from the release of uncertain tax position reserves due to the IRS completion of its audit of Teradyne's 2015 Federal tax return.
|Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
2019
|% of Net
Revenues
|
July 1,
2018
|% of Net
Revenues
|Net Revenues
|$
|1,058.3
|$
|1,014.4
|Gross profit GAAP
|$
|611.6
|57.8
|%
|$
|577.2
|56.9
|%
|Inventory step-up
|0.4
|0.0
|%
|0.4
|0.0
|%
|Gross profit non-GAAP
|$
|612.0
|57.8
|%
|$
|577.6
|56.9
|%
|Income from operations - GAAP
|$
|227.1
|21.5
|%
|$
|217.9
|21.5
|%
|Acquired intangible assets amortization
|20.7
|2.0
|%
|17.5
|1.7
|%
|Restructuring and other (1)
|(5.3
|)
|-0.5
|%
|2.1
|0.2
|%
|Inventory step-up
|0.4
|0.0
|%
|0.4
|0.0
|%
|Income from operations - non-GAAP
|$
|242.9
|23.0
|%
|$
|237.9
|23.5
|%
|
Net Income
per Common Share
|
Net Income
per Common Share
|
June 30,
2019
|% of Net
Revenues
|Basic
|Diluted
|
July 1,
2018
|% of Net
Revenues
|Basic
|Diluted
|Net income - GAAP
|$
|206.5
|19.5
|%
|$
|1.20
|$
|1.16
|$
|188.0
|18.5
|%
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.94
|Acquired intangible assets amortization
|20.7
|2.0
|%
|0.12
|0.12
|17.5
|1.7
|%
|0.09
|0.09
|Interest and other (2)
|6.8
|0.6
|%
|0.04
|0.04
|6.5
|0.6
|%
|0.03
|0.03
|Restructuring and other (1)
|(5.3
|)
|-0.5
|%
|(0.03
|)
|(0.03
|)
|2.1
|0.2
|%
|0.01
|0.01
|Inventory step-up
|0.4
|0.0
|%
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|%
|0.00
|0.00
|Pension mark-to-market adjustment (2)
|0.4
|0.0
|%
|0.00
|0.00
|(0.1
|)
|0.0
|%
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|Exclude discrete tax adjustments (3)
|(16.2
|)
|-1.5
|%
|(0.09
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(6.8
|)
|-0.7
|%
|(0.04
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Non-GAAP tax adjustments
|(5.5
|)
|-0.5
|%
|(0.03
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(5.3
|)
|-0.5
|%
|(0.03
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Convertible share adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|0.02
|Net income - non-GAAP
|$
|207.8
|19.6
|%
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.20
|$
|202.3
|19.9
|%
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.04
|GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic
|172.4
|193.0
|GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
|177.8
|199.2
|Exclude dilutive shares from convertible note
|(4.2
|)
|(4.4
|)
|Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
|173.6
|194.8
|(1)
|Restructuring and other consists of:
|Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
2019
|
July 1,
2018
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|$
|(8.7
|)
|$
|(8.5
|)
|Acquisition related expenses and compensation
|1.8
|3.3
|Employee severance
|1.6
|6.3
|Other
|-
|0.9
|$
|(5.3
|)
|$
|2.1
|(2)
|For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018, interest and other included non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018, adjustments to exclude actuarial loss (gain) recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
|(3)
|For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018, adjustment to exclude discrete income tax items. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, income tax (benefit) provision includes a $26 million tax benefit from the release of uncertain tax position reserves due to the IRS completion of its audit of Teradyne's 2015 Federal tax return and includes a $15 million tax provision related to the finalization of our toll tax charge.
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter 2019 guidance:
|GAAP and non-GAAP third quarter revenue guidance:
|$540 million
|to
|$580 million
|GAAP net income per diluted share
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.63
|Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization
|0.06
|0.06
|Exclude non-cash convertible debt interest
|0.02
|0.02
|Exclude restructuring and other
|0.01
|0.01
|Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Convertible share adjustment
|0.02
|0.02
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.74
|For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit teradyne.com.
|Contact: Teradyne, Inc.
|Andy Blanchard, 978-370-2425
|Vice President of Corporate Relations
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.