Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of August 13 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zuora, Inc. – ZUO

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) from April 12, 2018 through May 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Zuora investors under the federal securities laws.



To express an interest in the Zuora class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/zuora-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zuora would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) Zuora lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) Zuora would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Zuora’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 13, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/zuora-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney advertising.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

-------------------------------

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.