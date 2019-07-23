Dinatrum Shareholder misrepresentation triggered Sell Off

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dinatrum" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: AFPW- Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, has been advised to inform regarding the events of July 5th. 2019. We would like to inform our shareholders that on Friday, July 5th, 2019 we suffered a sell off. The reason for this sell-off was due to a failed arrangement the company had made with an important large shareholder, as we have evidence that he breached an agreement we made where he mislead company’s Management. We are not allowed to stop Public Disclosure of Evidence to our shareholders, but we must clarify that we should maintain a certain level of discretion in order to warrant that the information compiled is properly interpreted and only deliver supported facts.

At this moment we would like to keep the name of the shareholder anonymous since revealing his name could damage any sort of negotiation that could be reached.

We would like to reach a favorable agreement without putting this individual in danger.

The fact that a shareholder was hugely disgruntled could be considered a warning that an investigation for Insider Trading may start. Such claim will have to be investigated by the SEC and not us, but we would be happy to provide the necessary information to regulators in order to facilitate the investigation.

The authorities were warned due to a series of threats that our CEO’s suffered based on this unusual misrepresentation. The Shareholder has not contacted the company directly as of today. We will provide additional information as we make progress regarding this investigation.

The Company’s name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the over-the-counter markets when we comply with submitting the necessary paperwork and FINRA has completed its review of the Company’s application to change name.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



