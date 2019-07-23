CN reports record second-quarter financial results

/EIN News/ -- Railway achieved record Q2 diluted earnings per share (EPS)



MONTREAL, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



“The CN team delivered record second-quarter results, and we remain optimistic on CN's volume prospects in the second half of the year while maintaining our vigilance on costs,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. “Our focus on delivering profitable growth and advanced technologies to modernize our scheduled railroading model is expected to continue driving long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Financial results highlights

Second-quarter 2019 compared to second-quarter 2018

CN attained record second-quarter diluted EPS, as well as record quarterly revenues, operating income and adjusted diluted EPS. (1)

Revenues increased by nine per cent to C$3,959 million.

Diluted EPS increased by six per cent to C$1.88 and adjusted diluted EPS increased by 15 per cent to C$1.73. (1)

Operating ratio of 57.5 per cent, an improvement of 0.7 points.

Operating income increased by 11 per cent to C$1,682 million.

Reaffirmed 2019 financial outlook (2)

CN still aims to deliver 2019 adjusted diluted EPS growth in the low double-digit range this year versus last year's adjusted diluted EPS of C$5.50 (1) and continues to assume mid single-digit volume growth in 2019 in terms of revenue ton miles (RTMs).

Second-quarter 2019 revenues, traffic volumes and expenses

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were C$3,959 million, an increase of C$328 million or nine per cent, when compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in revenues was mainly due to the inclusion of TransX in the intermodal commodity group, the positive translation impact of a weaker Canadian dollar, freight rate increases, and higher volumes primarily from petroleum crude and Canadian and U.S. grain, which were partly offset by lower volumes of frac sand, lumber and potash.

RTMs, measuring the relative weight and distance of freight transported by CN, increased by two per cent from the year-earlier period. Freight revenue per RTM increased by eight per cent over the year-earlier period, mainly driven by the inclusion of TransX, the positive translation impact of a weaker Canadian dollar and freight rate increases.

Operating expenses for the second quarter increased by eight per cent to C$2,277 million, mainly driven by the inclusion of TransX, the negative translation impact of a weaker Canadian dollar, and higher costs resulting from increased volumes of traffic.

(1) Non-GAAP Measures

CN reports its financial results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). CN also uses non-GAAP measures in this news release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, such as adjusted performance measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For further details of these non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, refer to the attached supplementary schedule, Non-GAAP Measures.

CN's full-year adjusted diluted EPS outlook (2) excludes the expected impact of certain income and expense items, as well as those items noted in the reconciliation tables provided in the attached supplementary schedule, Non-GAAP Measures. However, management cannot individually quantify on a forward-looking basis the impact of these items on its EPS because these items, which could be significant, are difficult to predict and may be highly variable. As a result, CN does not provide a corresponding GAAP measure for, or reconciliation to, its adjusted diluted EPS outlook.

(2) Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "outlook," "plans," "targets," or other similar words.

2019 key assumptions

CN has made a number of economic and market assumptions in preparing its 2019 outlook. The Company now assumes that North American industrial production for the year will increase by approximately one per cent (compared to its June 4, 2019 assumption of approximately two per cent), and assumes U.S. housing starts of approximately 1.25 million units and U.S. motor vehicle sales of approximately 17 million units. For the 2018/2019 crop year, the grain crops in both Canada and the United States were in line with their respective three-year averages. The Company assumes that the 2019/2020 grain crop in Canada will be in line with the three-year average and now assumes that the 2019/2020 grain crop in the United States will be below the three-year average (compared to its June 4, 2019 assumption that the 2019/2020 grain crop in the United States would be in line with the three-year average). CN assumes total RTMs in 2019 will increase in the mid single digits versus 2018. CN assumes continued pricing above rail inflation. CN assumes that in 2019, the value of the Canadian dollar in U.S. currency will be approximately $0.75, and assumes that in 2019 the average price of crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) will be in the range of US$60 to US$65 per barrel. In 2019, CN plans to invest approximately C$3.9 billion in its capital program, of which C$1.6 billion is targeted toward track and railway infrastructure maintenance.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic and business conditions; industry competition; inflation, currency and interest rate fluctuations; changes in fuel prices; legislative and/or regulatory developments; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; actions by regulators; increases in maintenance and operating costs; security threats; reliance on technology and related cybersecurity risk; trade restrictions or other changes to international trade arrangements; transportation of hazardous materials; various events which could disrupt operations, including natural events such as severe weather, droughts, fires, floods and earthquakes; climate change; labor negotiations and disruptions; environmental claims; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; timing and completion of capital programs; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by CN with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in CN's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and available on CN's website, for a description of major risk factors.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

This earnings news release, as well as additional information, including the Financial Statements, Notes thereto and MD&A, is contained in CN’s Quarterly Review available on the Company's website at www.cn.ca/financial-results and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov through EDGAR.

CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca .

Contacts: Media Investment Community Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations (514) 399-7956 (514) 399-0052





Selected Railroad Statistics – unaudited

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Financial measures Key financial performance indicators (1) Total revenues ($ millions) 3,959 3,631 7,503 6,825 Freight revenues ($ millions) 3,759 3,418 7,172 6,484 Operating income ($ millions) 1,682 1,519 2,762 2,549 Adjusted operating income ($ millions) (2) 1,682 1,519 2,846 2,549 Net income ($ millions) 1,362 1,310 2,148 2,051 Adjusted net income ($ millions) (2) 1,250 1,120 2,098 1,861 Diluted earnings per share ($) 1.88 1.77 2.96 2.77 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) (2) 1.73 1.51 2.90 2.51 Free cash flow ($ millions) (2) 513 974 799 1,296 Gross property additions ($ millions) 1,182 840 2,100 1,265 Share repurchases ($ millions) 445 385 877 1,016 Dividends per share ($) 0.5375 0.4550 1.0750 0.9100 Financial position (1) Total assets ($ millions) 43,002 39,805 43,002 39,805 Total liabilities ($ millions) 25,020 22,436 25,020 22,436 Shareholders' equity ($ millions) 17,982 17,369 17,982 17,369 Financial ratio Operating ratio (%) 57.5 58.2 63.2 62.7 Adjusted operating ratio (%) (2) 57.5 58.2 62.1 62.7 Operational measures (3) Statistical operating data Gross ton miles (GTMs) (millions) 127,606 123,540 243,465 236,580 Revenue ton miles (RTMs) (millions) 64,329 63,021 123,396 120,206 Carloads (thousands) 1,538 1,506 2,956 2,914 Route miles (includes Canada and the U.S.) 19,500 19,500 19,500 19,500 Employees (end of period) 27,215 25,654 27,215 25,654 Employees (average for the period) 27,116 25,275 26,570 24,871 Key operating measures Freight revenue per RTM (cents) 5.84 5.42 5.81 5.39 Freight revenue per carload ($) 2,444 2,270 2,426 2,225 GTMs per average number of employees (thousands) 4,706 4,888 9,163 9,512 Operating expenses per GTM (cents) 1.78 1.71 1.95 1.81 Labor and fringe benefits expense per GTM (cents) 0.53 0.52 0.61 0.58 Diesel fuel consumed (US gallons in millions) 114.9 113.7 232.4 226.5 Average fuel price ($/US gallon) 3.31 3.37 3.17 3.26 GTMs per US gallon of fuel consumed 1,111 1,087 1,048 1,045 Car velocity (car miles per day) 214 196 192 177 Through dwell (hours) 7.2 8.1 7.9 9.0 Through network train speed (miles per hour) 19.0 18.2 18.0 17.7 Locomotive utilization (trailing GTMs per total horsepower) 212 213 199 207 Safety indicators (4) Injury frequency rate (per 200,000 person hours) 1.60 1.62 1.92 1.87 Accident rate (per million train miles) 1.41 2.48 2.22 2.33





(1) Amounts expressed in Canadian dollars and prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), unless otherwise noted. (2) See supplementary schedule entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures. (3) Statistical operating data, key operating measures and safety indicators are unaudited and based on estimated data available at such time and are subject to change as more complete information becomes available. Definitions of these indicators are provided on CN's website, www.cn.ca/glossary. (4) Based on Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) reporting criteria.



