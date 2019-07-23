First Busey Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- CHAMPAIGN, Ill., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: BUSE)



Message from our President & CEO

Positive advances in the second quarter of 2019 from the comparable quarter of the prior year:

Total assets of $9.61 billion, an increase of 23.6%

Net interest income of $73.4 million, an increase of 21.6%

Portfolio loans of $6.53 billion, an increase of 17.6%

Non-interest bearing deposits of $1.77 billion, an increase of 18.0% Tangible book value per common share of $14.95, as compared to $13.40



First Busey Corporation’s (“First Busey” or the “Company”) net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $24.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, as compared to $25.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $24.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of 2019 was $29.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, as compared to $26.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $25.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Year-to-date net income through June 30, 2019 was $49.6 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $46.8 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, for the comparable period of 2018. Year-to-date adjusted net income1 for the first six months of 2019 was $56.1 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share, compared to $50.5 million or $1.03 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2018.

The Company views certain non-operating items, including acquisition-related and restructuring charges, as adjustments to net income reported under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-operating pretax adjustments for the second quarter of 2019 were $4.1 million of expenses related to acquisitions, $1.4 million of expenses related to other restructuring costs and $1.8 million related to mortgage servicing rights impairment from TheBANK of Edwardsville (“TheBANK”) asset. The reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (including adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and return on average tangible common equity), which the Company believes facilitates the assessment of its financial results and peer comparability, is included in tabular form at the end of this release.

For the second quarter of 2019, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average tangible common equity were 1.01% and 11.80%, respectively. Based on adjusted net income1, return on average assets was 1.24% and return on average tangible common equity was 14.45% for the second quarter of 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average tangible common equity were 1.09% and 12.68%, respectively. Based on adjusted net income1, return on average assets was 1.23% and return on average tangible common equity was 14.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

On January 31, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of The Banc Ed Corp. (“Banc Ed”), the holding company for TheBANK. TheBANK, founded in 1868, is a privately held commercial bank headquartered in Edwardsville, Illinois. It is anticipated that TheBANK will be merged with and into First Busey’s bank subsidiary, Busey Bank, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Financial results for 2019 were impacted by the Banc Ed acquisition, resetting the baseline for financial performance in future quarters in a multitude of positive ways.

1 A Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for reconciliation.

On May 13, 2019, the Company announced the execution of an Agreement and Plan of Merger in connection with the proposed acquisition by Busey Bank of Investors’ Security Trust Company (“IST”), a Fort Myers, Florida wealth management firm. While the proposed acquisition is expected to add to the Company’s wealth management offerings, it is not expected to have any immediate, material impact to the Company’s earnings or overall business. Through this transaction, Busey Bank and IST broaden the expertise and level of service available to clients—from individuals and families to institutions and foundations—and remain committed to their founding principles of being active community stewards and providing the highest level of personal service to clients delivered by experienced, local professionals. It is anticipated that IST will be merged with and into the wealth management division of Busey Bank in 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and required approvals.

Busey recently received its fourth consecutive honor as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Illinois. This awards program—voted by associates and hosted by Best Companies Group and Daily Herald Business Ledger—identifies and recognizes the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. In addition, for the first time Busey was honored as a 2019 Best Place to Work in Indiana by Best Companies Group and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and in Missouri as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in St. Louis by Quantum Workplace and St. Louis Business Journal. Further, Busey was named among the 2019 Best-In-State Banks for Illinois by Forbes and Statista and recognized with the 2019 BEST Award in talent development for the third year by the Association for Talent Development.

Busey takes pride in its culture and its commitment to the communities we serve. As we acknowledge our accomplishments and the positive forward momentum of the Company, we are grateful to you for allowing us the opportunity to serve you and your community.

