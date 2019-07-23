United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

EPS of $0.55 and ROA of 1.40%; Operating ROA reaches 1.50%

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”) today announced its second quarter financial results, including solid year-over-year loan and deposit growth, improved operating efficiency and strong asset quality. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55, an increase of $0.06 or 12% from a year ago. Excluding merger-related and other charges, diluted operating earnings per share were $0.59, up 11% over last year. United’s return on assets (“ROA”) was 1.40% and its return on common equity was 11.5% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.50% and its return on tangible common equity was 15.9%.



In the second quarter, loans grew at a 7% annualized rate, or at 9% annualized excluding the planned runoff of the discontinued indirect auto portfolio. With this loan growth and continued balance sheet remixing opportunities, United also benefitted from net interest margin expansion during the quarter. Core transaction deposits grew by $167 million, or 9% annualized, and total customer deposits increased by $129 million during the quarter. All loan and deposit growth results noted above exclude the acquisition of First Madison Bank & Trust, which closed on May 1. Finally, United’s combination of revenue growth and expense management resulted in a 57.28% efficiency ratio, or 54.42% on an operating basis, which represented a new Company best.

“Our United bankers continue to execute on our plans and deliver outstanding results,” said Lynn Harton, Chairman and CEO of United. “I couldn’t be more proud of what they are doing to deliver both world class customer service and top quartile financial performance. I am also pleased that First Madison Bank & Trust in Athens, Georgia is now officially part of the United team. We look forward to growing our business together in the attractive Athens, Georgia market.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

EPS growth of 12% versus last year, or 11% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 1.40%, or 1.50%, excluding merger-related and other charges

Return on common equity of 11.5%

Return on tangible common equity of 15.9%, excluding merger-related and other charges

Loan growth, excluding planned runoff of the indirect portfolio and the acquisition of First Madison Bank & Trust, of 9% on an annualized basis

Loan growth of $153 million which was more than funded by core transaction deposit growth of $167 million

Expansion of the net interest margin to 4.12%, up 2 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and up 22 basis points from a year ago

Efficiency ratio of 57.3%, or 54.4%, excluding merger-related and other charges

Net charge-offs of 11 basis points, improved four basis points from last quarter and at historically low levels.

Nonperforming assets of 0.21% of total assets, compared with 0.20% at March 31, 2019 and 0.20% at June 30, 2018

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Selected Financial Information Second For the Six 2019 2018

