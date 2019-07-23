Zaire traditional officials propose new designation for province

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 23 - Acongo is the new designation that traditional authorities have proposed today (Tuesday) for the province of Zaire, keeping as capital Mbanza Kongo. ,

The proposal was presented to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, by a delegation from the Kongo King's Court of Traditional Authorities Group (Zaire province), during a meeting in which issues of the socio-economic forum were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, the head of the caravan, made up of 18 traditional entities, representing all the provincial municipalities, told the press that President João Lourenço took good note of the proposal to change the province's name.

Afonso Mendes said that issues related to the construction of a refinery in Soyo, the continuation of the works at Zaire Provincial Hospital, the new Mbanza Kongo Airport and the creation of jobs for young people deserved the attention of participants in the meeting with the Head of Executive Power.

The Angolan Head of State visited the province of Zaire on 18 and 19, July where he held meetings with members of the Provincial Council of Auscultation of the Community and civil society.

