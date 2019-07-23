There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,288 in the last 365 days.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter and Record First Half Net Income

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Meridian”) (NASDAQ: EBSB), the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $15.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, up from $15.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $14.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $30.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, up from $26.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Company’s return on average assets was 0.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, unchanged from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and down from 1.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 the Company’s return on average assets was 0.97%, up from 0.96% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Company’s return on average equity was 8.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, down from 8.84% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and up from 8.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s return on average equity was 8.79%, up from 7.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. 

Richard J. Gavegnano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased to report record net income of $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, up $1.1 million, or 8%, from the prior second quarter record in 2018, and $30.2 million for the first half of 2019, up $4.2 million, or 16%, from the prior first half record in 2018. Our net loan growth was $57 million, or 1%, in the second quarter of 2019 following an anticipated $70 million commercial real estate loan pay-off, and $172 million or 3%, in the first half. Since our loan pipeline remains robust, we expect our growth in the second half of 2019 to rise beyond our current annualized rate of 6%. Following the opening of our 39th branch in Cambridge earlier in July, we remain on track to open our 40th branch in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood by year end as we continue to attract new business and consumer relationships and work to further expand our market share in the metropolitan Boston area.”

The Company’s net interest income was $42.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, down $127,000, or 0.3%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and up $1.4 million, or 3.5%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.48% and 2.82%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 2.57% and 2.89%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 2.81% and 3.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income increased $4.2 million, or 5.2%, to $85.1 million from the six months ended June 30, 2018. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.53% and 2.85%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 2.87% and 3.11% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increases in net interest income were primarily due to growth in average loan balances and yields on interest-earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average balances of total deposits and borrowings and the cost of funds for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the respective prior periods.

Total interest and dividend income increased to $66.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, up $1.8 million, or 2.8%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $10.4 million, or 18.7%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to growth in the Company’s average loan balances to $5.810 billion. The Company’s yield on loans on a tax-equivalent basis was 4.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, up three basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and up 14 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company’s yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis was 4.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, up four basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and up 22 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 the Company’s total interest and dividend income increased $22.9 million, or 21.2%, to $130.7 million from the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to growth in the Company’s average loan balances of $841.7 million, or 17.1%, to $5.753 billion and by an increase in the yield on loans on a tax-equivalent basis of 14 basis points to 4.45% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Company’s yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis increased 22 basis points to 4.36% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Total interest expense increased to $23.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, up $1.9 million, or 8.8%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $9.0 million, or 60.8%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Interest expense on deposits increased to $20.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, up $1.5 million, or 7.8%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $7.9 million, or 62.0%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2018 primarily due to growth in average total deposits to $5.001 billion and increases in the cost of average total deposits to 1.66% from 1.58% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and 1.19% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Interest expense on borrowings increased to $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, up $426,000, or 15.6%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $1.1 million, or 53.8%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2018 primarily due to increases in the average cost of borrowings to 2.37% from 1.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and 1.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company’s total cost of funds was 1.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, up 11 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 51 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Total interest expense increased $18.7 million, or 69.5%, to $45.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from the six months ended June 30, 2018. Interest expense on deposits increased $16.5 million, or 71.1%, to $39.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from the six months ended June 30, 2018 due to growth in average total deposits of $759.1 million, or 18.1%, to $4.958 billion and an increases in the cost of average total deposits of 50 basis points to 1.62%. Interest expense on borrowings increased $2.2 million, or 59.2%, to $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from the six months ended June 30, 2018 due to an increase in the cost of average total borrowings of 79 basis points to 2.13%, partially offset by a decrease in average total borrowings of $1.6 million, or 0.3%, to $555.1 million. The Company’s cost of funds increased 53 basis points to 1.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Mr. Gavegnano noted, “Our net interest income continues to rise year-over-year on the strength of our organic loan and deposit growth in recent years, while our yields on loans and other interest-earning assets have steadily trended upward. During this challenging interest rate environment, our net interest margin dipped seven basis points to 2.82% for the second quarter from the first quarter of 2019 due to an increase of 11 basis points in our cost of funds. With market interest rates beginning to decline, we continue to believe our margin is poised to expand as our aggregate interest costs are expected to reach a peak in the coming months.”

