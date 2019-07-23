There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,279 in the last 365 days.

Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

  • Q2’19 GAAP earnings per share grew 6% and Non-GAAP earnings per share grew 12% from Q2’18
  • Semiconductor Test revenue up 4% from Q2’18 
  • Industrial Automation revenue up 20% from Q2’18
    Q2’19 Q2’18 Q1’19  
  Revenue (mil) $564 $527 $494  
  GAAP EPS $0.55 $0.52 $0.62  
  Non-GAAP EPS $0.66 $0.59 $0.54  
           
==========================================  
           

/EIN News/ -- NORTH READING, Mass., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $564 million for the second quarter of 2019 of which $375 million was in Semiconductor Test, $75 million in Industrial Automation, $73 million in System Test, and $41 million in Wireless Test. GAAP net income for the second quarter was $97.4 million or $0.55 per share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the second quarter was $113.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other, non-cash convertible debt interest, discrete income tax adjustments, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

“We exceeded our revenue and profit guidance for the second quarter on stronger than expected results in semiconductor test as continued growth in 5G infrastructure, networking and memory test spending more than offset lower demand from automotive and industrial device makers,” said Teradyne President and CEO Mark Jagiela. “In Industrial Automation, our Universal Robots and MiR collaborative robots business grew 20% in the quarter, highlighting their compelling value even in a challenging global industrial investment environment.”

Guidance for the third quarter of 2019 is revenue of $540 million to $580 million, with GAAP net income of $0.53 to $0.63 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.64 to $0.74 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, restructuring and other, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Webcast
A conference call to discuss the second quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 10 a.m. ET, Wednesday, July 24. Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 10 a.m. ET. A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at teradyne.com/investors.

Non-GAAP Results
In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, pension actuarial gains and losses, discrete income tax adjustments, fair value inventory step-up, and restructuring and other, and include the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes fair value inventory step-up. GAAP requires that this item be included in determining gross margin. Non-GAAP gross margin dollar amount and percentage are non-GAAP performance measures that management believes provide useful supplemental information for management and the investor. Management uses non-GAAP gross margin as a performance measure for Teradyne’s current core business and future outlook and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical gross margin results and the gross margin results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investors” and then selecting the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2018, Teradyne had revenue of $2.1 billion and today employs 5,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, use of proceeds and potential dilution from the senior convertible notes offering, and the impact of the U.S. tax reform, export and tariff laws. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, or the impact of the U.S. tax reform, export and tariff laws. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Additionally, the current dividend and share repurchase programs may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time. On May 16, 2019, Huawei and 68 of its affiliates, including HiSilicon, were added to the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List under U.S. Export Administration Regulations (the “EAR”). This action by the U.S. Department of Commerce imposes new export licensing requirements on exports, re-exports, and in-country transfers of all U.S. - regulated products, software and technology to the designated Huawei entities. While most of our products are not subject to the EAR and therefore not affected by the Entity List restrictions, certain of our products are currently manufactured in the U.S. and thus subject to the Entity List restrictions. Compliance with the Entity List restrictions has not significantly impacted our sales, but could limit sales in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, or payment of the senior convertible notes to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in the company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed in the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions, including the addition of Huawei and HiSilicon to the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” section of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

                   
TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2019                  
                     
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)                
                     
    Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   July 1, 2018   June 30, 2019   July 1, 2018
                     
Net revenues $ 564,178     $ 494,099     $ 526,929     $ 1,058,277     $ 1,014,396  
                     
  Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1)   240,260       206,464       219,595       446,724       437,230  
                     
Gross profit   323,918       287,635       307,334       611,553       577,166  
                     
Operating expenses:                  
  Selling and administrative   108,811       102,013       99,410       210,824       189,916  
  Engineering and development   81,434       76,791       75,342       158,225       149,750  
  Acquired intangible assets amortization   10,083       10,634       9,793       20,717       17,491  
  Restructuring and other (2)   (10,404 )     5,112       2,389       (5,292 )     2,076  
  Operating expenses   189,924       194,550       186,934       384,474       359,233  
                     
Income from operations   133,994       93,085       120,400       227,079       217,933  
                         