Supplementary Information – unaudited

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2019 2018 % Change

Fav (Unfav) % Change at

constant

currency

Fav (Unfav) (1) 2019 2018 % Change

Fav (Unfav) % Change at

constant

currency

Fav (Unfav) (1) Revenues ($ millions) (2) Petroleum and chemicals 775 616 26 % 23 % 1,510 1,180 28 % 24 % Metals and minerals 440 447 (2 %) (4 %) 861 835 3 % — % Forest products 487 490 (1 %) (3 %) 943 912 3 % — % Coal 177 175 1 % — % 340 317 7 % 5 % Grain and fertilizers 641 591 8 % 7 % 1,218 1,130 8 % 6 % Intermodal 992 863 15 % 14 % 1,842 1,677 10 % 8 % Automotive 247 236 5 % 2 % 458 433 6 % 2 % Total freight revenues 3,759 3,418 10 % 8 % 7,172 6,484 11 % 8 % Other revenues 200 213 (6 %) (8 %) 331 341 (3 %) (6 %) Total revenues 3,959 3,631 9 % 7 % 7,503 6,825 10 % 7 % Revenue ton miles (RTMs) (millions) (3) Petroleum and chemicals 14,357 11,553 24 % 24 % 27,106 22,172 22 % 22 % Metals and minerals 6,832 7,544 (9 %) (9 %) 13,402 14,482 (7 %) (7 %) Forest products 7,271 7,922 (8 %) (8 %) 14,089 14,883 (5 %) (5 %) Coal 4,699 4,734 (1 %) (1 %) 8,993 8,442 7 % 7 % Grain and fertilizers 15,045 14,585 3 % 3 % 28,912 28,190 3 % 3 % Intermodal 15,034 15,533 (3 %) (3 %) 28,882 29,901 (3 %) (3 %) Automotive 1,091 1,150 (5 %) (5 %) 2,012 2,136 (6 %) (6 %) Total RTMs 64,329 63,021 2 % 2 % 123,396 120,206 3 % 3 % Freight revenue / RTM (cents) (2) (3) Petroleum and chemicals 5.40 5.33 1 % (1 %) 5.57 5.32 5 % 1 % Metals and minerals 6.44 5.93 9 % 6 % 6.42 5.77 11 % 8 % Forest products 6.70 6.19 8 % 5 % 6.69 6.13 9 % 6 % Coal 3.77 3.70 2 % 1 % 3.78 3.76 1 % (2 %) Grain and fertilizers 4.26 4.05 5 % 3 % 4.21 4.01 5 % 3 % Intermodal 6.60 5.56 19 % 17 % 6.38 5.61 14 % 12 % Automotive 22.64 20.52 10 % 7 % 22.76 20.27 12 % 9 % Total freight revenue / RTM 5.84 5.42 8 % 6 % 5.81 5.39 8 % 5 % Carloads (thousands) (3) Petroleum and chemicals 174 155 12 % 12 % 342 308 11 % 11 % Metals and minerals 269 265 2 % 2 % 504 507 (1 %) (1 %) Forest products 100 109 (8 %) (8 %) 196 209 (6 %) (6 %) Coal 90 86 5 % 5 % 170 166 2 % 2 % Grain and fertilizers 167 162 3 % 3 % 316 307 3 % 3 % Intermodal 663 657 1 % 1 % 1,287 1,281 — % — % Automotive 75 72 4 % 4 % 141 136 4 % 4 % Total carloads 1,538 1,506 2 % 2 % 2,956 2,914 1 % 1 % Freight revenue / carload ($) (2) (3) Petroleum and chemicals 4,454 3,974 12 % 9 % 4,415 3,831 15 % 12 % Metals and minerals 1,636 1,687 (3 %) (6 %) 1,708 1,647 4 % — % Forest products 4,870 4,495 8 % 5 % 4,811 4,364 10 % 7 % Coal 1,967 2,035 (3 %) (4 %) 2,000 1,910 5 % 3 % Grain and fertilizers 3,838 3,648 5 % 3 % 3,854 3,681 5 % 3 % Intermodal 1,496 1,314 14 % 12 % 1,431 1,309 9 % 8 % Automotive 3,293 3,278 — % (2 %) 3,248 3,184 2 % (1 %) Total freight revenue / carload 2,444 2,270 8 % 5 % 2,426 2,225 9 % 6 %





(1) See supplementary schedule entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of this non-GAAP measure. (2) Amounts expressed in Canadian dollars. (3) Statistical operating data and related key operating measures are unaudited and based on estimated data available at such time and are subject to change as more complete information becomes available.



Non-GAAP Measures – unaudited



In this supplementary schedule, the "Company" or "CN" refers to Canadian National Railway Company, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Financial information included in this schedule is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

CN reports its financial results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company also uses non-GAAP measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, including adjusted performance measures, constant currency, free cash flow and adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. From management's perspective, these non-GAAP measures are useful measures of performance and provide investors with supplementary information to assess the Company's results of operations and liquidity. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted performance measures

Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio are useful measures of performance that can facilitate period-to-period comparisons, as they exclude items that do not necessarily arise as part of CN's normal day-to-day operations and could distort the analysis of trends in business performance. Management uses adjusted performance measures, which exclude certain income and expense items in its results that management believes are not reflective of CN's underlying business operations, to set performance goals and as a means to measure CN's performance. The exclusion of such income and expense items in these measures does not, however, imply that these items are necessarily non-recurring. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's adjusted net income was $1,250 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, and $2,098 million, or $2.90 per diluted share, respectively. The adjusted figures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 exclude a deferred income tax recovery of $112 million ($0.15 per diluted share), resulting from the enactment of a lower provincial corporate income tax rate. The adjusted figures for the six months ended June 30, 2019 also exclude a depreciation and amortization expense of $84 million, or $62 million after-tax ($0.09 per diluted share) in the first quarter, related to costs previously capitalized for a Positive Train Control (PTC) back office system following the deployment of a replacement system.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company's adjusted net income was $1,120 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, and $1,861 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, respectively. The adjusted figures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 exclude a gain on transfer of the Company’s capital lease in the passenger rail facilities in downtown Montreal together with its interests in related railway operating agreements (the “Central Station Railway Lease”) of $184 million, or $156 million after-tax ($0.21 per diluted share), and a gain on disposal of land located in Calgary, excluding the rail fixtures (the “Calgary Industrial Lead”), of $39 million, or $34 million after-tax ($0.05 per diluted share).