The Company's provision for loan losses was $78,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, down $765,000 from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $1.8 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $53.9 million or 0.92% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to $54.0 million or 0.94% of total loans at March 31, 2019, $53.2 million or 0.94% of total loans at December 31, 2018, and $49.4 million or 0.96% of total loans at June 30, 2018. The changes in the allowance for loan losses coverage ratio were based on management’s assessment of loan portfolio growth and composition changes, declines in historical charge-off trends, reduced levels of problem loans and other improvements in asset quality trends.

Net charge-offs totaled $210,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to net charge-offs of $77,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and net recoveries of $43,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net charge-offs totaled $287,000 compared to net recoveries of $157,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Non-accrual loans were $6.0 million, or 0.10% of total loans outstanding, at June 30, 2019; down $1.5 million, or 19.9%, from March 31, 2019; down $860,000, or 12.5% from December 31, 2018 and down $1.9 million, or 23.5%, from June 30, 2018. Non-performing assets were $6.0 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, compared to $7.5 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2019, $6.9 million, or 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2018, and $7.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at June 30, 2018.

Non-interest income was $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, down from $3.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and up from $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Non-interest income decreased $874,000, or 22.8%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, primarily due to a $1.1 million decrease in gain on marketable equity securities, net, partially offset by a $191,000 increase in customer service fees. Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018, non-interest income increased $96,000, or 3.4%, primarily due to increases of $211,000 in loan fees and $38,000 in mortgage banking gains, net, partially offset by a $165,000 decrease in gain on marketable equity securities, net. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest income increased $1.6 million, or 30.6%, to $6.8 million from $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in the gain on marketable equity securities, net, reflecting increases in market valuations.

Non-interest expenses were $25.1 million, or 1.60% of average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $25.8 million, or 1.66% of average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $23.5 million, or 1.69% of average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Non-interest expenses decreased $679,000, or 2.6%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, due primarily to a decrease of $716,000 in salaries and employee benefits, reflecting seasonal reductions in payroll taxes and employee benefits. Non-interest expenses increased $1.7 million, or 7.0%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018, due primarily to increases of $625,000 in occupancy and equipment, $478,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $356,000 in data processing and $293,000 in marketing and advertising, partially offset by a $216,000 decrease in professional services.  For the six months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest expenses increased $2.8 million, or 5.7%, to $50.9 million from $48.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, due primarily to increases of $716,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $682,000 in occupancy and equipment, $643,000 in data processing, $488,000 in marketing and advertising and $362,000 in deposit insurance, partially offset by a $321,000 decrease in professional services. The increases in salaries and employee benefits were primarily due to annual increases in employee compensation, payroll taxes and employee benefits, while the increases in occupancy and equipment expenses and data processing include costs associated with the expansion of our branch network, including one new branch that opened late in the first quarter of 2018, three new branch openings in the fourth quarter of 2018 and one new branch opened in July 2019. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 55.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 57.20% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 53.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the efficiency ratio was 56.38% compared to 55.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Mr. Gavegnano added, “As expected, our non-interest expenses decreased 3% along with improvement in our efficiency ratio to 55.6% from 57.2% for the second quarter of 2019 from the first quarter, while increases in these expenses over the past year were limited to 6% to 7% for the second quarter and first half of 2019. We controlled our overhead expense growth while expanding our branch network by five locations since the beginning of 2018 by focusing on maintaining flat staffing levels, especially in our retail division, and continuing to negotiate cost-effective branch leases.”

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $5.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.0%, compared to $4.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $4.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 24.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the provision for income taxes was $9.8 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 24.4%, compared to $7.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.1%, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Total assets were $6.369 billion at June 30, 2019, up $87.2 million, or 1.4%, from $6.281 billion at March 31, 2019 and $189.9 million, or 3.1%, from $6.179 billion at December 31, 2018. Net loans were $5.765 billion at June 30, 2019, up $57.4 million, or 1.0%, from March 31, 2019, and $172.0 million, or 3.1%, from December 31, 2018. Loan originations totaled $285.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $553.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019. The net increase in loans for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to increases of $61.5 million in construction loans, $51.3 million in multi-family loans, $25.1 million in commercial real estate loans, $21.6 million in one- to four-family loans, and $10.0 million in home equity lines of credit. The increase in commercial real estate loans reflects a $70.0 million loan pay-off that occurred in the second quarter. Cash and due from banks was $361.1 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $10.9 million, or 2.9% from December 31, 2018. Securities, at fair value, were $31.3 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $680,000, or 2.2%, from $30.6 million at December 31, 2018.

