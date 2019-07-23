ANRIC Enterprises Inc. celebrates Richard Barnes’ recent Melvin R. Green Codes and Standards Medal

OCNI News Release

/EIN News/ -- Etobicoke, Ontario, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is proud to congratulate ANRIC Enterprises Inc. on their contributions to the Ontario and offshore nuclear industries over the last 25 years in consulting and training the areas of pressure boundary and quality assurance codes and standards. OCNI commends ANRIC founder Richard Barnes on his receipt of the ASME Melvin R. Green Codes and Standards Medal in late 2018.

A member of OCNI, ANRIC provides technical and professional engineering services associated with the evaluation and development of systems and components in pressure boundary design. Their services encompass the power, chemical and petrochemical industries in the nuclear and non-nuclear sectors. ANRIC provides domestic and international clients with services in professional development, quality assurance, engineering and consulting as well as with courses for engineers, managers and stakeholders in the nuclear industry.



Quotes:

“Our reliance on electricity grows each day; electronic devices, electric cars, industrial production even our increasing reliance on home-aid devices. Our concerns about the impact of fossil fuels on our environment will limit its potential to provide the electrical energy we will require to support our needs. I am and have been convinced that nuclear power has an extremely important role to play in our lives, those of our children and in future of our planet. It has been my great blessing to be able to work in this industry. It is populated with people committed to providing safe nuclear power, people concerned with the safety and well-being of their fellow human beings, people of integrity, intelligence, hard working and dedicated. It is these attributes that will eventually win through and provide for mankind the promise of a bright and safe future.”

–Richard Barnes, President, ANRIC Enterprises Inc.

“As long term colleague and friend of Richard Barnes it gives me great pleasure to acknowledge the many contributions that Richard has made to the Canadian nuclear industry over his long and distinguished career which were formally recognized in late 2018 when Richard was awarded the prestigious Melvin R. Green Codes and Standards Medal for distinguished leadership in the development and application of ASME codes and standards.”

–Dr. Ron Oberth, President and CEO of the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries

“I would like to congratulate Richard Barnes and the ANRIC team for their contribution to creating a high quality, high standard workforce in the nuclear sector. Canada has been a bold trailblazer in the field of nuclear technology research and development for over 70 years, thanks in part to companies like ANRIC. Nuclear energy is a key component to meeting future energy needs and meeting climate change challenges. I am so pleased that a local company like ANRIC, and Richard Barnes in particular, is being honoured for its incredible work and vision. I am proud to have ANRIC in Etobicoke-Lakeshore, providing jobs and playing an important role in ensuring that those in the industry are highly qualified and prepared to keep Canadians safe.”

-James Maloney, MPP Etobicoke – Lakeshore

“We know that Ontario has a nuclear advantage because of the essential providers that create and distribute low-cost, clean power and other nuclear services to our province. That nuclear advantage is exemplified in the hard work of companies like ARNIC and its founder Richard Barnes over the last 25 years, providing essential support to the nuclear industry while creating good local jobs right here in our Etobicoke—Lakeshore community.”

–Christine Hogarth, MPP Etobicoke – Lakeshore

"Companies like ANRIC Enterprises Inc. help to solidify Etobicoke-Lakeshore's status as a premier employment destination in the City of Toronto and has helped to reinforce our community's continued economic prosperity. The work done by ANRIC, especially its founder Richard Barnes, provides valuable contributions to the Canadian nuclear industry by fostering innovation and driving industry growth in our province. Etobicoke-Lakeshore is privileged to have a company such as ANRIC providing local jobs to our community."

–Mark Grimes, Ward 3 Councillor Etobicoke – Lakeshore

“ANRIC is an important project partner on the Darlington Refurbishment project by meeting their commitment to delivering innovative training and quality assurance programs. This will ensure safe, high quality work and standards which are a hallmark of the project.”

–Rob Templeton, Senior Quality Assurance Manager, Darlington Refurbishment, OPG

“The nuclear supply chain in Ontario is strong thanks to the contributions of companies like ANRIC which help ensure that families and businesses across the province have access to low-cost, clean, reliable, electricity while simultaneously supporting tens of thousands of jobs for years to come,” said Richard Horrobin, Vice President and Managing Director, Supply Chain. “I applaud ANRIC for their ongoing support in enabling innovation, creating high-skilled jobs and driving economic growth across Ontario.”

–Richard Horrobin Vice President and Managing Director, Supply Chain, Bruce Power

ANRIC Enterprises Inc. is a Global Professional Engineering Firm, established in 1993 to perform technical and professional engineering services associated with the evaluation, development and training in the area of system and component pressure boundary design.

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 200 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 14,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.