/s/ Van A. Dukeman

President & Chief Executive Officer

First Busey Corporation

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 1 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 EARNINGS & PER SHARE DATA Net income $ 24,085 $ 25,469 $ 25,290 $ 24,862 $ 49,554 $ 46,779 Revenue2 102,350 94,286 83,184 83,014 196,636 165,257 Diluted earnings per share 0.43 0.48 0.51 0.51 0.90 0.95 Cash dividends paid per share 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.20 0.42 0.40 Net income by operating segment Banking $ 24,441 $ 26,665 $ 24,134 $ 24,904 $ 51,106 $ 46,749 Remittance Processing 1,105 1,025 814 986 2,130 1,939 Wealth Management 2,845 2,641 2,040 2,288 5,486 5,052 AVERAGE BALANCES Cash and cash equivalents $ 328,414 $ 220,471 $ 272,811 $ 218,239 $ 327,525 $ 222,623 Investment securities 1,897,486 1,722,015 1,443,054 1,308,203 1,810,237 1,309,545 Loans held for sale 25,143 17,249 23,380 27,516 21,218 33,372 Portfolio loans 6,528,326 6,128,661 5,540,852 5,533,168 6,329,596 5,520,584 Interest-earning assets 8,666,136 8,088,396 7,174,755 6,984,486 8,378,862 6,980,457 Total assets 9,522,678 8,865,642 7,846,154 7,653,541 9,198,975 7,658,691 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,747,746 1,616,913 1,486,977 1,492,251 1,682,691 1,494,680 Interest-bearing deposits 5,970,408 5,592,495 4,852,649 4,619,710 5,782,495 4,594,078 Total deposits 7,718,154 7,209,408 6,339,626 6,111,961 7,465,186 6,088,758 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 193,621 204,529 210,416 234,282 199,045 246,100 Interest-bearing liabilities 6,493,885 6,064,091 5,329,898 5,176,986 6,280,175 5,176,113 Total liabilities 8,326,876 7,755,770 6,866,652 6,709,410 8,042,900 6,719,716 Stockholders' common equity 1,195,802 1,109,872 979,502 944,131 1,153,075 938,975 Tangible stockholders' common equity3 818,951 757,285 678,023 639,752 788,289 633,309 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets4 1.01% 1.17% 1.28% 1.30% 1.09% 1.23% Return on average common equity4 8.08% 9.31% 10.24% 10.56% 8.67% 10.05% Return on average tangible common equity3,4 11.80% 13.64% 14.80% 15.59% 12.68% 14.90% Net interest margin4,5 3.43% 3.46% 3.38% 3.50% 3.45% 3.50% Efficiency ratio6 63.62% 57.99% 56.57% 54.82% 60.92% 57.30% Non-interest revenue as a % of total revenues2 28.26% 27.47% 27.27% 27.27% 27.88% 27.31% 1 Results are unaudited. 2 Revenues consist of net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding security gains and losses. 3 Average tangible stockholders’ common equity is defined as average common equity less average goodwill and intangibles. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for reconciliation. 4 Annualized, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for reconciliation. 5 On a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. 6 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for reconciliation.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets1 As of (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 420,207 $ 330,407 $ 239,973 $ 160,652 $ 230,730 Investment securities 1,869,143 1,940,519 1,312,514 1,496,948 1,384,807 Loans held for sale 39,607 20,291 25,895 32,617 33,974 Commercial loans 4,759,329 4,744,136 4,060,126 4,141,816 4,076,253 Retail real estate and retail other loans 1,772,797 1,770,945 1,508,302 1,481,925 1,479,034 Portfolio loans $ 6,532,126 $ 6,515,081 $ 5,568,428 $ 5,623,741 $ 5,555,287 Allowance for loan losses (51,375) (50,915) (50,648) (52,743) (53,305) Premises and equipment 149,726 147,958 117,672 119,162 119,835 Goodwill and other intangibles 375,327 377,739 300,558 301,963 303,407 Right of use asset 10,426 10,898 - - - Other assets 267,480 245,356 187,965 207,045 200,809 Total assets $ 9,612,667 $ 9,537,334 $ 