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). During the six months ended June 30, 2019, premises and equipment, net increased $21.1 million to $66.3 million and accrued expenses and other liabilities increased $21.5 million to $54.5 million at June 30, 2019, reflecting the recognition of operating lease assets and liabilities totaling $18.8 million based on the present value of future minimum lease payments as required by ASU No. 2016-02.

Total deposits were $5.018 billion at June 30, 2019, down $4.7 million, or 0.1%, from $5.023 billion at March 31, 2019 and up $134.1 million, or 2.7%, from $4.884 billion at December 31, 2018. Core deposits, which exclude certificates of deposit, increased $131.0 million, or 4.1%, during the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $3.329 billion, or 66.3% of total deposits. Total borrowings were $600.1 million, up $74.1 million, or 14.1%, from March 31, 2019 and $13.2 million, or 2.3%, from December 31, 2018.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $9.3 million, or 1.4%, to $695.7 million at June 30, 2019 from $686.4 million at March 31, 2019, and $21.0 million, or 3.1%, from $674.7 million at December 31, 2018. The increase for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to net income of $30.2 million and $3.4 million related to stock-based compensation plans, partially offset by the repurchase of 341,019 shares of the Company’s common stock related to the stock repurchase programs at a total cost of $5.7 million and dividends of $0.14 per share totaling $7.1 million. Stockholders’ equity to assets was 10.92% at June 30, 2019, compared to 10.93% at March 31, 2019 and 10.92% at December 31, 2018. Book value per share increased to $13.05 at June 30, 2019 from $12.60 at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per share increased to $12.62 at June 30, 2019 from $12.17 at December 31, 2018. Market price per share increased $3.57 or 24.9%, to $17.89 at June 30, 2019 from $14.32 at December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2019, the Company and the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements.

The Company repurchased 236,842 shares of its stock at an average price of $17.21 during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, or 47.35% of the 500,000 shares authorized for repurchase under the Company’s repurchase program adopted in April 2019. The Company has repurchased 3,610,364 shares at an average price of $15.05 per share since August 2015.

Mr. Gavegnano concluded, “We continue to strategically repurchase our stock and issue quarterly dividends to our stockholders while we consider the expansion of these programs and additional opportunities to enhance stockholder value as appropriate. These initiatives support our view that we have built the most valuable and respected community banking franchise in the flourishing Boston market area.”

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. East Boston Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered stock savings bank founded in 1848, operates 39 branches in the greater Boston metropolitan area, including 38 full-service locations and one mobile branch. We offer a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in our primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. For additional information, visit www.ebsb.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, and competition and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
  June 30, 2019     March 31, 2019     December 31, 2018     June 30, 2018  
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks $ 361,050     $ 344,259     $ 371,995     $ 329,588  
Certificates of deposit   5,247       5,247       5,247       23,885  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   16,500       16,890       17,159       18,437  
Marketable equity securities, at fair value   14,776       14,763       13,437       15,428  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   27,469       26,377       29,187       29,546  
Loans held for sale   2,105       989       409       1,052  
Loans:                              
One- to four-family   668,997       660,551       647,367       635,708  
Home equity lines of credit   60,040       50,960       50,087       45,812  
Multi-family   1,061,839       1,036,331       1,010,521       911,562  
Commercial real estate   2,647,033       2,660,916       2,621,979       2,386,926  
Construction   748,457       726,061       686,948       610,946  
Commercial and industrial   627,718       622,431       625,018       568,897  
Consumer   11,445       11,095       10,953       10,455  
Total loans   5,825,529       5,768,345       5,652,873       5,170,306  
Allowance for loan losses   (53,865 )     (53,997 )     (53,231 )     (49,401 )
Net deferred loan origination fees   (6,292 )     (6,336 )     (6,239 )     (6,045 )
Loans, net   5,765,372       5,708,012       5,593,403       5,114,860  
Bank-owned life insurance   41,295       41,015       40,734       40,885  
Premises and equipment, net   66,280       62,279       45,140       41,584  
Accrued interest receivable   15,436       14,979       14,267       12,699  
Deferred tax asset, net   18,301       18,210       18,196       15,896  
Goodwill   20,378       20,378       20,378       19,638  
Core deposit intangible   2,385       2,517       2,653       2,948  
Other assets   11,978       5,441       6,478       11,142  
Total assets $ 6,368,572     $ 6,281,356     $ 6,178,683     $ 5,677,588  
                               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Deposits:                              
Non interest-bearing demand deposits $ 505,679     $ 499,536     $ 483,777     $ 486,334  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   1,161,835       1,215,105       1,190,346       1,129,657  
Money market deposits   675,452       685,078       729,174       865,349  
Regular savings and other deposits   986,112       958,348       794,813       337,796  
Certificates of deposit   1,689,226       1,664,943       1,686,074       1,570,435  
Total deposits   5,018,304       5,023,010       4,884,184       4,389,571  
Short-term borrowings               50,000        
Long-term debt   600,088       525,985       536,880       591,660  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   54,479       45,973       32,965       31,691  
Total liabilities   5,672,871       5,594,968       5,504,029       5,012,922  
Stockholders' equity:                              
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued                      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 53,321,805, 53,542,646, 53,541,429 and 53,905,279 shares issued at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively   533       535       535       539  
Additional paid-in capital   375,760       378,410       378,583       392,955  
Retained earnings   336,628       325,023       313,521       289,949  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (24 )     (164 )     (348 )     (699 )
Unearned compensation - ESOP, 2,374,390, 2,404,831, 2,435,272 and 2,496,154 shares at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively   (17,196 )     (17,416 )     (17,637 )     (18,078 )
Total stockholders' equity   695,701       686,388       674,654       664,666  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,368,572     $ 6,281,356     $ 6,178,683     $ 5,677,588  
                               


MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30, 2019     March 31, 2019     June 30, 2018     June 30, 2019     June 30, 2018  
                             
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest and dividend income:                                      
Interest and fees on loans $ 64,040     $ 61,641     $ 53,904     $ 125,681     $ 103,889  
Interest on debt securities:                                      
Taxable   108       110       126       218       252  
Tax-exempt   13       13       15       26       30  
Dividends on equity securities   142       105       134       247       282  
Interest on certificates of deposit   28       27       141       55       344  
Other interest and dividend income   1,943       2,577       1,527       4,520       3,049  
Total interest and dividend income   66,274       64,473       55,847       130,747       107,846  
Interest expense:                                      
Interest on deposits   20,653       19,151       12,751       39,804       23,260  
Interest on short-term borrowings         295             295        
Interest on long-term debt   3,151       2,430       2,049       5,581       3,691  
Total interest expense   23,804       21,876       14,800       45,680       26,951  
Net interest income   42,470       42,597       41,047       85,067       80,895  
Provision for loan losses   78       843       1,870       921       4,059  
Net interest income, after provision for loan losses   42,392       41,754       39,177       84,146       76,836  
Non-interest income:                                      
Customer service fees   2,288       2,097       2,282       4,385       4,452  
Loan fees   53       77       (158 )     130       137  
Mortgage banking gains, net   101       40       63       141       196  
Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities, net   223       1,326       388       1,549       (149 )
Income from bank-owned life insurance   280       281       277       561       549  
Other income   9       7       6       16       6  
Total non-interest income   2,954       3,828       2,858       6,782       5,191  
Non-interest expenses:                                      
Salaries and employee benefits   14,916       15,632       14,438       30,548       29,832  
Occupancy and equipment   3,650       3,596       3,025       7,246       6,564  
Data processing   2,009       1,970       1,653       3,979       3,336  
Marketing and advertising   1,299       1,162       1,006       2,461       1,973  
Professional services   784       860       1,000       1,644       1,965  
Deposit insurance   929       1,012       782       1,941       1,579  
Merger and acquisition               14             88  
Other general and administrative   1,530       1,564       1,547       3,094       2,817  
Total non-interest expenses   25,117       25,796       23,465       50,913       48,154  
Income before income taxes   20,229       19,786       18,570       40,015       33,873  
Provision for income taxes   5,061       4,715       4,508       9,776       7,817  
Net income $ 15,168     $ 15,071     $ 14,062     $ 30,239     $ 26,056  
                                       
Earnings per share:                                      
Basic $ 0.30     $ 0.29     $ 0.27     $ 0.59     $ 0.51  
Diluted $ 0.29     $ 0.29     $ 0.27     $ 0.59     $ 0.49  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                      
Basic   51,051,880       51,120,599       51,437,726       51,086,050       51,484,521  
Diluted   51,511,678       51,467,917       52,867,787       51,489,608       52,975,541  
                                       


MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   June 30, 2018
    Average     Interest   Yield/   Average     Interest   Yield/   Average     Interest   Yield/
Balance (1) Cost (1)(6) Balance (1) Cost (1)(6) Balance (1) Cost (1)(6)
                 
