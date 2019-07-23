Highwoods Announces Availability of Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has released its second quarter 2019 results. Please visit the investors section at www.highwoods.com to view the release or click on the following link.



HIW Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results



About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com .

Contact: Brendan Maiorana Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations 919-431-1529



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.