7,702,357 $ 7,889,385 $ 7,775,544 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,766,681 $ 1,791,339 $ 1,464,700 $ 1,438,054 $ 1,496,671 Interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits 4,316,730 4,214,809 3,287,618 3,205,232 3,192,735 Time deposits 1,749,811 1,757,078 1,497,003 1,552,283 1,474,506 Total deposits $ 7,833,222 $ 7,763,226 $ 6,249,321 $ 6,195,569 $ 6,163,912 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 190,846 217,077 185,796 255,906 240,109 Short-term borrowings 30,761 30,739 - 200,000 150,000 Long-term debt 185,576 188,221 148,686 148,626 154,125 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts 71,230 71,192 71,155 71,118 71,081 Lease liability 10,531 10,982 - - - Other liabilities 86,893 69,756 52,435 46,026 39,135 Total liabilities $ 8,409,059 $ 8,351,193 $ 6,707,393 $ 6,917,245 $ 6,818,362 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,203,608 $ 1,186,141 $ 994,964 $ 972,140 $ 957,182 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 9,612,667 $ 9,537,334 $ 7,702,357 $ 7,889,385 $ 7,775,544 Share Data Book value per common share $ 21.73 $ 21.32 $ 20.36 $ 19.90 $ 19.62 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 14.95 $ 14.53 $ 14.21 $ 13.72 $ 13.40 Ending number of common shares outstanding 55,386,636 55,624,627 48,874,836 48,860,309 48,776,404 1 Results are unaudited except for amounts reported as of December 31, 2018. 2 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for reconciliation, excludes tax effect of other intangible assets.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income1 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the For the Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and fees on loans $ 78,031 $ 62,290 $ 149,820 $ 123,250 Interest on investment securities 12,352 7,527 23,612 14,777 Other interest income 1,083 508 2,315 931 Total interest income $ 91,466 $ 70,325 $ 175,747 $ 138,958 Interest on deposits 14,154 6,904 26,654 12,891 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 627 364 1,210 705 Interest on short-term borrowings 494 465 685 941 Interest on long-term debt 1,871 1,406 3,581 2,763 Interest on junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts 892 814 1,806 1,529 Total interest expense $ 18,038 $ 9,953 $ 33,936 $ 18,829 Net interest income $ 73,428 $ 60,372 $ 141,811 $ 120,129 Provision for loan losses 2,517 2,258 4,628 3,266 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 70,911 $ 58,114 $ 137,183 $ 116,863 Trust fees 8,318 6,735 16,433 14,249 Commissions and brokers' fees, net 1,170 883 2,084 1,979 Fees for customer services 9,696 7,290 17,793 14,236 Remittance processing 3,717 3,566 7,497 6,958 Mortgage revenue 2,851 1,573 4,796 3,216 Security gains (losses), net (1,026 ) 160 (984 ) 160 Other 3,170 2,595 6,222 4,490 Total non-interest income $ 27,896 $ 22,802 $ 53,841 $ 45,288 Salaries, wages and employee benefits 34,268 25,472 66,609 54,291 Net occupancy expense of premises 4,511 3,689 8,713 7,510 Furniture and equipment expense 2,352 1,790 4,447 3,703 Data processing 5,616 4,030 10,017 8,375 Amortization of intangible assets 2,412 1,490 4,506 3,005 Other 18,861 10,834 30,891 21,461 Total non-interest expense $ 68,020 $ 47,305 $ 125,183 $ 98,345 Income before income taxes $ 30,787 $ 33,611 $ 65,841 $ 63,806 Income taxes 6,702 8,749 16,287 17,027 Net income $ 24,085 $ 24,862 $ 49,554 $ 46,779 Per Share Data Basic earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.51 $ 0.91 $ 0.96 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.51 $ 0.90 $ 0.95 Average common shares outstanding 55,638,187 48,815,395 54,464,167 48,795,516 Diluted average common shares outstanding 55,941,117 49,223,821 54,764,129 49,203,052 1 Results are unaudited.

