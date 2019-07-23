Lundberg Family Farms® Hires Susan Shields as VP of Marketing

/EIN News/ -- RICHVALE, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lundberg Family Farms , a national leader in organic rice, rice products and US-grown quinoa, today announced the appointment of Susan Shields to its leadership team. Shields has been named VP of Marketing, where she will oversee marketing for Lundberg Family Farms, including areas of brand management, category development, relationship marketing, and marketing communications.



“We’re thrilled Susan is joining us, bringing her extensive brand management and food marketing experience to Lundberg Family Farms,” said Grant Lundberg, CEO of Lundberg Family Farms. “Susan will play a key role in leading us as we continue to build an innovative and integrated brand marketing strategy for the Lundberg portfolio. Her experience will support our mission of being a leader in producing and marketing high quality rice products in a sustainable and beneficial manner.”

She brings with her extensive knowledge in CPG and foodservice marketing and business management, having previously worked at Quaker Oats, Del Monte, Safeway, Jamba Juice and Go Raw in various marketing roles.

Shields will relocated from Mill Valley to the Richvale area to assume the VP of Marketing position.

About Lundberg Family Farms

Since 1937, the Lundberg Family has been farming rice and producing rice products at their farms in the Sacramento Valley. Now led by its third generation, Lundberg Family Farms uses organic and eco-positive farming practices to produce wholesome rice and quinoa products while protecting and improving the environment for future generations. For more information, visit Lundberg.com and follow us on Facebook , Pinterest , Twitter and Instagram .