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                                                                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                                                                    
Loans (2)   $ 5,809,827     $ 64,740         4.47   %   $ 5,694,639     $ 62,325         4.44   %   $ 5,043,367     $ 54,491         4.33   %
Securities and certificates of deposit     36,447       312         3.43         36,510       272         3.02         70,155       443         2.53    
Other interest-earning assets (3)     290,092       1,943         2.69         353,201       2,577         2.96         328,659       1,527         1.86    
Total interest-earning assets     6,136,366       66,995         4.38         6,084,350       65,174         4.34         5,442,181       56,461         4.16    
Noninterest-earning assets     136,159                           117,927                           118,324                      
Total assets   $ 6,272,525                         $ 6,202,277                         $ 5,560,505                      
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                                                                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                                    
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,215,832     $ 5,584         1.84       $ 1,189,166     $ 4,940         1.68       $ 1,104,003     $ 3,486         1.27    
Money market deposits     674,851       2,158         1.28         699,807       2,148         1.24         849,177       2,326         1.10    
Regular savings and other deposits     954,811       3,961         1.66         920,579       3,802         1.67         339,004       118         0.14    
Certificates of deposit     1,660,373       8,950         2.16         1,621,436       8,261         2.07         1,504,883       6,821         1.82    
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,505,867       20,653         1.84         4,430,988       19,151         1.75         3,797,067       12,751         1.35    
Borrowings     532,449       3,151         2.37         577,954       2,725         1.91         591,862       2,049         1.39    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     5,038,316       23,804         1.90         5,008,942       21,876         1.77         4,388,929       14,800         1.35    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     495,090                           482,634                           482,903                      
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     45,506                           29,048                           27,018                      
Total liabilities     5,578,912                           5,520,624                           4,898,850                      
Total stockholders' equity     693,613                           681,653                           661,655                      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,272,525                         $ 6,202,277                         $ 5,560,505                      
Net interest-earning assets   $ 1,098,050                         $ 1,075,408                         $ 1,053,252                      
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income             43,191                           43,298                           41,661              
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments             (721 )                         (701 )                         (614 )            
Net interest income           $ 42,470                         $ 42,597                         $ 41,047              
Interest rate spread (1)(4)                       2.48   %                       2.57   %                       2.81   %
Net interest margin (1)(5)                       2.82   %                       2.89   %                       3.07   %
Average interest-earning assets to average                                                                                    
interest-bearing liabilities             121.79   %                       121.47   %                       124.00   %          
                                                                                     
Supplemental Information:                                                                                    
Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing                                                                                    
demand deposits   $ 5,000,957     $ 20,653         1.66   %   $ 4,913,622     $ 19,151         1.58   %   $ 4,279,970     $ 12,751         1.19   %
Total deposits and borrowings, including                                                                                    
noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 5,533,406     $ 23,804         1.73   %   $ 5,491,576     $ 21,876         1.62   %   $ 4,871,832     $ 14,800         1.22   %
 


(1)     Income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.42%, 4.39% and 4.29%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.20%, 2.83% and 2.38%, respectively, and yield on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.33%, 4.30% and 4.12%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 was 2.43%, 2.53% and 2.77%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 was 2.78%, 2.84% and 3.03%, respectively.
(2)     Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances.
(3)     Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends.
(4)     Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)     Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
(6)     Annualized.
       


MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2019   June 30, 2018
    Average               Yield/   Average               Yield/
    Balance     Interest (1)   Cost (1)(6)   Balance     Interest (1)   Cost (1)(6)
                             