  Interest and other (income) expense (3)   2,817       (894 )     388       1,923       2,102  
                     
Income before income taxes   131,177       93,979       120,012       225,156       215,831  
  Income tax provision (benefit) (4)   33,780       (15,159 )     18,975       18,621       27,821  
Net income $ 97,397     $ 109,138     $ 101,037     $ 206,535     $ 188,010  
                     
Net income per common share:                  
Basic $ 0.57     $ 0.63     $ 0.53     $ 1.20     $ 0.97  
Diluted $ 0.55     $ 0.62     $ 0.52     $ 1.16     $ 0.94  
                     
Weighted average common shares - basic   171,241       173,532       190,730       172,387       192,992  
                             
Weighted average common shares - diluted (5)   178,590       176,972       194,909       177,781       199,197  
                     
Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.18     $ 0.18  
                     
                     
                     
(1)  Cost of revenues includes: Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   July 1, 2018   June 30, 2019   July 1, 2018
  Provision for excess and obsolete inventory $ 3,402     $ 2,397     $ 2,653     $ 5,799     $ 6,175  
  Sale of previously written down inventory   (363 )     (778 )     (1,922 )     (1,141 )     (4,165 )
  Inventory step-up   383       -       372       383       372  
    $ 3,422     $ 1,619     $ 1,103     $ 5,041     $ 2,382  
                     
                     
(2)  Restructuring and other consists of: Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   July 1, 2018   June 30, 2019   July 1, 2018
  Contingent consideration fair value adjustment $ (11,671 )   $ 2,970     $ (3,500 )   $ (8,701 )   $ (8,468 )
  Employee severance   803       799       2,398       1,602       6,279  
  Acquisition related expenses and compensation   464       1,343       2,544       1,807       3,318  
  Other   -       -       947       -       947  
    $ (10,404 )   $ 5,112     $ 2,389     $ (5,292 )   $ 2,076  
                     
                     
(3)  Interest and other includes: Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   July 1, 2018   June 30, 2019   July 1, 2018
  Non-cash convertible debt interest $ 3,410     $ 3,368     $ 3,245     $ 6,778     $ 6,451  
  Pension actuarial loss (gain)   448       -       (71 )     448       (71 )
    $ 3,858     $ 3,368     $ 3,174     $ 7,226     $ 6,380  
                     
(4)  For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, income tax provision (benefit) includes a $15 million tax provision related to the finalization of our toll tax charge. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, income tax provision (benefit) includes a $26 million tax benefit from the release of uncertain tax position reserves due to the IRS completion of its audit of Teradyne's 2015 Federal tax return.
                     
(5)  Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and July 1, 2018, 4.4 million, 2.2 million and 2.6 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018, 3.3 million and 3.5 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, diluted shares also included 1.8 million shares from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018, diluted shares included 0.9 million shares from the convertible note hedge transaction.
                     
                     
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)                  
                     
    June 30, 2019   December 31, 2018            
                     
Assets                  
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 495,107     $ 926,752              
  Marketable securities   400,227       190,096              
  Accounts receivable, net   372,199       291,267              
  Inventories, net   164,461       153,541              
  Prepayments and other current assets   184,832       170,826              
  Total current assets   1,616,826       1,732,482              
                     
  Property, plant and equipment, net   295,895       279,821              
  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   56,315       -              
  Marketable securities   99,001       87,731              
  Deferred tax assets   67,886       70,848              
  Other assets   25,712       11,509              
  Retirement plans assets   16,449       16,883              
  Acquired intangible assets, net   109,494       125,482              
  Goodwill   383,936       381,850              
                     
  Total assets $ 2,671,514     $ 2,706,606              
                     
Liabilities                  
  Accounts payable $ 103,449     $ 100,688              
  Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings   121,940       148,566              
  Deferred revenue and customer advances   89,837       77,711              
  Other accrued liabilities   77,053       78,272              
  Operating lease liabilities   18,041       -              
  Contingent consideration   11,753       34,865              
  Income taxes payable   44,927       36,185              
                     