Balance Sheet Growth



At June 30, 2019, portfolio loans were $6.53 billion, as compared to $6.52 billion as of March 31, 2019 and $5.56 billion as of June 30, 2018. The June 30, 2019 increase over first quarter 2019 related to organic loan growth at Busey Bank. Average portfolio loans increased 6.5% to $6.53 billion for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $6.13 billion in the first quarter of 2019 and increased 18.0% compared to $5.53 billion for the second of 2018.

Average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2019 increased to $8.67 billion compared to $8.09 billion for the first quarter of 2019 and $6.98 billion for the second quarter of 2018. Average interest-earning assets for the first six months of 2019 increased to $8.38 billion from $6.98 billion in the same period of 2018, a 20.0% increase.

Total deposits were $7.83 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase from $7.76 billion at March 31, 2019 and $6.16 billion at June 30, 2018. The Company remains funded primarily through core deposits with significant market share in its core markets.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $73.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $68.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $60.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net interest income was $141.8 million for the first six months of 2019 compared to $120.1 million for the same period of 2018. Higher aggregate yields from loan production partially offset increases in funding costs. Funding costs have increased primarily due to resetting of time deposit rates to reflect market increases and additional borrowings in conjunction with the Banc Ed acquisition. Net purchase accounting accretion and amortization included in interest income and interest expense was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase from $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018. Net purchase accounting accretion and amortization included in interest income and interest expense for the first six months of 2019 was $6.5 million compared to $6.4 million for the same period of 2018.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 3.43%, compared to 3.46% for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.50% for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net interest margin1 for the second quarter of 2019 was 3.27%, compared to 3.31% for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.33% in the second quarter of 2018. Net interest margin for the first six months of 2019 was 3.45% compared to 3.50% for the first six months of 2018. Adjusted net interest margin1 for the first six months of 2019 was 3.29%, a decrease from 3.32% for the same period of 2018.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $33.1 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to $36.6 million as of March 31, 2019 and $26.4 million as of June 30, 2018. Continued disciplined credit management resulted in non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans of 0.51% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 0.56% at March 31, 2019 and 0.66% at December 31, 2018.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan loss as a percentage of portfolio loans was 0.79% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 0.78% at March 31, 2019 and 0.96% at June 30, 2018. The decline in the allowance coverage ratio in 2019 is primarily attributed to the Banc Ed acquisition. Acquired loans are initially recorded at their acquisition date fair value so a separate allowance is not initially recognized. An allowance is recorded subsequent to acquisition to the extent the reserve requirement exceeds the recorded fair value adjustment. The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $4.6 million in the first six months of 2019 and $3.3 million in the first six months of 2018.

1 A Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for reconciliation.

Asset Quality1 (dollars in thousands) As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Portfolio loans $ 6,532,126 $ 6,515,081 $ 5,568,428 $ 5,623,741 $ 5,555,287 Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans 32,816 36,230 34,997 40,395 25,215 Loans 90+ days past due 258 356 1,601 364 1,142 Non-performing loans, segregated by geography Illinois/ Indiana 24,509 28,847 28,319 33,699 21,534 Missouri 7,778 6,593 7,242 6,222 3,338 Florida 787 1,146 1,037 838 1,485 Loans 30-89 days past due 18,040 10,780 7,121 8,189 10,017 Other non-performing assets 936 921 376 1,093 3,694 Non-performing assets to portfolio loans and non-performing assets 0.52% 0.58% 0.66% 0.74% 0.54% Allowance as a percentage of non-performing loans 155.33% 139.17% 138.39% 129.40% 202.24% Allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans 0.79% 0.78% 0.91% 0.94% 0.96% Net charge-offs 2,057 1,844 2,500 1,320 1,602 Provision for loan losses 2,517 2,111 405 758 2,258 1 Results are unaudited.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income of $27.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 increased as compared to $25.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter of 2019 included $1.0 million of net security losses, primarily related to unrealized losses on an equity security.

Revenues from trust fees, commissions and brokers’ fees, and remittance processing activities represented 47.3% of the Company’s non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, providing a balance to revenue from traditional banking activities.

Trust fees and commissions and brokers’ fees were $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase from $9.0 million for the first quarter 2019 and from $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Trust fees and commissions and brokers’ fees increased to $18.5 million for the first six months of 2019 compared to $16.2 million for the first six months of 2018. Net income from the wealth management segment was $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net income from the wealth management segment for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $5.5 million compared to $5.1 million for the same period of 2018, an 8.6% increase. First Busey’s wealth management division ended the second quarter of 2019 with $8.97 billion in assets under care.

Remittance processing revenue from the Company’s subsidiary, FirsTech, of $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 was down slightly compared to $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 but increased from $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Remittance processing revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $7.5 million, an increase of 7.7%, compared to $7.0 million during the same period of 2018. The FirsTech operating segment generated net income of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $2.1 million for the first six months of 2019.

The mortgage line of business generated $2.9 million of revenue in the second quarter of 2019, an increase compared to $1.9 million of revenue in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million of revenue in the second quarter of 2018, following a long period of restructuring and additional revenue from TheBANK. Mortgage revenue for the first six months of 2019 was $4.8 million, an increase over the comparable period of 2018 of $3.2 million.

Operating Efficiency

The efficiency ratio was 63.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 57.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 54.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 56.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, 56.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and 53.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The efficiency ratio for the first six months of 2019 was 60.92% compared to 57.30% for the first six months of 2018. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 56.49% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 54.60% for the first six months of June 30, 2018. The Company remains focused on expense discipline.

Specific areas of non-interest expense are as follows:

Salaries, wages and employee benefits were $34.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase from $32.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $25.5 million from the second quarter of 2018. The increase from prior quarter is primarily related to the inclusion of a full quarter of salaries, wages and employee benefit expenses related to TheBANK. In the first six months of 2019, salaries, wages and employee benefits increased to $66.6 million compared to $54.3 million for the same period of 2018. Total full time equivalents (“FTE”) at June 30, 2019 was 1,579 compared to 1,589 at March 31, 2019 and 1,288 at June 30, 2018. Included in the June 30, 2019 FTE is 316 FTE of TheBANK.