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income and earnings per share, as reported for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, to the adjusted performance measures presented herein:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 In millions, except per share data 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 1,362 $ 1,310 $ 2,148 $ 2,051 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization — — 84 — Other income — (223 ) — (223 ) Income tax expense (recovery) (1) (112 ) 33 (134 ) 33 Adjusted net income $ 1,250 $ 1,120 $ 2,098 $ 1,861 Basic earnings per share $ 1.89 $ 1.78 $ 2.97 $ 2.78 Impact of adjustments, per share (0.16 ) (0.26 ) (0.07 ) (0.26 ) Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.73 $ 1.52 $ 2.90 $ 2.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.88 $ 1.77 $ 2.96 $ 2.77 Impact of adjustments, per share (0.15 ) (0.26 ) (0.06 ) (0.26 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.73 $ 1.51 $ 2.90 $ 2.51





(1) The tax effect of adjustments reflects tax rates in the applicable jurisdiction and the nature of the item for tax purposes.



The following table provides a reconciliation of operating income and operating ratio, as reported for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, to the adjusted performance measures presented herein:



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 In millions, except percentage 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income $ 1,682 $ 1,519 $ 2,762 $ 2,549 Adjustment: Depreciation and amortization — — 84 — Adjusted operating income $ 1,682 $ 1,519 $ 2,846 $ 2,549 Operating ratio (1) 57.5 % 58.2 % 63.2 % 62.7 % Impact of adjustment — — (1.1) -pts — Adjusted operating ratio 57.5 % 58.2 % 62.1 % 62.7 %





(1) Operating ratio is defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues.



Constant currency

Financial results at constant currency allow results to be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons in the analysis of trends in business performance. Measures at constant currency are considered non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Financial results at constant currency are obtained by translating the current period results denominated in US dollars at the foreign exchange rates of the comparable period in the prior year. The average foreign exchange rates were $1.34 and $1.33 per US$1.00 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, and $1.29 and $1.28 per US$1.00 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

On a constant currency basis, the Company's net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 would have been lower by $28 million ($0.04 per diluted share) and $58 million ($0.08 per diluted share), respectively.

Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate cash for debt obligations and for discretionary uses such as payment of dividends, share repurchases, and strategic opportunities. The Company defines its free cash flow measure as the difference between net cash provided by operating activities and net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for the impact of business acquisitions, if any. Free cash flow does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities as reported for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, to free cash flow:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 In millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,716 $ 1,682 $ 2,713 $ 2,437 Net cash used in investing activities (1,203 ) (708 ) (2,081 ) (1,141 ) Net cash provided before financing activities 513 974 632 1,296 Adjustment: Acquisition, net of cash acquired (1) — — 167 — Free cash flow $ 513 $ 974 $ 799 $ 1,296





(1) Relates to the acquisition of the TransX Group of Companies ("TransX"). See Note 3 - Business combination to CN's 2019 unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information.



Adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple



Management believes that the adjusted debt-to-adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) multiple is a useful credit measure because it reflects the Company's ability to service its debt and other long-term obligations. The Company calculates the adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple as adjusted debt divided by adjusted EBITDA. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of debt and net income to the adjusted measures presented below, which have been used to calculate the adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple:

In millions, unless otherwise indicated As at and for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Debt $ 13,354 $ 11,874 Adjustments: Operating lease liabilities, including current portion (1) 543 491 Pension plans in deficiency 475 459 Adjusted debt $ 14,372 $ 12,824 Net income $ 4,425 $ 5,620 Interest expense 510 482 Income tax expense (recovery) 1,249 (396 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,479 1,285 EBITDA 7,663 6,991 Adjustments: Other income (166 ) (244 ) Other components of net periodic benefit income (312 ) (309 ) Operating lease cost (1) 202 195 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,387 $ 6,633 Adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple (times) 1.95 1.93





(1) The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02: Leases and related amendments (Topic 842) in the first quarter of 2019. The Company now includes operating lease liabilities, as defined by Topic 842, in adjusted debt and excludes operating lease cost, as defined by Topic 842, in adjusted EBITDA. Comparative balances previously referred to as present value of operating lease commitments and operating lease expense have not been adjusted and are now referred to as operating lease liabilities and operating lease cost, respectively. See Note 2 - Recent accounting pronouncements to CN's 2019 unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.