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                                                        
Interest-earning assets:                                                        
Loans (2)   $ 5,752,551     $ 127,065         4.45   %   $ 4,910,858     $ 105,064         4.31   %
Securities and certificates of deposit     36,478       584         3.23         83,260       966         2.34    
Other interest-earning assets (3)     321,472       4,520         2.84         323,301       3,049         1.90    
Total interest-earning assets     6,110,501       132,169         4.36         5,317,419       109,079         4.14    
Noninterest-earning assets     127,095                           121,096                      
Total assets   $ 6,237,596                         $ 5,438,515                      
                                                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                                                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,202,572     $ 10,524         1.76       $ 1,068,456     $ 6,277         1.18    
Money market deposits     687,260       4,306         1.26         866,268       4,383         1.02    
Regular savings and other deposits     937,789       7,763         1.67         337,156       232         0.14    
Certificates of deposit     1,641,012       17,211         2.11         1,440,854       12,368         1.73    
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,468,633       39,804         1.80         3,712,734       23,260         1.26    
Borrowings     555,076       5,876         2.13         556,672       3,691         1.34    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     5,023,709       45,680         1.83         4,269,406       26,951         1.27    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     488,897                           485,665                      
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     32,324                           26,136                      
Total liabilities     5,544,930                           4,781,207                      
Total stockholders' equity     687,666                           657,308                      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,232,596                         $ 5,438,515                      
Net interest-earning assets   $ 1,086,792                         $ 1,048,013                      
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income             86,489                           82,128              
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments             (1,422 )                         (1,233 )            
Net interest income           $ 85,067                         $ 80,895              
Interest rate spread (1)(4)                       2.53   %                       2.87   %
Net interest margin (1)(5)                       2.85   %                       3.11   %
Average interest-earning assets to average                                                        
interest-bearing liabilities             121.63   %                       124.55   %          
                                                         
Supplemental Information:                                                        
Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing                                                        
demand deposits   $ 4,957,530     $ 39,804         1.62   %   $ 4,198,399     $ 23,260         1.12   %
Total deposits and borrowings, including                                                        
noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 5,512,606     $ 45,680         1.67   %   $ 4,755,071     $ 26,951         1.14   %
                                                         


(1)     Income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.41% and 4.27%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.02% and 2.20%, respectively, and yield on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.31% and 4.09%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was 2.48% and 2.82%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was 2.81% and 3.07%, respectively.
(2)     Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances.
(3)     Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends.
(4)     Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)     Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
(6)     Annualized.
       


MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   June 30, 2018   June 30, 2019   June 30, 2018
Key Performance Ratios                                                
Return on average assets (1)   0.97   %     0.97   %     1.01   %     0.97   %     0.96   %
Return on average equity (1)   8.75         8.84         8.50         8.79         7.93    
Interest rate spread  (1) (2)   2.48         2.57         2.81         2.53         2.87    
Net interest margin  (1) (3)   2.82         2.89         3.07         2.85         3.11    
Non-interest expense to average assets  (1)   1.60         1.66         1.69         1.63         1.77    
Efficiency ratio (4)   55.57         57.20         53.89         56.38         55.74    


    June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   June 30, 2018    
                     
    (Dollars in thousands)
Asset Quality                                        
Non-accrual loans:                                        
One- to four-family   $ 5,378       $ 6,115       $ 5,888       $ 6,457    
Home equity lines of credit                             563    
Multi-family             252                    
Commercial real estate     318         640         342         366    
Commercial and industrial     350         537         676         519    
Total non-accrual loans     6,046         7,544         6,906         7,905    
Foreclosed assets                                
Total non-performing assets   $ 6,046       $ 7,544       $ 6,906       $ 7,905    
                                         
Allowance for loan losses/total loans     0.92   %     0.94   %     0.94   %     0.96   %
Allowance for loan losses/non-accrual loans     890.92         715.76         770.79         624.93    
Non-accrual loans/total loans     0.10         0.13         0.12         0.15    
Non-accrual loans/total assets     0.09         0.12         0.11         0.14    
Non-performing assets/total assets     0.09         0.12         0.11         0.14    
                                         
Capital and Share Related                                        
Stockholders' equity to total assets     10.92   %     10.93   %     10.92   %     11.71   %
Book value per share   $ 13.05       $ 12.82       $ 12.60       $ 12.33    
Tangible book value per share (5)   $ 12.62       $ 12.39       $ 12.17       $ 11.91    
Market value per share   $ 17.89       $ 15.69       $ 14.32       $ 19.15    
Shares outstanding   53,321,805       53,542,646       53,541,429       53,905,279    
 


(1)     Annualized.
(2)     Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)     Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)     The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure representing non-interest expense, excluding merger and acquisition expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on marketable equity securities. The efficiency ratio is a common measure used by banks to understand expenses related to the generation of revenue. We have removed gains and losses on marketable equity securities as management deems them to be either discretionary or market driven and not representative of operating performance. We have removed merger and acquisition expenses as management deems them to be not representative of operating performance. Presented on a basis including merger and acquisition expenses and gains and losses on marketable equity securities, the efficiency ratio was 55.29%, 55.56% and 53.44% for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively and 55.43% and 55.94% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(5)     Tangible book value per share represents total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of shares outstanding.
       

Contact: Richard J. Gavegnano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
(978) 977-2211

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.