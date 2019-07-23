Envirosolar One of Illinois Top Solar Companies Ranked #14 Residential Nationwide Company on 2019 Top Solar Contractors List

Envirosolar Supercharges Growth with Smart Home

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With renewable energy expected to be the fastest growing source of U.S. electricity generation for at least the next two years, local solar company Envirosolar is happy to be contributing to the country's energy mix. Envirosolar has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its installation efforts, achieving a rank of #1 residential solar company in Texas out of 415 solar companies on the magazine's 2019 Top Solar Contractors list . Envirosolar is one of a few national solar and the only national solar+smart home company that has entered the Chicago market.



The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.

"Solar Power World enjoys assembling the Top Solar Contractors list each year, and our 2019 edition features hundreds of companies making big impacts in local energy markets," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Solar power is becoming competitive with traditional electricity sources in more markets, and cities and states are demanding more renewable energy options. It's a great time to be a solar installer, and we're happy to highlight the best installation companies in the country on our list."

The U.S. solar market is expected to see 14% growth in 2019, with over 12 GW of new solar power added to the grid this year — enough to power 2.28 million average American homes.

Envirosolar employs a network of partners who installed thousands of systems in 2018. Since its founding in 2016, the company has originated several thousand solar systems. The company is the first nationwide solar developer who has integrated a smart home offering at scale to its customers.

“This is a very exciting time for us and our businesses. The decade of solar is here and we feel with our differentiated model we will continue to move up in the leadership ranks. We are extremely devoted to nationwide job creation and doing our part toward economic development”, CEO Abe Issa.

