President sends message to Chinese counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 23 - Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto on Tuesday delivered a message from the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.,

Manuel Augusto, who was accompanied by Angolan ambassador to China, João dos Santos Neto, took the opportunity to discuss with his counterpart, Wang Yi, issues related to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Before meeting with minister Wang Yi, the Angolan minister had a working lunch with Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong, with whom he addressed issues related to multisectoral exchange, as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