Quarter Months Ended YTD Second First Fourth Third Second 2019-2018 June 30, 2019-2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Change 2019 2018 Change INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 139,156 $ 136,516 $ 133,854 $ 128,721 $ 122,215 $ 275,672 $ 237,505 Interest expense 21,372 20,882 18,975 16,611 13,739 42,254 25,744 Net interest revenue 117,784 115,634 114,879 112,110 108,476 9 % 233,418 211,761 10 % Provision for credit losses 3,250 3,300 2,100 1,800 1,800 81 6,550 5,600 17 Noninterest income 24,531 20,968 23,045 24,180 23,340 5 45,499 45,736 (1 ) Total revenue 139,065 133,302 135,824 134,490 130,016 7 272,367 251,897 8 Expenses 81,813 76,084 78,242 77,718 76,850 6 157,897 150,325 5 Income before income tax expense 57,252 57,218 57,582 56,772 53,166 8 114,470 101,572 13 Income tax expense 13,167 12,956 12,445 13,090 13,532 (3 ) 26,123 24,280 8 Net income 44,085 44,262 45,137 43,682 39,634 11 88,347 77,292 14 Merger-related and other charges 4,087 739 1,234 592 2,873 4,826 5,519 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (940 ) (172 ) (604 ) (141 ) (121 ) (1,112 ) (749 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 47,232 $ 44,829 $ 45,767 $ 44,133 $ 42,386 11 $ 92,061 $ 82,062 12 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 12 $ 1.10 $ 0.97 13 Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.59 0.56 0.57 0.55 0.53 11 1.15 1.03 12 Cash dividends declared 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.15 13 0.33 0.27 22 Book value 19.65 18.93 18.24 17.56 17.29 14 19.65 17.29 14 Tangible book value (3) 15.38 14.93 14.24 13.54 13.25 16 15.38 13.25 16 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 11.45 % 11.85 % 12.08 % 11.96 % 11.20 % 11.65 % 11.15 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 12.27 12.00 12.25 12.09 11.97 12.14 11.84 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 15.88 15.46 15.88 15.81 15.79 15.67 15.53 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.40 1.44 1.43 1.41 1.30 1.42 1.28 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.50 1.45 1.45 1.42 1.39 1.48 1.36 Dividend payout ratio - GAAP 30.91 29.09 28.57 27.78 30.61 30.00 27.84 Dividend payout ratio - operating (1) 28.81 28.57 28.07 27.27 28.30 28.70 26.21 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 4.12 4.10 3.97 3.95 3.90 4.11 3.85 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 57.28 55.32 56.73 56.82 57.94 56.32 57.89 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 54.42 54.78 55.83 56.39 55.77 54.60 55.76 Average equity to average assets 12.14 11.82 11.35 11.33 11.21 11.98 11.13 Average tangible common equity to average assets (3) 9.79 9.53 9.04 8.97 8.83 9.66 8.82 Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (3)(5) 12.36 12.48 12.00 11.61 11.36 12.36 11.36 - ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 26,597 $ 23,624 $ 23,778 $ 22,530 $ 21,817 22 $ 26,597 $ 21,817 22 Foreclosed properties 75 1,127 1,305 1,336 2,597 (97 ) 75 2,597 (97 ) Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) 26,672 24,751 25,083 23,866 24,414 9 26,672 24,414 9 Allowance for loan losses 62,204 61,642 61,203 60,940 61,071 2 62,204 61,071 2 Net charge-offs 2,438 3,130 1,787 1,466 1,359 79 5,568 2,860 95 Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.70 % 0.73 % 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.70 % 0.74 % Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.11 0.15 0.09 0.07 0.07 0.13 0.07 NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties 0.30 0.29 0.30 0.29 0.30 0.30 0.30 NPAs to total assets 0.21 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.20 0.21 0.20 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,670 $ 8,430 $ 8,306 $ 8,200 $ 8,177 6 $ 8,551 $ 8,086 6 Investment securities 2,674 2,883 3,004 2,916 2,802 (5 ) 2,778 2,836 (2 ) Earning assets 11,534 11,498 11,534 11,320 11,193 3 11,516 11,135 3 Total assets 12,608 12,509 12,505 12,302 12,213 3 12,559 12,163 3 Deposits 10,493 10,361 10,306 9,950 9,978 5 10,427 9,869 6 Shareholders’ equity 1,531 1,478 1,420 1,394 1,370 12 1,505 1,353 11 Common shares - basic (thousands) 79,673 79,807 79,884 79,806 79,753 - 79,739 79,477 - Common shares - diluted (thousands) 79,678 79,813 79,890 79,818 79,755 - 79,745 79,487 - AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,838 $ 8,493 $ 8,383 $ 8,226 $ 8,220 8 $ 8,838 $ 8,220 8 Investment securities 2,620 2,720 2,903 2,873 2,834 (8 ) 2,620 2,834 (8 ) Total assets 12,779 12,506 12,573 12,405 12,386 3 12,779 12,386 3 Deposits 10,591 10,534 10,535 10,229 9,966 6 10,591 9,966 6 Shareholders’ equity 1,566 1,508 1,458 1,402 1,379 14 1,566 1,379 14 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 79,075 79,035 79,234 79,202 79,138 - 79,075 79,138 - (1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes amortization of certain executive change of control benefits. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Second quarter 2019 ratio is preliminary.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information 2019 2018 For the Six Months Ended Second First Fourth Third Second June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Expense reconciliation Expenses (GAAP) $ 81,813 $ 76,084 $ 78,242 $ 77,718 $ 76,850 $ 157,897 $ 150,325 Merger-related and other charges (4,087 ) (739 ) (1,234 ) (592 ) (2,873 ) (4,826 ) (5,519 ) Expenses - operating $ 77,726 $ 75,345 $ 77,008 $ 77,126 $ 73,977 $ 153,071 $ 144,806 Net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 44,085 $ 44,262 $ 45,137 $ 43,682 $ 39,634 $ 88,347 $ 77,292 Merger-related and other charges 4,087 739 1,234 592 2,873 4,826 5,519 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (940 ) (172 ) (604 ) (141 ) (121 ) (1,112 ) (749 ) Net income - operating $ 47,232 $ 44,829 $ 45,767 $ 44,133 $ 42,386 $ 92,061 $ 82,062 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 1.10 $ 0.97 Merger-related and other charges 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.05 0.06 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 1.15 $ 1.03 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 19.65 $ 18.93 $ 18.24 $ 17.56 $ 17.29 $ 19.65 $ 17.29 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.27 ) (4.00 ) (4.00 ) (4.02 ) (4.04 ) (4.27 ) (4.04 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 15.38 $ 14.93 $ 14.24 $ 13.54 $ 13.25 $ 15.38 $ 13.25 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 11.45 % 11.85 % 12.08 % 11.96 % 11.20 % 11.65 % 11.15 % Merger-related and other charges 0.82 0.15 0.17 0.13 0.77 0.49 0.69 Return on common equity - operating 12.27 12.00 12.25 12.09 11.97 12.14 11.84 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.61 3.46 3.63 3.72 3.82 3.53 3.69 Return on tangible common equity - operating 15.88 % 15.46 % 15.88 % 15.81 % 15.79 % 15.67 % 15.53 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.40 % 1.44 % 1.43 % 1.41 % 1.30 % 1.42 % 1.28 % Merger-related and other charges 0.10 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.09 0.06 0.08 Return on assets - operating 1.50 % 1.45 % 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.39 % 1.48 % 1.36 % Dividend payout ratio reconciliation Dividend payout ratio (GAAP) 30.91 % 29.09 % 28.57 % 27.78 % 30.61 % 30.00 % 27.84 % Merger-related and other charges (2.10 ) (0.52 ) (0.50 ) (0.51 ) (2.31 ) (1.30 ) (1.63 ) Dividend payout ratio - operating 28.81 % 28.57 % 28.07 % 27.27 % 28.30 % 28.70 % 26.21 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 57.28 % 55.32 % 56.73 % 56.82 % 57.94 % 56.32 % 57.89 % Merger-related and other charges (2.86 ) (0.54 ) (0.90 ) (0.43 ) (2.17 ) (1.72 ) (2.13 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 54.42 % 54.78 % 55.83 % 56.39 % 55.77 % 54.60 % 55.76 % Average equity to average assets reconciliation Average equity to assets (GAAP) 12.14 % 11.82 % 11.35 % 11.33 % 11.21 % 11.98 % 11.13 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (2.35 ) (2.29 ) (2.31 ) (2.36 ) (2.38 ) (2.32 ) (2.31 ) Average tangible common equity to average assets 9.79 % 9.53 % 9.04 % 8.97 % 8.83 % 9.66 % 8.82 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets reconciliation (1) Tier 1 capital ratio (Regulatory) 12.36 % 12.69 % 12.42 % 12.25 % 11.94 % 12.36 % 11.94 % Effect of other comprehensive income 0.07 (0.17 ) (0.44 ) (0.68 ) (0.57 ) 0.07 (0.57 ) Effect of deferred tax limitation 0.18 0.22 0.28 0.30 0.33 0.18 0.33 Effect of trust preferred (0.25 ) (0.26 ) (0.26 ) (0.26 ) (0.34 ) (0.25 ) (0.34 ) Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 12.36 % 12.48 % 12.00 % 11.61 % 11.36 % 12.36 % 11.36 % (1) Second quarter 2019 ratios are preliminary.







UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End Year

2019 2018 Linked

over Second First Fourth Third Second Quarter Year (in millions) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Change Change LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 1,658 $ 1,620 $ 1,648 $ 1,673 $ 1,682 $ 38 $ (24 ) Income producing commercial RE 1,939 1,867 1,812 1,788 1,821 72 118 Commercial & industrial 1,299 1,284 1,278 1,194 1,193 15 106 Commercial construction 983 866 796 761 735 117 248 Equipment financing 674 606 565 509 465 68 209 Total commercial 6,553 6,243 6,099 5,925 5,896 310 657 Residential mortgage 1,108 1,064 1,049 1,035 1,021 44 87 Home equity lines of credit 675 684 694 702 708 (9 ) (33 ) Residential construction 219 200 211 198 195 19 24 Consumer 283 302 330 366 400 (19 ) (117 ) Total loans $ 8,838 $ 8,493 $ 8,383 $ 8,226 $ 8,220 345 618





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality (in thousands) Second Quarter

2019 First Quarter

2019 Fourth Quarter

2018 NONACCRUAL LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied CRE $ 8,177 $ 7,030 $ 6,421 Income producing CRE 1,331 1,276 1,160 Commercial & industrial 2,366 1,666 1,417 Commercial construction 1,650 473 605 Equipment financing 2,047 1,813 2,677 Total commercial 15,571 12,258 12,280 Residential mortgage 8,012 8,281 8,035 Home equity lines of credit 1,978 2,233 2,360 Residential construction 494 347 288 Consumer 542 505 815 Total NPAs $ 26,597 $ 23,624 $ 23,778 NONACCRUAL LOANS ACTIVITY Beginning Balance $ 23,624 $ 23,778 $ 22,530 Loans placed on non-accrual 8,316 6,759 5,829 Payments received (3,212 ) (3,520 ) (2,780 ) Loan charge-offs (2,131 ) (2,714 ) (933 ) Foreclosures - (679 ) (868 ) Ending Balance $ 26,597 $ 23,624 $ 23,778 Second Quarter 2019 First Quarter 2019 Fourth Quarter 2018 (in thousands) Net

Charge-Offs Net Charge-

Offs to Average

Loans (1) Net

Charge-Offs Net Charge-

Offs to Average

Loans (1) Net

Charge-Offs Net Charge-

Offs to Average

Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied CRE $ (58 ) (0.01 ) % $ (64 ) (0.02 ) % $ (52 ) (0.01 ) % Income producing CRE 241 0.05 177 0.04 399 0.09 Commercial & industrial 1,141 0.35 1,356 0.43 (149 ) (0.05 ) Commercial construction (162 ) (0.07 ) (325 ) (0.16 ) (230 ) (0.12 ) Equipment financing 890 0.56 1,281 0.89 599 0.44 Total commercial 2,052 0.13 2,425 0.16 567 0.04 Residential mortgage (125 ) (0.05 ) 13 - 290 0.11 Home equity lines of credit (111 ) (0.07 ) 215 0.13 382 0.22 Residential construction 199 0.38 (22 ) (0.04 ) (36 ) (0.07 ) Consumer 423 0.58 499 0.64 584 0.67 Total $ 2,438 0.11 $ 3,130 0.15 $ 1,787 0.09 (1) Annualized.







UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 119,671 $ 103,492 $ 234,930 $ 199,961 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,122, $1,025, $2,291 and $1,997 19,076 18,254 39,894 36,549 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 409 469 848 995 Total interest revenue 139,156 122,215 275,672 237,505 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 3,377 1,303 6,913 2,416 Money market 4,925 2,583 9,130 4,758 Savings 42 35 74 84 Time 8,771 4,198 16,955 7,154 Total deposit interest expense 17,115 8,119 33,072 14,412 Short-term borrowings 248 198 409 498 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 752 1,636 2,174 3,760 Long-term debt 3,257 3,786 6,599 7,074 Total interest expense 21,372 13,739 42,254 25,744 Net interest revenue 117,784 108,476 233,418 211,761 Provision for credit losses 3,250 1,800 6,550 5,600 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 114,534 106,676 226,868 206,161 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 9,060 8,794 17,513 17,719 Mortgage loan and other related fees 5,344 5,307 9,092 10,666 Brokerage fees 1,588 1,201 2,925 2,073 Gains from sales of SBA/USDA loans 1,470 2,401 2,773 4,179 Securities gains (losses), net 149 (364 ) (118 ) (1,304 ) Other 6,920 6,001 13,314 12,403 Total noninterest income 24,531 23,340 45,499 45,736 Total revenue 139,065 130,016 272,367 251,897 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 48,157 45,363 95,660 88,238 Communications and equipment 6,222 4,849 12,010 9,481 Occupancy 5,919 5,547 11,503 11,160 Advertising and public relations 1,596 1,384 2,882 2,899 Postage, printing and supplies 1,529 1,685 3,115 3,322 Professional fees 4,054 3,464 7,215 7,508 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 1,547 1,973 3,257 4,449 Amortization of intangibles 1,342 1,847 2,635 3,745 Merger-related and other charges 3,894 2,280 4,440 4,334 Other 7,553 8,458 15,180 15,189 Total noninterest expenses 81,813 76,850 157,897 150,325 Net income before income taxes 57,252 53,166 114,470 101,572 Income tax expense 13,167 13,532 26,123 24,280 Net income $ 44,085 $ 39,634 $ 88,347 $ 77,292 Net income available to common shareholders $ 43,769 $ 39,359 $ 87,716 $ 76,740 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.49 1.10 $ 0.97 Diluted 0.55 0.49 1.10 0.97 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 79,673 79,745 79,739 79,477 Diluted 79,678 79,755 79,745 79,487





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 118,361 $ 126,083 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 157,418 201,182 Cash and cash equivalents 275,779 327,265 Debt securities available for sale 2,366,502 2,628,467 Debt securities held to maturity (fair value $256,975 and $268,803) 253,398 274,407 Loans held for sale at fair value 46,285 18,935 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 8,838,218 8,383,401 Less allowance for loan and lease losses (62,204 ) (61,203 ) Loans, net 8,776,014 8,322,198 Premises and equipment, net 217,086 206,140 Bank owned life insurance 200,993 192,616 Accrued interest receivable 35,439 35,413 Net deferred tax asset 40,870 64,224 Derivative financial instruments 35,209 24,705 Goodwill and other intangible assets 344,550 324,072 Other assets 187,313 154,750 Total assets $ 12,779,438 $ 12,573,192 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 3,461,584 $ 3,210,220 NOW and interest-bearing demand 2,059,694 2,274,775 Money market 2,281,818 2,097,526 Savings 693,961 669,886 Time 1,840,271 1,598,391 Brokered 253,942 683,715 Total deposits 10,591,270 10,534,513 Short-term borrowings 40,000 - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 160,000 160,000 Long-term debt 247,952 267,189 Derivative financial instruments 16,769 26,433 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 157,113 127,503 Total liabilities 11,213,104 11,115,638 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 79,075,219 and 79,234,077 shares issued and outstanding 79,075 79,234 Common stock issuable; 641,725 and 674,499 shares 10,858 10,744 Capital surplus 1,498,740 1,499,584 Accumulated deficit (29,116 ) (90,419 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,777 (41,589 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,566,334 1,457,554 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,779,438 $ 12,573,192





