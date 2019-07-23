The Prescott Companies Hosts Vendor Networking Event

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, CA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prescott Companies (TPC), an Associa company, hosted a vendor speed dating event to give local vendors an opportunity to share their professional backgrounds and business goals with the team.



The networking event hosted 30 vendor participants who were allotted five minutes with each Prescott Companies’ community manager to discuss their business plan and potential partnership with the company. The guests were greeted with a complimentary breakfast prior to the dating bell.



“Every community that we serve requires specific demands from vendors and being able to build those relationships allows us to find the best vendor for each project,” stated Jessica Williams, The Prescott Companies president. “This event allows our managers and local vendors to meet face-to-face and discuss how their business can support our communities’ goals. We are excited to continue to build these important relationships in the future.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