Data processing expense in the second quarter of 2019 of $5.6 million increased compared to $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. In the first six months of 2019, data processing expense increased to $10.0 million compared to $8.4 million for the same period of 2018. Variances are related to payment of conversion expenses and data processing related to TheBANK.

Capital Strength

The Company's strong capital levels, coupled with its earnings, has allowed First Busey to provide a steady return to its stockholders through dividends. The Company will pay a cash dividend on July 26, 2019 of $0.21 per common share to stockholders of record as of July 19, 2019. The Company has consistently paid dividends to its common stockholders since the bank holding company was organized in 1980.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company continued to exceed the capital adequacy requirements necessary to be considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines. The Company’s tangible stockholders’ common equity1 (“TCE”) increased to $845.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $826.2 million at March 31, 2019 and $663.1 million at June 30, 2018. TCE represented 9.13% of tangible assets at June 30, 2019, compared to 9.00% at March 31, 2019 and 8.86% at June 30, 2018.3

In addition, during the second quarter of 2019, the Company purchased 333,334 shares of its common stock at $25.30 per share for a total of $8.4 million under the Company’s stock repurchase plan. At June 30, 2019, the Company held 524,097 shares in treasury and had 1,000,000 shares available to be purchased under the plan. The Company grants share-based compensation awards to its employees and members of its board of directors as provided for under the Company’s 2010 Equity Incentive Plan, under which, the Company may source stock option exercises and grants of restricted stock units and deferred stock units from its inventory of treasury stock. Repurchases were executed in contemplation of maintaining levels of treasury stock appropriate to satisfy compensation awards, in addition to favorable pricing during the second quarter of 2019.

1 A Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for reconciliation.

Corporate Profile

As of June 30, 2019, First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE) was a $9.61 billion financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Busey Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary with total assets of $7.66 billion as of June 30, 2019, is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois and has 44 banking centers serving Illinois, 13 banking centers in the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area, five banking centers serving southwest Florida and a banking center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Through the Busey Wealth Management division, the Company provides asset management, investment and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses and foundations. As of June 30, 2019, assets under care were approximately $7.47 billion. Busey Bank owns a retail payment processing subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc., which processes approximately 28 million transactions per year using online bill payment, lockbox processing and walk-in payments at its 4,000 agent locations in 43 states. More information about FirsTech, Inc. can be found at firstechpayments.com.

Busey Bank was named among Forbes’ 2019 Best-In-State Banks—one of five in Illinois and 173 from across the country, equivalent to 2.8% of all banks. Best-In-State Banks are awarded for exceptional customer experiences as determined by a survey sample of 25,000+ banking customers who rated banks on trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

TheBANK of Edwardsville, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of the Company with total assets of $1.95 billion as of June 30, 2019, is headquartered in Edwardsville, Illinois and has 19 banking centers. Through TheBANK of Edwardsville Wealth Management division, the Company provides asset management, investment and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses and foundations. As of June 30, 2019, assets under care were approximately $1.50 billion.

For more information about us, visit busey.com and 4thebank.com.

Contacts:

Robin N. Elliott, Chief Financial Officer

217-365-4120

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than GAAP. These measures include adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, together with the related GAAP measures, in analysis of the Company’s performance and in making business decisions. Management also uses these measures for peer comparisons.

A reconciliation to what management believes to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, for example, – net income in the case of adjusted net income and adjusted return on average assets, total net interest income, total non-interest income and total non-interest expense in the case of adjusted efficiency ratio, total stockholders’ equity in the case of the tangible book value per share – appears below. The Company believes the adjusted measures are useful for investors and management to understand the effects of certain non-recurring non-interest items and provide additional perspective on the Company’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Company’s peers.

