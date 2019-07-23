BRAVO Cucina Italiana Celebrates National Lasagna Day with a “Buy One, Take One” Lasagna Giveaway

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRAVO Cucina Italiana restaurants are giving Guests not just one, but two opportunities to celebrate National Lasagna Day this year. The restaurant is commemorating this national holiday with a two-day celebration along with two delicious meals to satisfy Guest’s lasagna cravings.



The Authentic Italian casual dining restaurant is once again celebrating National Lasagna Day (July 29) with a special promotion on Sunday, July 28 and Monday, July 29 at restaurants nationwide. Guests who visit participating locations on those two days can indulge in a “buy one, take one” Lasagne, receiving one entree to enjoy at the restaurant and another full entrée to take home for free.

To complement your meal, we’re recommending pairing one of our wines, Sartori Family Pinot Noir or Sartori Family Pinot Grigio as an addition to your delicious Lasagne entrée.

“At BRAVO, we think every day should be celebrated with amazing food and on National Lasagna Day, we really look forward to sharing our passion and joy of fresh Italian cooking with our Guests,” said Brad Blum, Chairman & CEO of FoodFirst Global Restaurants. “This year, we are excited for our Guests to enjoy our amazing Lasagne not just in our dining room, but again at their home.”

The feature item, available on the lunch and dinner menu, contains layer upon layer of BRAVO’s signature meat sauce, alfredo, ricotta and mozzarella.

Reservations for this delicious holiday are encouraged and can be made at https://bravoitalian.com/reservations.html . To find a location, visit https://bravoitalian.com/locations.html

The offer is valid at participating locations and not valid with other offers, rewards or discounts. Limited to one offer per check for dine-in meals only. Offer valid July 28 and July 29, 2019. Please present offer at time of payment.

