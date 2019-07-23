42 Startups Graduate from Newchip’s Inaugural Accelerator Cohort

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newchip, an international startup accelerator and one of the top online accelerators in the world, is excited to announce that 42 startups from its Q2 Accelerator cohort successfully completed the 12 week intensive program. “Our companies go through weeks of extensive content in a dynamic, collaborative, and engaging online environment that challenges them not only mentally but physically in the requirements we pushed them to accomplish each week,” said Ryan Rafols, CEO of Newchip.

Newchip launched its inaugural online accelerator program back in April 2019 with the mission of preparing its participants to launch, scale, and fund their startups. To date, it has partnered with major venture funds and even other top accelerators to help bridge the gap between a market dominated by programs focused on product and market development but little to no focus on CEO professional development.



“I had the honor and opportunity of helping many of these companies throughout the program and can say that I was impressed by the progress and outcomes made in the Accelerator,” said Joshua Lawton, Accelerator Director of Newchip. “It’s a clear reminder to me, to my team, and to all entrepreneurs, that Newchip is already making an immediate impact in the world of startup education and fundraising. Look forward to some major announcements from our graduates over the next few weeks as they close their rounds!”



To graduate, startup founders are required to complete not just the curriculum but also pitch hundreds of investors in Newchip’s quarterly Investor Startup Showcase, a multi-day, online event for participating startups in the Accelerator program to pitch their companies to prospective investors around the world. Post graduation, Newchip has announced investments into two of its cohort companies: FITT Finder and SK Hops, alongside other major investors, and it will continue to announce investments as rounds close.



Newchip’s Accelerator is revolutionizing the global startup accelerator and fundraising industry by democratizing capital and bringing access to companies outside of major startup hubs. Its programs, including its Seed, Pre-Seed, and Bootcamp, accept new applicants on a rolling basis, graduating more companies than a typical accelerator due to its equity-free and tuition-based nature. Startup founders compare it more to a gauntlet race to the finish, with only the best companies receiving investment.



“We realized that less than 1,000 companies graduate accelerator programs per year and it really was locking entrepreneurs out in the cold from the knowledge and networks they need to succeed,” said Ryan Rafols, CEO of Newchip. “So rather than take the traditional route of ‘meet and greet’, invest, and then hope they work out during the Accelerator, we decided to open our programs up to more entrepreneurs. However, we only invest in the top graduates.”



The Newchip Accelerator is an immersive, equity-free, online accelerator program for Early Stage to Series A startups serious about scaling their businesses to the next level. Participants engage in a comprehensive curriculum of training, 1-1 mentor sessions, Masterminds, and live classes to prepare them to raise investment capital from Angels, VC’s, and the crowd. Three components comprise the Newchip Accelerator: Bootcamp, Pre-Seed, and Seed. Startups apply and are accepted into an appropriate Accelerator program based on the stage, traction, and trajectory of their business.



To apply for the Newchip Accelerator, please visit https://launch.newchip.com/.