These non-GAAP disclosures have inherent limitations and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the results reported in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Tax effected numbers included in these non-GAAP disclosures are based on estimated statutory rates.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Net Income and Return on Average Assets (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net income $ 24,085 $ 25,469 $ 24,862 $ 49,554 $ 46,779 Acquisition expenses Salaries, wages and employee benefits 43 - - 43 1,233 Data processing 327 7 34 334 406 Lease impairment 415 - - 415 - Other (includes professional and legal) 3,293 1,205 107 4,498 2,057 Other restructuring costs Salaries, wages and employee benefits 275 - - 275 417 Fixed asset impairment - - 817 - 817 Data processing 292 100 - 392 - Other (includes professional and legal) 826 167 - 993 - MSR Valuation 1,822 - - 1,822 - Related tax benefit (1,880) (334) (230) (2,214) (1,197) Adjusted net income $ 29,498 $ 26,614 $ 25,590 $ 56,112 $ 50,512 Average total assets $ 9,522,678 $ 8,865,642 $ 7,653,541 $ 9,198,975 $ 7,658,691 Reported: Return on average assets1 1.01% 1.17% 1.30% 1.09% 1.23% Adjusted: Return on average assets 1 1.24% 1.22% 1.34% 1.23% 1.33% 1 Annualized measure.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Net Interest Margin (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Reported: Net interest income $ 73,428 $ 68,383 $ 60,372 $ 141,811 $ 120,129 Tax-equivalent adjustment 777 677 561 1,454 1,139 Purchase accounting accretion (3,471) (2,994) (3,015) (6,465) (6,425) Adjusted: Net interest income $ 70,734 $ 66,066 $ 57,918 $ 136,800 $ 114,843 Average interest-earning assets $ 8,666,136 $ 8,088,396 $ 6,984,486 $ 8,378,862 $ 6,980,457 Reported: Net interest margin1 3.43% 3.46% 3.50% 3.45% 3.50% Adjusted: Net Interest margin1 3.27% 3.31% 3.33% 3.29% 3.32% 1 Annualized measure.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Reported: Net Interest income $ 73,428 $ 68,383 $ 60,372 $ 141,811 $ 120,129 Tax- equivalent adjustment 777 677 561 1,454 1,139 Tax equivalent interest income $ 74,205 $ 69,060 $ 60,933 $ 143,265 $ 121,268 Reported: Non-interest income 27,896 25,945 22,802 53,841 45,288 Security (losses) gains, net (1,026) 42 160 (984) 160 Adjusted: Non-interest income $ 28,922 $ 25,903 $ 22,642 $ 54,825 $ 45,128 Reported: Non-interest expense 68,020 57,163 47,305 125,183 98,345 Amortization of intangible assets (2,412) (2,094) (1,490) (4,506) (3,005) Non-operating adjustments: Salaries, wages and employee benefits (318) - - (318) (1,650) Data processing (619) (107) (34) (726) (406) Other (6,356) (1,372) (924) (7,728) (2,429) Adjusted: Non-interest expense $ 58,315 $ 53,590 $ 44,857 $ 111,905 $ 90,855 Reported: Efficiency ratio 63.62% 57.99% 54.82% 60.92% 57.30% Adjusted: Efficiency ratio 56.55% 56.43% 53.67% 56.49% 54.60%





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Tangible common equity to tangible assets, Tangible book value per share, Return on average tangible common equity (dollars in thousands) As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Total assets $ 9,612,667 $ 9,537,334 $ 7,775,544 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (375,327) (377,739) (303,407) Tax effect of other intangible assets, net 17,075 17,751 9,288 Tangible assets $ 9,254,415 $ 9,177,346 $ 7,481,425 Total stockholders’ equity 1,203,608 1,186,141 957,182 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (375,327) (377,739) (303,407) Tax effect of other intangible assets, net 17,075 17,751 9,288 Tangible common equity $ 845,356 $ 826,153 $ 663,063 Ending number of common shares outstanding 55,386,636 55,624,627 48,776,404 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 9.13% 9.00% 8.86% Tangible book value per share $ 14.95 $ 14.53 $ 13.40 Average common equity $ 1,195,802 $ 1,109,872 $ 944,131 Average goodwill and intangibles, net (376,851) (352,587) (304,379) Average tangible common equity $ 818,951 $ 757,285 $ 639,752 Reported: Return on average tangible common equity2 11.80% 13.64% 15.59% Adjusted: Return on average tangible common equity2,3 14.45% 14.25% 16.04% Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Average stockholders' common equity $ 1,153,075 $ 938,975 Average goodwill and intangibles, net (364,786) (305,666) Average tangible stockholders' common equity $ 788,289 $ 633,309 Reported: Return on average tangible common equity2 12.68% 14.90% Adjusted: Return on average tangible common equity2,3 14.35% 16.08% 1 Tax-effected measure. 2 Annualized measure. 3 Calculated using adjusted net income.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



Statements made in this document, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economy (including the impact of tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant negotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats or attacks; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the loss of key executives or employees; (viii) changes in consumer spending; (ix) unexpected results of current and/or future acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition and the possibility that the transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices; and (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and blizzards. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect its financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.