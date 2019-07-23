Webinar Announcement: What Do Home Buyers Want? Something Different!

Green Builder Media announces a free webinar on home buyers and connected living technologies.

Lake City, Colo., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Join Green Builder Media on Friday, August 2, 1:00 Eastern, for a webinar discussing disruptive green products and connected living technologies and how they are transforming consumer preferences and purchase patterns.



From Millennials to Boomers, today’s home buyers want innovation. In this webinar, building industry stalwarts Tom Halford, VP of Premium and Builder Brands of Home Appliances at Samsung, and Ron Jones, Green Builder Media President, will explore explosive trends driving dramatic change in the construction and design sectors, such as:

Smart home technology--from mindless to managed

What different demographic groups want--and are willing to pay for

Trends in smart appliances

How to understand and capitalize on the difference between smart home products and truly connected living.

How to sell time-saving technology to busy buyers

And much more ...

Click here to register for the webinar.



The webinar is sponsored by Green Builder Media and Samsung.

About the Presenters:

Tom Halford is Vice President, Premium & Builder Brands, at Samsung Electronics America, and leads Samsung’s Home Appliance Builder business in the United States. Halford has nearly 40 years of experience in the building industry and also has served on the Policy Advisory Board for the Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies.

Ron Jones, Co-Founder and President of Green Builder Media, is recognized as one of the fathers of the green building movement. Instrumental in establishing guidelines and programs through NAHB, USGBC and a variety of regional initiatives, he has more recently worked with the International Code Council in the development of both the National Green Building Standard (ICC 700) and the International Green Construction Code.

Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 5135320185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com