  Total current liabilities   467,000       476,287              
                     
  Retirement plans liabilities   122,596       117,456              
  Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances   37,365       32,750              
  Deferred tax liabilities   17,800       20,662              
  Long-term other accrued liabilities   9,660       37,547              
  Long-term contingent consideration   15,094       35,678              
  Long-term operating lease liabilities   46,460       -              
  Long-term income taxes payable   88,884       83,891              
  Long-term debt   387,243       379,981              
                     
  Total liabilities   1,192,102       1,184,252              
                     
Shareholders' equity   1,479,412       1,522,354              
                     
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,671,514     $ 2,706,606              
                     
                 
                 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)                  
                     
    Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended    
    June 30, 2019   July 1, 2018   June 30, 2019   July 1, 2018    
Cash flows from operating activities:                  
  Net income $ 97,397     $ 101,037     $ 206,535     $ 188,010      
                                     
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                  
  Depreciation   17,231       16,820       33,882       33,156      
  Amortization   12,034       10,973       24,976       20,177      
  Deferred taxes   (691 )     8,616       515       17,312      
  Stock-based compensation   8,635       8,081       18,109       17,625      
  Provision for excess and obsolete inventory   3,402       2,653       5,799       6,175      
  Contingent consideration fair value adjustment   (11,671 )     (3,500 )     (8,701 )     (8,468 )    
  Retirement plan actuarial loss (gain)   448       (71 )     448       (71 )    
  (Gains) losses on marketable securities   (913 )     (479 )     (3,741 )     762      
  Other   210       254       429       406      
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:                  
  Accounts receivable   (37,772 )     (40,332 )     (79,478 )     (179,403 )    
  Inventories   470       (266 )     (2,447 )     (21,283 )    
  Prepayments and other assets   1,581       2,320       (17,067 )     1,641      
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   38,887       38,551       (14,436 )     (8,155 )    
  Deferred revenue and customer advances   9,371       874       15,826       10,518      
  Retirement plans contributions   (1,204 )     (1,153 )     (2,414 )     (2,173 )    
  Income taxes   7,831       (14,203 )     (14,973 )     (26,308 )    
Net cash provided by operating activities   145,246       130,175       163,262       49,921      
                     
Cash flows from investing activities:                  
  Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (33,245 )     (27,866 )     (58,956 )     (62,663 )    
  Purchases of marketable securities   (108,997 )     (156,747 )     (484,181 )     (647,071 )    
  Proceeds from sales of marketable securities   37,014       28,382       42,454       829,053      
  Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities   91,992       257,164       233,193       469,862      
  Proceeds from life insurance   -       -       273       -      
  Purchase of investments and acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (15,000 )     (145,276 )     (21,970 )     (170,632 )    
Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities   (28,236 )     (44,343 )     (289,187 )     418,549      
                     
Cash flows from financing activities:                  
  Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans   833       27       15,101       10,681      
  Repurchase of common stock   (90,754 )     (226,519 )     (247,222 )     (360,795 )    
  Dividend payments   (15,392 )     (17,094 )     (31,019 )     (34,682 )    
  Payment related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards   (128 )     (122 )     (14,446 )     (19,751 )    
  Payment of contingent consideration   -       -       (27,615 )     (13,571 )    
Net cash used for financing activities   (105,441 )     (243,708 )     (305,201 )     (418,118 )    
                     
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (190 )     387       (519 )     189      
                     
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   11,379       (157,489 )     (431,645 )     50,541      
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   483,728       637,873       926,752       429,843      
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 495,107     $ 480,384     $ 495,107     $ 480,384      
                     


GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation                                              
                                                 
(In millions, except per share amounts)                                              
                    Quarter Ended                        
    June 30,
2019 		  % of Net
Revenues		           March 31,
2019 		  % of Net
Revenues		           July 1,
2018 		  % of Net
Revenues		        
                                                 
Net revenues $ 564.2                 $ 494.1                 $ 526.9              
                                                 
Gross profit GAAP $ 323.9       57.4 %           $ 287.6     58.2 %           $ 307.3     58.3 %        
  Inventory step-up   0.4       0.1 %             -     -                0.4     0.1 %        
Gross profit non-GAAP $ 324.3       57.5 %           $ 287.6     58.2 %           $ 307.7     58.4 %        
                                                 
