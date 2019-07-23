Newchip Accelerator Launches New Seed Cohort in July 2019

19 New Startups Join Newchip’s Global Online Seed Accelerator Program

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newchip, an Austin-based web and mobile investment platform that connects startups to investors, is excited to announce the launch of its July Seed Accelerator cohort, which includes 19 new startups from around the world. The startups range in industry focus from oil-and-gas pipeline monitoring technology, to property rent management solutions, to yoga studio management software, and more.



“Our Seed Accelerator program is growing at a faster rate than initially imagined,” said Ryan Rafols, CEO of Newchip. “Startups from around the world are coming to us to learn how to fundraise, how to scale their company, and ultimately how to propel their business to the next level. It’s humbling to see the huge impact Newchip is making in the lives of hundreds of entrepreneurs, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”



Newchip launched its inaugural online accelerator program back in April 2019 with the mission of preparing its participants to launch, scale, and fund their startups. Startup founders in the inaugural cohort graduated at the end of June 2019 in Newchip’s Investor Startup Showcase, a multi-day, online event for participating startups in the Accelerator program to pitch their companies to prospective investors around the world.



“It’s becoming much clearer to the Newchip executive team that we are doing something right, that we are adding a substantial amount of value to the startups we help,” said Joshua Lawton, Accelerator Director of Newchip. “Our commitment to the global startup community is simple: we are here to help serious entrepreneurs challenge the status quo by empowering them to take their companies to the next level.”



Companies participating in the July 2019 Newchip Seed Accelerator include:



Bnotes (Florida, USA): Bnotes keeps business thoughts organized and informed so that companies can easily move them into action, and gauge the impact of their efforts.

Newchip’s Accelerator is revolutionizing the global startup accelerator and fundraising industry by democratizing capital and bringing access to companies outside of major startup hubs. Its programs, including its Seed, Pre-Seed, and Bootcamp, accept new applicants on a rolling basis, graduating more companies than a typical accelerator due to its equity-free and tuition-based nature.

About Newchip Accelerator:

The Newchip Accelerator is an immersive, equity-free, online accelerator program for Early Stage to Series A startups serious about scaling their businesses to the next level. Participants engage in a comprehensive curriculum of training, 1-1 mentor sessions, Masterminds, and live classes to prepare them to raise investment capital from Angels, VC’s, and the crowd. Three components comprise the Newchip Accelerator: Bootcamp, Pre-Seed, and Seed. Startups apply and are accepted into an appropriate Accelerator program based on the stage, traction, and trajectory of their business.

To apply for the Newchip Accelerator, please visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

