RLGY CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors that Approximately 6 Weeks Remain to Make a Motion For Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp.— RLGY

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors that approximately 6 weeks remain to make a motion for lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (“Realogy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLGY) between February 24, 2017 and May 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case alleges that Realogy and/or its executives issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



If you purchased Realogy securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Realogy RLGY Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com .

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On this news, shares of Realogy fell by 9% or $0.71, to close at $7.13 on May 23, 2019.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the class action, you must move the court no later than September 9, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