Income from operations - GAAP $ 134.0       23.8 %           $ 93.1     18.8 %           $ 120.4     22.9 %        
  Acquired intangible assets amortization   10.1       1.8 %             10.6     2.1 %             9.8     1.9 %        
  Restructuring and other (1)   (10.4 )     -1.8 %             5.1     1.0 %             2.4     0.5 %        
  Inventory step-up   0.4       0.1 %             -     -                0.4     0.1 %        
Income from operations - non-GAAP $ 134.1       23.8 %           $ 108.8     22.0 %           $ 133.0     25.2 %        
                                                 
                                                 
            Net Income
per Common Share 		          Net Income
per Common Share 		          Net Income
per Common Share
    June 30,
2019 		  % of Net
Revenues		   Basic    Diluted   March 31,
2019 		  % of Net
Revenues		   Basic    Diluted   July 1,
2018 		  % of Net
Revenues		   Basic    Diluted
Net income - GAAP $ 97.4       17.3 %   $ 0.57     $ 0.55     $ 109.1     22.1 %   $ 0.63     $ 0.62     $ 101.0     19.2 %   $ 0.53     $ 0.52  
  Acquired intangible assets amortization   10.1       1.8 %     0.06       0.06       10.6     2.1 %     0.06       0.06       9.8     1.9 %     0.05       0.05  
  Interest and other (2)   3.4       0.6 %     0.02       0.02       3.4     0.7 %     0.02       0.02       3.2     0.6 %     0.02       0.02  
  Restructuring and other (1)   (10.4 )     -1.8 %     (0.06 )     (0.06 )     5.1     1.0 %     0.03       0.03       2.4     0.5 %     0.01       0.01  
  Pension mark-to-market adjustment (2)   0.4       0.1 %     0.00       0.00       -     -        -       -       (0.1 )   0.0 %     (0.00 )     (0.00 )
  Inventory step-up   0.4       0.1 %     0.00       0.00       -     -        -       -       0.4     0.1 %     0.00       0.00  
  Exclude discrete tax adjustments (3)   13.9       2.5 %     0.08       0.08       (30.1 )   -6.1 %     (0.17 )     (0.17 )     (0.5 )   -0.1 %     (0.00 )     (0.00 )
  Non-GAAP tax adjustments   (2.0 )     -0.4 %     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (3.5 )   -0.7 %     (0.02 )     (0.02 )     (3.4 )   -0.6 %     (0.02 )     (0.02 )
  Convertible share adjustment   -       -        -       0.02       -     -        -       -       -     -        -       0.01  
Net income - non-GAAP $ 113.2       20.1 %   $ 0.66     $ 0.66     $ 94.6     19.1 %   $ 0.55     $ 0.54     $ 112.8     21.4 %   $ 0.59     $ 0.59  
                                                 
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic   171.2                   173.5                   190.7              
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted   178.6                   177.0                   194.9              
  Exclude dilutive shares related to convertible note transaction   (6.2 )                 (2.2 )                 (2.6 )            
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted   172.4                   174.8                   192.3              
                                                 
                                                 
(1) Restructuring and other consists of:                                              
    Quarter Ended            
    June 30,
2019 		              March 31,
2019 		              July 1,
2018 		           
  Contingent consideration fair value adjustment $ (11.7 )               $ 3.0                 $ (3.5 )            
  Acquisition related expenses and compensation   0.5                   1.3                   2.5              
  Employee severance   0.8                   0.8                   2.4              
  Other   -                   -                   0.9              
    $ (10.4 )               $ 5.1                 $ 2.4              
                                                 
(2) For the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and July 1, 2018, adjustment to exclude non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018, adjustment to exclude actuarial loss (gain) recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
                                                 
(3) For the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and July 1, 2018, adjustment to exclude discrete income tax items. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, income tax (benefit) provision includes a $15 million tax provision related to the finalization of our toll tax charge. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, income tax (benefit) provision includes a $26 million tax benefit from the release of uncertain tax position reserves due to the IRS completion of its audit of Teradyne's 2015 Federal tax return.
               