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Avg. Average Avg. (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 8,669,847 $ 119,668 5.54 % $ 8,177,343 $ 103,395 5.07 % Taxable securities (3) 2,506,942 17,954 2.86 2,651,816 17,229 2.60 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 166,628 1,507 3.62 150,503 1,380 3.67 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 190,678 679 1.42 212,849 674 1.27 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 11,534,095 139,808 4.86 11,192,511 122,678 4.39 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (62,716 ) (62,275 ) Cash and due from banks 125,021 133,060 Premises and equipment 224,018 218,517 Other assets (3) 787,859 731,514 Total assets $ 12,608,277 $ 12,213,327 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 2,107,041 3,377 0.64 $ 2,071,289 1,303 0.25 Money market 2,269,321 4,925 0.87 2,214,077 2,583 0.47 Savings 687,753 42 0.02 678,988 35 0.02 Time 1,773,968 6,949 1.57 1,524,124 2,696 0.71 Brokered time deposits 298,553 1,822 2.45 300,389 1,502 2.01 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,136,636 - 17,115 0.96 6,788,867 - 8,119 0.48 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 38,838 248 2.56 45,241 198 1.76 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 117,912 752 2.56 335,521 1,636 1.96 Long-term debt 252,351 3,257 5.18 316,812 3,786 4.79 Total borrowed funds 409,101 4,257 4.17 697,574 5,620 3.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,545,737 21,372 1.14 7,486,441 13,739 0.74 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,355,930 3,188,847 Other liabilities 175,806 168,417 Total liabilities 11,077,473 10,843,705 Shareholders' equity 1,530,804 1,369,622 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,608,277 $ 12,213,327 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 118,436 $ 108,939 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.72 % 3.65 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 4.12 % 3.90 % (1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans where the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $5.00 million in 2019 and pretax unrealized losses of $42.9 million in 2018 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.







UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Avg. Average Avg. (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 8,550,574 $ 235,015 5.54 % $ 8,085,849 $ 199,784 4.98 % Taxable securities (3) 2,609,400 37,603 2.88 2,687,200 34,552 2.57 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 168,156 3,077 3.66 148,528 2,689 3.62 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 188,165 1,297 1.38 212,951 1,372 1.29 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 11,516,295 276,992 4.84 11,134,528 238,397 4.31 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (62,253 ) (60,718 ) Cash and due from banks 124,414 146,697 Premises and equipment 220,335 217,625 Other assets (3) 759,899 724,488 Total assets $ 12,558,690 $ 12,162,620 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 2,157,648 6,913 0.65 $ 2,077,461 2,416 0.23 Money market 2,222,846 9,130 0.83 2,222,304 4,758 0.43 Savings 680,018 74 0.02 667,431 84 0.03 Time 1,701,181 12,285 1.46 1,529,639 4,937 0.65 Brokered time deposits 389,794 4,670 2.42 229,766 2,217 1.95 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,151,487 33,072 0.93 6,726,601 14,412 0.43 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 30,241 409 2.73 61,894 498 1.62 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 170,636 2,174 2.57 423,137 3,760 1.79 Long-term debt 257,134 6,599 5.18 295,763 7,074 4.82 Total borrowed funds 458,011 9,182 4.04 780,794 11,332 2.93 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,609,498 42,254 1.12 7,507,395 25,744 0.69 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,275,612 3,142,384 Other liabilities 169,048 159,734 Total liabilities 11,054,158 10,809,513 Shareholders' equity 1,504,532 1,353,107 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,558,690 $ 12,162,620 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 234,738 $ 212,653 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.72 % 3.62 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 4.11 % 3.85 % (1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate. (2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans where the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale. (3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized losses of $10.4 million in 2019 and pretax unrealized losses of $35.6 million in 2018 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation. (4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the southeast region’s largest full-service financial institutions with $12.8 billion in assets, and 147 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It operates principally through United Community Bank, its bank subsidiary, which specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For five of the past six years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America, and for the first time included United on its list of The World’s Best Banks. Additional information about UCBI and the Bank can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “operating dividend payout ratio,” “operating efficiency ratio,” “average tangible equity to average assets,” “average tangible common equity to average assets” and “tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

