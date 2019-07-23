KOA Care Camps and Winnebago Industries Announce Partnership Connecting Kids and Families with Transformative Outdoor Camp Experiences

Open challenge match to help more kids facing cancer to connect with nature and just be kids

/EIN News/ -- Forest City, IA and Ogdensburg, NY, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More kids and families facing cancer will experience the healing effects of nature in supportive camp environments, thanks to a partnership between KOA Care Camps and Winnebago Industries’ teams at Winnebago, Grand Design RV, and Chris-Craft. Now through August 30, donations to KOA Care Camps will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Winnebago Industries Foundation, up to $10,000.



“Camp is an opportunity to escape from everyday worries and create joy-filled memories with new friends. At KOA Care Camps, we are proud to partner with Winnebago Industries to support camps that give kids coping with cancer the opportunity to just be kids,” said Karen McAndrew, KOA Care Camps executive director.

KOA Care Camps supports a network of more than 130 oncology camps across the country, serving 42,000 kids and families, connecting campers with positive camp experiences where they receive needed medical treatment and build enduring memories that last a lifetime. All camps supported are members of the Children’s Oncology Camping Association.

“Winnebago Industries is in the business of helping people explore the outdoor lifestyle, and that commitment extends to our community investment,” said Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries Foundation president. “KOA Care Camps share our goal to connect all people, especially underserved communities, with transformative outdoor experiences. We appreciate building deeper partnerships to creatively invest both financially and with our most valuable assets—our people.”

To kickoff camp season in May, Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft employee volunteers hosted a Care Camp Pack-a-Thon, brightening the camp experience for nearly 2,500 care campers with happy camper care packages containing camp-requested items.

Beginning this month, Winnebago Industries Foundation will match contributions to KOA Care Camps, dollar-for-dollar, up to $10,000. Learn more and give at https://koacarecamps.org/.

About KOA Care Camps

Care Camps is here to bring hope, healing and outright fun for kids with cancer and their families. Working together, Care Camps partners help raise funds for a compelling cause: to send children affected by cancer to medically supervised camps where they have a wonderful time in the great outdoors with other kids who understand what they’re going through. They do it all while receiving the treatments they need. Until cancer is a memory, Care Camps will continue to help these great kids make joyful memories of their own. Since 1984, Care Camps has raised over $14 million so kids can attend camp free of charge. In 2018, $1.5 million in operating and capital grants was disbursed serving 42,000 children and family members.Learn more and give at https://koacarecamps.org/.

About Winnebago Industries and the Winnebago Industries Foundation

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit investor.wgo.net.



The Winnebago Industries Foundation seeks to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in need, and support employee volunteers to build strong communities where we work, live and explore. We focus our community investment in three impact areas: outdoors, access, and community. Learn more at winnebagoind.com/community.