               
    Six Months Ended                
    June 30,
2019 		  % of Net
Revenues		           July 1,
2018 		  % of Net
Revenues		                        
                                                 
Net Revenues $ 1,058.3                 $ 1,014.4                              
                                           
Gross profit GAAP $ 611.6       57.8 %           $ 577.2     56.9 %                  
  Inventory step-up   0.4       0.0 %             0.4     0.0 %                  
Gross profit non-GAAP $ 612.0       57.8 %           $ 577.6     56.9 %                  
                                           
Income from operations - GAAP $ 227.1       21.5 %           $ 217.9     21.5 %                  
  Acquired intangible assets amortization   20.7       2.0 %             17.5     1.7 %                  
  Restructuring and other (1)   (5.3 )     -0.5 %             2.1     0.2 %                  
  Inventory step-up   0.4       0.0 %             0.4     0.0 %                  
Income from operations - non-GAAP $ 242.9       23.0 %           $ 237.9     23.5 %                  
                                           
                                           
            Net Income
per Common Share 		          Net Income
per Common Share 		         
    June 30,
2019 		  % of Net
Revenues		   Basic    Diluted   July 1,
2018 		  % of Net
Revenues		   Basic    Diluted          
Net income - GAAP $ 206.5       19.5 %   $ 1.20     $ 1.16     $ 188.0     18.5 %   $ 0.97     $ 0.94            
  Acquired intangible assets amortization   20.7       2.0 %     0.12       0.12       17.5     1.7 %     0.09       0.09            
  Interest and other (2)   6.8       0.6 %     0.04       0.04       6.5     0.6 %     0.03       0.03            
  Restructuring and other (1)   (5.3 )     -0.5 %     (0.03 )     (0.03 )     2.1     0.2 %     0.01       0.01            
  Inventory step-up   0.4       0.0 %     0.00       0.00       0.4     0.0 %     0.00       0.00            
  Pension mark-to-market adjustment (2)   0.4       0.0 %     0.00       0.00       (0.1 )   0.0 %     (0.00 )     (0.00 )          
  Exclude discrete tax adjustments (3)   (16.2 )     -1.5 %     (0.09 )     (0.09 )     (6.8 )   -0.7 %     (0.04 )     (0.03 )          
  Non-GAAP tax adjustments   (5.5 )     -0.5 %     (0.03 )     (0.03 )     (5.3 )   -0.5 %     (0.03 )     (0.03 )          
  Convertible share adjustment   -       -        -       0.03       -     -        -       0.02            
Net income - non-GAAP $ 207.8       19.6 %   $ 1.21     $ 1.20     $ 202.3     19.9 %   $ 1.05     $ 1.04            
                                           
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic   172.4                   193.0                        
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted   177.8                   199.2                        
  Exclude dilutive shares from convertible note   (4.2 )                 (4.4 )                      
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted   173.6                   194.8                        
                                           
(1) Restructuring and other consists of:                                        
    Six Months Ended                      
    June 30,
2019 		              July 1,
2018 		                     
  Contingent consideration fair value adjustment $ (8.7 )               $ (8.5 )                      
  Acquisition related expenses and compensation   1.8                   3.3                        
  Employee severance   1.6                   6.3                        
  Other   -                   0.9                                  
    $ (5.3 )               $ 2.1                        
                                           
(2) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018, interest and other included non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018, adjustments to exclude actuarial loss (gain) recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
                                           
(3) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018, adjustment to exclude discrete income tax items. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, income tax (benefit) provision includes a $26 million tax benefit from the release of uncertain tax position reserves due to the IRS completion of its audit of Teradyne's 2015 Federal tax return and includes a $15 million tax provision related to the finalization of our toll tax charge.
                                           
                                           
                                           
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter 2019 guidance:
                                                 
GAAP and non-GAAP third quarter revenue guidance:
   $540 million
   to $580 million
                                      
GAAP net income per diluted share     $ 0.53     $ 0.63                                      
  Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization       0.06       0.06                                      
  Exclude non-cash convertible debt interest       0.02       0.02                                      
  Exclude restructuring and other       0.01       0.01                                      
  Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments       (0.01 )     (0.01 )                                    
  Convertible share adjustment       0.02       0.02                                      
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share     $ 0.64     $ 0.74                                      
                                                 
For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit teradyne.com.
